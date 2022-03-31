DUBUQUE
With the Anamosa boys’ track and field team consistently showing gradual improvement throughout the indoor campaign so far this spring, the Raiders saved their best for last competing at the River Valley Conference indoor meet on the University of Dubuque campus Tuesday, March 22.
“We had a nice third-place team finish, and I believe if we would have had our full roster available, we would have won this meet,” said Anamosa boys track coach Justin Bader. “We scored 57 points which is a good number for the amount of solid teams this meet had to offer.
“This conference has a lot of great 2A teams and probably the best 1A program in the state in Bellevue. We have to continue to score more points in field events other than Jay (Gatto).”
Anamosa was led by a pair of indoor conference championship winning efforts from Shea Keister (in the 800) and the 4x400 relay.
Keister bested a loaded field in the 800-meter run crossing the finish line first, and by a pretty wide margin too, with a time of 2:11.92 that topped West Branch’s Joe Hamann who was runner-up after posting a 2:13.80 clocking.
“Shea had his best meet of the year,” Bader said. “He won the 800, had his best split in the 4x800 relay and had a top-5 finish in the 1600. He scored a lot of points for us at this meet.”
Ky Kaufmann, Grant Ware, Seth Countryman and Tristan Weers guided the 4x400 relay to their conference title as the foursome combined for a 3:38.11 clocking that edged runner-up Northeast (3:39.61).
“The 4x400 relay team was another highlight of the night,” Bader said. “We knew we could win this race, but it was just great watching the kids run a tremendous race. We had a good lead-off leg (Kaufmann, 55-seconds) which was huge because we were able to stay with the lead pack. Tristan had the best 400 race of the season for us, too.”
Weers ran the anchor leg in 52.3 to bring the team home while Ware (55.5) and Countryman (54.9) also kept the Anamosa team right with the leaders.
Raider relay teams had a big night as the 4x800 group of Drew Pate, Countryman, Weers and Keister scored third after their 8:53.20 clocking while the distance medley team of Gatto, Weers, Grayson Weers and Countryman managed a time of 3:58.58, good enough to place fourth in the league.
“For a freshman, Seth Countryman continues to run amazing right now,” Bader said. “He’s running great 400s and 800s for us and is probably the best freshman runner we have had since I have been coaching at Anamosa. He just knows what he’s doing and runs so smart.”
Gatto continues to soar in the long jump, adding yet another top-5 all-time program performance as his 21-foot, 5.5-inch effort was good enough to score second-place points for the Raiders at the conference event and trailed only league champion Alex Pitts, of Bellevue, of flew 21-6.5.
Pate came through with a solid fourth-place effort in the 800-meter run as he and Keister ran together for most of the race with Pate coming through with a time of 2:15.61 while Tristan Weers crossed fifth in the 400 after his 55.16 clocking.
Pate and Keister doubled up points for the Anamosa boys in the 1600 with Pate (4:56.09) taking fourth and Keister (4:59.92) fifth.
Also competing for the Raiders at the River Valley Conference indoor meet were: 55-meter dash- Cole Sigler (30th, 7.40), Carter Kuehl (36th, 7.60); 200- Sigler (16th, 26.48), Ware (21st, 27.17), Kuehl (23rd, 27.61); 400- Gatto (9th, 56.72), Karter Theilen (19th, 1:01.30); 800- Theilen (14th, 2:27.93); 1600- Carver Reiss (18th, 5:29.38); 55 hurdles- Ware (17th, 9.78); 4x200 relay- Grayson Weers, Sigler, Kuehl, CJ Marek (19th, 1:46.98), Theilen, Caleb Loehr, Jacob Loehr, Ike Claussen-Tubbs (23rd, 1:52.56); 4x400 relay- Ware, Marek, Kuehl, Reiss (17th, 4:23.01); 4x800 relay- Grayson Weers, Calen Loehr, Theilen, Reiss (10th, 9:38.72); high jump- Claussen-Tubbs (9th, 5-4), Marek (14th, 4-10); long jump- Ware (20th, 16-5); shot put- Logan Dales (9th, 39-11), Sigler (25th, 32-6), Cameron Osterkamp (33rd, 26.3).
Anamosa trailed only champion Bellevue (76 points) and runner-up Northeast (69) at the River Valley Conference indoor meet and defeated Tipton (50), Mid-Prairie (43), Cascade (42), North Cedar (38), West Branch (32), Iowa City Regina (31), Durant-Bennett (24), Monticello (22) and Beckman (4).