TIPTON
Anamosa boys’ track and field head coach Justin Bader and assistants Nic Weers and Joe Beadle have seen the Raiders through a lot in their more than decade long service to the program.
The trio have helped transform Anamosa into a boys’ track and field power with numerous successes both on an individual basis and as a team winning meet titles at various venues.
But there’s been one omission that keeps gnawing at the Raider coaches, however?
A track and field conference team championship.
It’s something the Raiders haven’t accomplished through stints in the WaMaC, Big Bend, Tri-Rivers and now River Valley Conferences since 1980 when the Ken Fearing coached Anamosa team won a WaMaC title.
Yes, the same legendary Ken Fearing the Anamosa track is famously named after.
That 43-year drought finally came to an end Thursday, May 4, in Tipton, where the Raider boys worked their way to a phenomenal 97-point performance to win what many consider the toughest 2A conference in the entire state of Iowa.
Say it loud and say it proud Anamosa, your Raider boys are River Valley Conference track and field champions!
“We had outstanding performances in Tipton, and it took everyone’s best effort to get this job done,” said Bader, who someday may have his name adorned in Anamosa track and field lore after the Raiders held off the host Tigers by seven points to win the team title.
“We had a lot of tired guys by the end of the meet, but luckily, we didn’t need the 4x400 to have to run a PR time. We knew it would probably be us and Tipton or Mid-Prairie competing for the team title. But once we learned there was no Cain Brown for Mid-Prairie, we knew it was probably going to be a two-team race.”
That’s exactly the way it played out, too.
Anamosa scored conference individual championships from Jay Gatto (long jump), Shea Keister (800-meters) and the shuttle hurdle relay (Tysen Gravel, Angelo Cudahy, Aiden Strube and Nate Fischer) while also scoring points in just about every event at the meet and were able to keep the Tigers, who finished with 90 team points, at bay all night long.
“This meet was all about trying to score as many points as possible as we knew we could make some history and end a 43-year drought,” Bader said. “The kids deserve all the credit. They all went out and performed at such a high level. I’m just at a loss for words for how happy I am for these guys. We have a fantastic group that started in November to get us to this point. Things that didn’t get noticed in December and January when it’s 10-degrees outside and our boys were putting the miles in.”
The individual titles started with Gatto, who did what he’s been doing all spring long winning the long jump soaring 21-feet, 5.25-inches. But it wasn’t just Gatto scoring in the event for the Raiders as Strube finished second after his 20-4 performance giving Anamosa a whopping 18 team points out of the long jump.
The shuttle hurdle foursome added a second title as their 1-minute, 4.04-second clocking in the third and final heat edged runner-up West Liberty (1:04.32 out of the second heat) at the finish line.
The third and what proved to be final individual title came from Keister who turned in an absolutely electric performance winning the 800.
“Shea showed why he’s the best 800 runner in the conference,” said Bader, as his star senior defeated Tipton’s Clay Bohlmann (2:01.94) at the finish line coming through with a blistering time of 1:59.75.
“What made his 800 even more amazing was it came right after he ran the anchor leg of our distance medley. To go under 2-minutes in the 800 and be just off the conference record (1:58.41) is quite the performance.”
That Raider distance medley team finished second overall as Keaton Haverly, Grant Lubben, Grayson Weers and Keister combined for a time of 3:39.65, Anamosa’s top relay performance at the conference meet outside of the title-winning shuttle hurdle.
Anamosa collected more field event points when Ike Claussen-Tubbs flew second in the high jump, clearing the bar set at 6-0 while back on the track Keister added a third-place performance in the 1600 crossing the finish line with a 4:45.24 clocking as did Cudahy in the 400 hurdles as his time of 57.61 was good enough to also place third. Weers doubled up points in the 400 hurdles scoring sixth in 58.99.
“Ike getting over 6-0 in the high jump was big for us,” Bader said. “He was going to lose the tie-breakers with the other guys at 5-10, so that was a six-point swing for us over Tipton when he cleared 6-foot.”
Relays also played a major role in the Raiders being able to win the team title as Anamosa scored in all but one as the sprint medley (Lubben, Strube, Gatto, Seth Countryman) was third in 1:37 while the 4x200 (Lubben, Strube, Haverly, Gatto) and 4x800 (Weers, Carver Reiss, Caleb Loehr, Braeden Keister) both scored fourth with times of 1:33.41 and 8:52.26, respectively.
Countryman, Weers, Cudahy and Keister closed the meet with a 3:35.20 clocking in the 4x400 that placed seventh overall in the event.
More hurdle points came from Cudahy (16.31) and Gravel (16.62) who placed fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 110-meter high’s while Gatto added more in the sprints finishing sixth in the 100 after an 11.65 clocking.
“Angelo scored huge points for us in hurdle events and Aiden Strube getting second in the long jump and scoring big points in the relays as our glue guy was big too. Aiden hasn’t been given as much attention this year, but he has been running/jumping really well all year. Our sprint relays have his footprints all over them.”
Also competing for the Anamosa team at the River Valley Conference meet were: 100- Kinnick Reiss (20th, 12.75); 200- C.J. Marek (19th, 25.83), Kinnick Reiss (22nd, 26.06); 400- Countryman (9th, 54.37), Fischer (16th, 56.35); 1600- Loehr (10th, 5:00.42): 3200- Jacob Loehr (14th, 12:16.69), Kristofer Sundstrom (15th, 13:00.93); discus- Will Pape (14th, 111-6), Jacob King (17th, 106-9); shot put- Pape (20th, 36-3), King (31-7); 4x100 relay- Gravel, Lubben, Haverly, Marek (10th, 47.24).
Anamosa claimed the RVC team championship defeating Tipton, Northeast (59 points), Durant (55.5), Maquoketa (54.5), Mid-Prairie (51), West Branch (51), Monticello (50), Cascade (48), Bellevue (47), Camanche (34), Beckman (31), West Liberty (30), Iowa City Regina (23) and Wilton (20) in the team standings.
“The seniors deserve a lot of credit for this title as well. Track isn’t an easy sport and they could have easily quit because it was too hard, but they stuck with it and it helped us greatly.”
The Raider boys prepped for their RVC performance with a 121-point effort in Camanche Monday, May 1, good enough to place second against the nine-team field.
Gatto (long jump, 23-0), Shea Keister (400, 54.11) and the 4x400 relay (Cudahy, Strube, Weers, Shea Keister, 3:34) all won titles on the extremely windy evening as Anamosa scored points in every single event.
Central DeWitt claimed the team title scoring 158 points.