Getting exactly what he hoped for out of a pair of early season indoor meets, Anamosa boys track coach Justin Bader came away very pleased with his team’s indoor opener Tuesday, March 8, competing at the Dickinson Relays in Cedar Falls.
“It was a great experience for a lot of our guys,” Bader said. “We have such a young and inexperienced team this year. Drew Pate had a solid start to the season in both the 3200 and 1600 runs and Seth Countryman, for a freshman, ran a good 4x800 split.
Pate placed ninth in his heat and 44th overall after crossing the finish line with a time of 5:00.19 in the 1600 while his 10:45.79 clocking in the 3200 was good enough to place 10th in his heat and 27th overall.
Ky Kaufman, one of Anamosa’s top sprinters, placed third in his heat and 33rd overall after coming through with a time of 7.35 in the 60-meter dash while teammates Jay Gatto (104th, 7.55) and Jaden Marcus (208th, 8.23) also took part in the event.
Anamosa’s 4x400 team of Gatto, Tristan Weers, Kaufmann and Shea Keister turned in one of the team’s top performances finishing 16th overall after their 3:45.40 split while the 4x200 team of Gatto, Grant Lubben, Kaufmann and Tysen Gravel combined to post a time of 1:39.88, good enough to place 32nd overall.
Anamosa’s only other relay to compete at the event saw the 4x800 team place 47th against a loaded field as Countryman, Carver Reiss, Weers and Caleb Loehr finish with a 9:38.53 time.
“The 4x800 had an okay night,” Bader said. “We tried to run some different guys but the 4x400 was the highlight for the night with the guys we had left to run after several had to leave for the jazz band concert.”
Keister added a 5:35.26 clocking in the 3200 run and placed 33rd overall and also competed in the 1600 where his 5:20.22 time was good enough to place 51st.
Weers (31st, 55.2), Lubben (59th, 56.63) and Countryman (72nd, 57.1) all competed in the 400-meter dash while Cole Sigler showed off his wheels in the 200 leading the team with a time of 25.93, good enough to place 123rd at the event. Gravel (159th, 26.61) and Marcus (173rd, 27.28) also took part in the event.
Grayson Weers came through with a time of 2:23.43 in the 800-meter run to place 107th overall while teammate Nate Fischer was 128th after his 2:28 clocking.
Field events proved successful for the Anamosa boys as well with Kaufmann soaring 19-9 to place 16th overall in the long jump while Logan Dales’ 40-2.75 effort in the shot put scored 64th. Sigler added a 34-4.25 toss that placed 124th.
The Raiders were right back on the track three days later competing at the Iowa Association of Track Coaches (IATC) Indoor Championships Friday, March 11, on the Iowa State University campus, with the Anamosa boys posting some phenomenal results.
“Long jump was our best event of the night going first and seventh,” Bader said. “Jay Gatto had the fifth-best jump in school history to win the event and he didn’t even hit the board, so it could have easily been an even better jump if he had.”
Gatto flew 21-feet, 0.5-inches to top the entire long jump field while Kaufmann was seventh after his 19-8.5 effort. Dales (14th, 40-7.75) and Sigler (33rd, 35.2.25) added to the Raiders’ field event success in the shot put while Fischer was 21st in the high jump after flying 5-2.
The meet opened in impressive style for the Anamosa team as the foursome of Tristan Weers, Countryman, Pate and Keister paced the 4x800 team to a third-place finish in 9:00.44 while the shuttle hurdle team of Kaufmann, Gravel, Tristan Weers and Gatto also scored points at the meet taking fifth after their 35.85 effort.
“We knew the 4x800 could be a solid team, but anytime you use a freshman you never know,” Bader said. “Seth did not run like a freshman and Drew had our best split with a 2:10.”
Pate ran sixth in the 3200 crossing in 10:41.53 while Keister added an 11:17.25 clocking that place 12th overall.
Also competing at the IATC Indoor Championships for the Raider team were: 4x400 relay- Tristan Weers, Gatto, Grayson Weers, Countryman (10th, 3:41.88); 400- Tristan Weers (11th, 55.28); 60 hurdles- Kaufmann (12th, 9.21) and Gravel (25th, 9.99); 4x100 relay- Kaufmann, Gatto, Lubben, Marcus (13th, 46.9); 800- Countryman (13th, 2:14.63); 1600- Pate (13th, 5:00.95) and Keister (15th, 5:08.03); 1600 medley relay- Gravel, Marcus, Lubben, Grayson Weers (19th, 4:08.30); 60 meter dash- Sigler (48th, 8.15) and Marcus (53rd, 8.34).