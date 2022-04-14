IOWA CITY
With the way Anamosa junior Jay Gatto had been jumping indoors, Raider track coach Justin Bader knew it would be sooner than later before his long jump star would break the school record in the event.
Well, Saturday, April 9, proved to be the time, and Iowa City West was the place as Gatto flew further than any Anamosa longer jumper ever had before.
“Jay had been jumping good all year so we knew it was just a matter of time until he would get to the top of the all-time best at Anamosa High School,” said Bader, as Gatto flew a phenomenal 22-feet, 2.25-inches to not only easily win the long jump event at the loaded Iowa City West meet, but topped former Anamosa record-holder Austin Bildstein, who had held the mark for the past 18 years when he soared 21-9 back in 2004.
“Jay is currently fourth overall in the entire state and second in class 2A. He is really jumping well right now, and that’s even with a calf issue, so we pulled him from the rest of his events on Saturday after the sprint medley.”
Gatto is in rarified air when it comes to the long jump at Anamosa, as the previous two record holders in the event before Bildstein set their marks 33 (Jon Zimmerman, 21-7.75 in 1989) and 53 (Mark Pilcher, 21-7.5 in 1969) years ago.
Gatto was obviously the class of the event in Iowa City topping runner-up Isaac Guerrero, of Linn-Mar, who flew 21-6.
Gatto wasn’t the only Anamosa individual to make some noise at the meet, as Tristan Weers, competing in the 400-meter hurdles, ran to a solid fourth-place finish crossing the finish line with a time of 58.53.
Raider relays also were able to add to the team scoring as the 4x400 team finished eighth turning in a 3:45.99 clocking while the distance medley team of Grant Lubben, Weers, Seth Countryman and Shea Keister combined to place ninth, missing scoring by a single spot after their time of 4:06.70.
“We really tried to switch things up this meet going with a lot of open events to get more times on guys,” Bader said. “Our team is just so inexperienced, and with the weather the way it’s been the last three weeks, it has been very difficult to get good practices or meets in.
“Tysen Gravel had his first outdoor meet of the year and ran really well. He is going to be a very good hurdler for us.”
Gravel finished 13th overall in the 110-meter high hurdles after crossing the finish line in 17.76 and helped the shuttle hurdle relay with teammates Nate Fischer, Keaton Haverly and Kinnick Reiss, to a 1:18.12 clocking, their best of the spring to date, which was good enough to place 11th overall against the Iowa City West field.
Also competing for the Anamosa boys at the Iowa City West meet were: 100- Cole Johnston (39th, 14.08), Vince Diers (43rd, 14.30); 200- Lubben (31st, 25.03), Reiss (48th, 27.73), Diers (53rd, 29.46); 400- Caleb Loehr (28th, 1:02.88), Diers (32nd, 1:03.94), Jacob Loehr (35th, 1:04.81), Ethan Zoller (38th, 1:06.48); 800- Drew Pate (17th, 2:21.87), Karter Theilen (26th, 2:27.17), Carver Reiss (30th, 2:34.20), Cam Burgess (36th, 3:07.52); 1600- Keister (17th, 5:11.97), Countryman (24th, 5:23.24), Caleb Loehr (27th, 5:25.53), Carver Reiss (35th, 5:33.74), Pate (36th, 5:36.73); 3200- Keister (12th, 11:00.12), Countryman (13th, 11:11.71), Pate (14th, 11:12.37), Caleb Loehr (19th, 11:35.21), Carver Reiss (21st, 11:41.42); 400 hurdles- Fischer (27th,1:07.36); 4x100 relay- Keaton Haverly, Kinnick Reiss, Gravel, Aiden Strube (14th, 49.39), Diers, CJ Marek, Zoller, Ike Claussen-Tubbs (21st, 53.85); 4x200 relay- Marek, Burgess, Johnston, Braeden Keister (19th, 2:01.22); 4x800- Theilen, Jacob Loehr, Braeden Keister, Burgess (15th, 10:37.58); sprint medley relay- Gatto, Strube, Weers, Lubben (11th, 1:42.88); high jump- Claussen-Tubbs (13th, 5-4), Strube (13th, 5-4); long jump- Fischer (24th, 16-9.50); shot put- Logan Dales (14th, 39-3), Cameron Osterkamp (42nd, 25-10); discus- Dales (17th, 115), Osterkamp (42nd, 73-11).
Anamosa scored a total of 18 points at the 12-team meet, good enough to place 11th overall while Iowa City West claimed their own meet title coming through with 144.25 that edged runner-up ADM, Adel, who managed 132.5 points.
“Don’t look at the final points at this meet,” said Bader, as the Raiders defeated last-place Camanche (15.25 points). “We didn’t go for points and we ran against a lot of larger schools.”