DEWITT
Having two of their three meets cancelled due to weather-related issues just a week earlier, including their own Ken Fearing Relays, members of the Anamosa boys’ track and field team were hoping for decent weather in DeWitt Tuesday, April 12.
And while Anamosa boys’ track coach Justin Bader was pleased his team was able to get back out and perform, conditions still weren’t exactly ideal for optimum times.
“We just can’t catch a break with the weather,” said Bader, as the 14 teams competing at the dual-class meet faced fierce wind conditions that made running season-best times just about an impossibility.
“We finally had decent temperatures but of course there had to be 20-30 mile-per-hour winds for the entire meet. Our kids still ran some good times for the conditions. I thought our 200 guys ran really well.”
While the howling wind may have may things tough for runners on the track, it may have helped Raider junior long jumper Jay Gatto off of it, as the superstar junior, just one meet after setting the school three days earlier at Iowa City West, soared an amazing 22-feet, 4.5-inches to easily win the event as the Anamosa team competed in the ‘B’ class of the Saber Relays.
“Jay reset his school-record in the long jump,” Bader said. “We weren’t going to have him jump at this meet to save his legs, but with the winds we decided it would be a good day to jump, so we gave him four jumps and shut him down.
“He won by a large margin, too, and continues to jump at a very high level. It’s nice when you can walk off the bus and pretty much know Jay is going to score 10 points for the team in the long jump.”
Gatto was almost a full three-feet better than runner-up Charlie Simpson, of Easton Valley, who flew 19-7.5.
Gatto wasn’t the only Anamosa individual winning titles in DeWitt, as senior Tristan Weers was first to cross the finish line in the 400-meter hurdles, posting an impressive time of 57.21-seconds.
“Tristan had a very good 400 hurdle race,” said Bader, as Weers won by over a second topping North Cedar’s Jaxon Sander who posted a time of 58.26.
“He had his cleanest race of the year and the time showed.”
Anamosa’s top-scoring relay came from the shuttle hurdle, who scored second as Tysen Gravel, Weers, Gatto and Nate Fischer combined for a time of 1:10.11 that trailed only first-place Tipton (1:06.71).
“Shuttle hurdle had our best race of the year, but it still wasn’t clean, which is an even better sign,” Bader said. “Only bad part was Tysen hit the last hurdle hard and his ankle swelled up, so we had to shut him down for the night. Caleb Loehr was able to score some nice points for us, too.”
Gravel, Cole Sigler, Gatto and Weers scored a third-place finish in the sprint medley relay after their 1:43.53 clocking while the 4x100 (Gravel, Sigler, Aiden Strube and Keaton Haverly) and 4x200 (Jaden Marcus, Strube, CJ Marek and Haverly) teams both placed sixth turning in times of 47.86 and 1:48.01, respectively.
Performances from Weers and the relays weren’t the only scoring efforts from the Raider boys on the track, as Caleb Loehr added fourth and fifth-place showings in the 800 (2:30.87) and 1600 (5:27.74), respectively.
Cole Johnson added points for the team in the 400 taking sixth after his 1:05.94 clocking.
Also competing in varsity events in the ‘B’ division of the DeWitt meet were: 200- Marcus (10th, 27.58); 1600- Jacob Loehr (9th, 5:51.80); discus- Sigler (10th, 74-4).
Anamosa scored 43 points at the meet to place sixth against the seven-team ‘B’ division field topping last-place Midland (28 points). Tipton dominated B division competition scoring 157 points to win the team title while Northeast (130), Cascade (79), North Cedar (64) and Easton Valley (49) also competed.
The host Sabers claimed the class A division team title scoring 141 points to easily top runner-up Dubuque Wahlert (110.33). Bellevue (108.33), Clinton (92), Davenport North (66), Maquoketa (41) and Iowa City Liberty (21.33) also competed in the A division.
Anamosa also competed in several JV events at the meet, led by a runner-up performance from the shuttle hurdle team who came through with a time of 1:23.38 that trailed only champion Central DeWitt (1:17.04) and defeated Dubuque Wahlert (1:24.36), among others.
Also competing in JV events at the meet for the Raider team were: 4x100- Kinnick Reiss, Marek, Johnson, Jacob Loehr (13th, 56.79); 4x200 Reiss, Fischer, Vince Diers, Cam Burgess (11th, 1:57.51); 4x400- Fischer, Diers, Johnson, Burgess (9th, 4:26.70); sprint medley- Marek, Reiss, Haverly, Marcus (11th, 1:56.27).
Anamosa had representation Saturday, April 16, competing in the elite Eastern Iowa track and field festival at Iowa City West High School where Weers turned in a phenomenal performance against an extremely talented 400-meter hurdles field.
Weers, the lone Raider represented at the meet, blazed his way to a season-best 56.93 clocking in the event to place fifth in his heat and fifth overall.
Iowa City West’s Aidan Jacobsen claimed the 400 hurdles title crossing the finish line in 54.79.