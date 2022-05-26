Anamosa senior Tristan Weers finishes the class 2A 400-meter hurdles as runners tumbled to the ground on numerous occasions Friday, May 20. Weers closed a remarkable hurdles career placing sixth in his heat and 19th overall with a time of 57.71.
Anamosa senior Tristan Weers finishes the class 2A 400-meter hurdles as runners tumbled to the ground on numerous occasions Friday, May 20. Weers closed a remarkable hurdles career placing sixth in his heat and 19th overall with a time of 57.71.
Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Anamosa’s Tristan Weers heads over the final hurdle during the 400-meter event at Drake Stadium in Des Moines Friday, May 20, where the Raider senior finished 19th overall posting a time of 57.71.
For as long as he can remember, Anamosa senior Tristan Weers has been practicing with the Raider boys’ track and field program building towards what would play out on the Drake Stadium track in Des Moines Friday, May 20.
The class 2A state 400-meter hurdle finals.
Years and years of practice for one event, and Weers was mentally and physically ready for his moment.
The only problem was, it didn’t go as planned.
“I can’t put into words what this event has meant to me over the years,” said Weers, who finished with a time of 57.71 to place sixth in his heat and 19th overall in the 24-runner class 2A state event.
“I’ve been training with the Anamosa track program since I was in the third grade working on hurdles and the 400 it has showed with the success I’ve had over the years. I had the second-fastest time in the state coming into this event and I’m frustrated beyond words that I wasn’t able to perform the way I wanted.”
For Weers the event has some extra-special meaning as the 400 hurdles are what his dad Nic (and Anamosa boys’ track assistant coach) won a couple of state titles in the mid-1990s. Nic continues to hold the school-record as well, and Tristan wanted nothing more to add a state championship alongside his dad.
“I’m just blessed to have been a part of this program and I can’t thank my coaches and my teammates enough for all of their support over the years. You only get four years of high school track and field, but it was the best four years of my life. Times I’ll never forget, and it sure went by fast.”
Milford-Okoboji’s Caleb Postma won the class 2A 400-meter hurdles field winning the state title with a time of 54.44.
“I think Tristan would be the first to say it wasn’t his best day,” said Raider boys track coach Justin Bader. “He just got off a little on the second hurdle and never really could find a great rhythm after that, and with a hurdle race that really hurts.
“I just felt so bad for him. He’s put in so many years of work to lead up to this race and it just didn’t go according to plan. Tristan just wanted it so bad I think the pressure was almost too much. When you’re the No. 2 seed it can add a lot of expectation and pressure. I know we all wanted points out of the 400 hurdles this year but Tristan gave us his all.”
