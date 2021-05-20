TIPTON - The Anamosa boys track and field team been setting records all spring long in the hopes that all the hard work would pay off when it came to qualifying as many events to the state level as they could possibly get.
After a spectacular performance at the class 2A state qualifier meet in Tipton Thursday, May 13, Raider coach Justin Bader came away more than pleased as his team will send a whopping 10 events to Des Moines this weekend.
Raider athletes will participate at Drake Stadium in Des Moines in the shuttle hurdle, 4x800, 4x400, 4x100 and sprint medley relays while individually Anamosa will also be represented by Nolan McLean (discus), Colton Borst (110 hurdles), Sage Hoyt (high jump) and 1600 (Shea Keister and Drew Pate).
“What a fun night, and we started the meet off so well,” said Bader, as a pair of field event successes got the momentum headed in the right direction for the Anamosa team almost immediately.
“Sage qualified in the high jump clearing 5-feet, 10-inches. A week ago, we thought his season was over because of COVID. He just started high jumping about a month ago. This just shows what commitment and determination can do. Then Nolan qualified by winning the discus. He’s been throwing so well all season, so this wasn’t a surprise, but he still had to throw well because he came into the meet as the No. 3 seed.”
Hoyt claimed the high jump qualifier title with a personal-record leap and will compete in Des Moines for the first time while McLean, one of the top discus throwers in the state, unleashed a 149-05 effort that topped Louisa-Muscatine’s Spencer Kessel (145-11) by almost four-feet for the top spot.
McLean’s throw at the qualifier enters the state meet as the fourth-best in class 2A.
On the track, the meet started with a phenomenal sprint medley relay performance from Zorrion Robertson, Jay Gatto, Ky Kaufmann and Tristan Weers.
After the first three legs the Raiders seemed locked into a second-place battle, and after Weers received the baton the Raider junior began losing ground on the competition during the first 50 of his 400-meter anchor leg.
Then things began to change. Drastically.
Weers made his move with about 100-meters to go in the race and exploded past Bellevue’s Liam Dunne, Mediapolis’ Kadin Salek and then Camanche’s Dylan Darsidan to take the lead fractions of a second before he crossed the finish line securing the team’s berth to state with a time of 1-minute, 36.10-seconds, the second-fastest sprint medley clocking in program history.
“We ran season-best times in the sprint medley, shuttle hurdle and 4x400 relays,” Bader said. “All of our relays ran well. Even our 4x200 that got disqualified would have qualified for state.”
The Raiders’ shuttle hurdle team of Alex Casey, Kaufmann, Gatto and Borst set a school-record posting a time of 1:03.86 to place second at the qualifier while the 4x400 team of McLean, Borst, Kole Haverly and Weers also scored second after their 3:30.06 clocking, and enter the state meet with the sixth-fastest time in 2A.
“The 4x400 race was an awesome way to end the meet,” Bader said. “We were seeded fourth and took home second and just about won it (trailing champion Durant by less than a second). We had a season-best time by four-seconds.”
Anamosa relays were sizzling all night long as the 4x800 scored the team third-place points as Borst, Pate, Keister and Weers combined to post a time of 8:38.20 while Robertson, Hoyt, Haverly and Keister guided the distance medley to a 3:50.94 clocking, good enough to place fourth at the meet.
The Raiders’ 4x100 team tallied a time of 45.13, good enough to run again in Des Moines and placed fourth overall in Tipton.
Individually on the track, Borst led the way taking second in the 110-high hurdles crossing the finish line with a time of 15.87, good enough to not only score his team second-place points, but represent the program at the state level as well.
Keister and Pate doubled-up points and state invitations in the 1600 finishing third and fourth with times of 4:40.33 and 4:41.07, respectively, which came as no surprise to their coach.
“We knew both Drew and Shea had good chances to make it to state in the 1600 even though they were seeded No. 3 and No. 4 because the first two guys were ranked No. 1 and 2 in the entire state,” Bader said. “Our guys ran great, smart races. I was so happy for both of them because they are both new to track and field and have worked so hard this spring after a strong cross country season where both also made it to state.”
Grant Lubben had a big performance coming through with the fastest freshman 400-meter dash time in school history placing fourth in 55.09 at the qualifier while Weers also just missed a state berth coming through with a 58.62 clocking in the 400 hurdles.
Also competing for the Anamosa boys at the 2A qualifier meet were: 3200- Kolin Wilmoth (13th) 12:20.63; 100- Angelo Cudahy (11th) 12.42, Chance Hall (21st) 13.86; 400- Cudahy (7th) 56.24; 800- Grayson Weers (6th) 2:13.37, Hoyt (7th) 2:16.03; 200- Lubben (11th) 25.31, Hall (18th) 30.62; 400 hurdles- Cudahy (5th) 1:01.27; long jump- Cudahy (7th) 17-6.5; discus- Logan Dales (7th) 117-9; shot put- Connor Andresen (7th) 41-4, Dales (12th) 37-6.
Overall, the Raiders scored 109 points to take second in the team standings at the 11-team qualifier trailing only champion Bellevue’s 147-point total. Anamosa defeated Tipton (101 points), Camanche (80), Northeast (68), Mediapolis (53), Durant (44.5), Louisa-Muscatine (39), West Liberty (34), Iowa City Regina (32.5) and West Branch (29).