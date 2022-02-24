ANAMOSA
Not knowing for sure if running was going to be something he’d want, or even get a chance to do at the collegiate level as little as six months ago, Anamosa senior Ky Kaufmann made some swift decisions regarding his future.
And he’s extremely happy with all of them.
“I wasn’t sure if running in college was something I was going to be able to do,” said Kaufmann, who officially signed to join the Mount Mercy men’s track and field team during a ceremony inside the Anamosa High School commons Wednesday, Feb. 16.
“Honestly, I wasn’t even sure it was something I wanted to do, but when I started getting some interest from some college programs after last year’s track season, I started to think maybe this was something I could do.”
Now that he’s decided to do it, Kaufmann wants his Mount Mercy coaches to make sure they know they’re getting one of the hardest workers around.
“Even before Ky decided Mount Mercy was where he wanted to be, we already knew about his work ethic and determination to be the best he can be,” said Mount Mercy men’s track and field coach Ryan Scheckel, who also attended the signing ceremony.
“I had been in talks with Coach Bader (Anamosa’s boys track coach) initially reaching out last summer about Ky’s interest in running at the collegiate level. He told me everything I needed to know and what a great kid and hard worker Ky is, and I knew he’d be a perfect fit for our program.”
After his visit to Mount Mercy, Kaufmann knew it too.
“They’ve got a great track program there and Coach Scheckel is a great guy, it just seemed like the place to go for me,” he said. “They’ve got great facilities and have a plan for how I can help their program. I expect I’ll be doing more of the sprints like I’ve done here at Anamosa, but I’ll do whatever they need me to do and whatever helps the program the most.”
Mount Mercy’s plan for Kaufmann also includes something new to go with what has already been the Raider senior’s normal strength of sprinting.
“Ky’s versatility was something that really jumped out for us here at Mount Mercy, so not only will he be an important member of our sprint crew, but we also have plans for him to compete in the pole vault event.
“We’ve talked with Ky about that and he seems interested in learning. You have to have power and speed to be able to compete in an event like the pole vault, and Ky has both of those skills. We think he could score a lot of points at meets over his four-year career with us in that event, as well as with his sprinting skills.”
Bader also knows Mount Mercy is getting a good one.
“Ky is as good of a sprinter as we have had come through Anamosa,” he said. “We have been using him heavily in relays for the state meet, but he could have been a 100 and 200 guy last year. He is a true speed guy. From his freshman year when he was a decent runner to where he is now is night and day. He has really progressed very nicely.”
Kaufmann, who plans on majoring in biochemistry with a track to becoming a Physician Assistant, is just happy for the opportunity to continue to compete.
“It’s unbelievable,” he said. “I’m blessed to be able to continue to do something that I enjoy so much. I also know I wouldn’t have been able to get this opportunity without Coach Bader and Coach Weers and everyone who has helped me the last few years. I’m excited for the future and seeing what it brings.”