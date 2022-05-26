It was less than 24-hours earlier when Anamosa junior Shea Keister turned in one of the most spectacular performances for the Raider boys at the 2022 state track and field meet in Des Moines.
Running the anchor leg of the distance medley relay Friday, May 20, Keister led the team to a first-place finish in their heat as the group just missed earning a coveted state medal after his sensational 2:00.86 800-meter split sparked a lot of excitement at 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 21, at 11:30 a.m., Keister was back on the track ready to run another 800-meter race, this time the class 2A open state event inside Drake Stadium.
Only this time, things wouldn’t go quite so well.
“I didn’t get off to the start I wanted and got behind some people who were a lot slower than me and that really put me in a tough position,” said Keister, who wound up placing 12th in his heat and 19th overall crossing the finish with a time of 2:07.38.
“What also didn’t help was that my legs were just too tired. I thought I did okay to about the 200-meter mark of the race, then I was just completely out of gas. My legs wouldn’t go.”
Anamosa boys track coach Justin Bader knew exactly what Keister’s issue was.
“Shea’s legs were still tired from Friday’s distance medley relay,” he said. “He tried to run with the pack the first lap Saturday morning, but his legs just didn’t allow him to maintain the speed of the field. It was a great accomplishment getting him in the fast heat at the state meet and he will learn from this experience this year.”
Des Moines Christian’s Carson Houg won the class 2A state 800-meter run crossing the finish line first with a time of 1:56.75 that easily topped teammate Aaron Fynaardt (1:57.49).
“I really wanted to medal in this race and thought I could do it,” Keister said. “If I could have run like I did Friday night, I would have, too. But I’ll get back to work and run cross country this fall and be ready when my chance comes next season.”
