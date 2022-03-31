ANAMOSA
It may not be as easy as they seemingly make it appear, but Anamosa boys’ track and field coaches Justin Bader, Nic Weers and Joe Beadle have built a program that each and every year doesn’t rebuild, it reloads.
And with a collection of eight letter winners returning to the 2022 roster, it appears the Raiders will once again be well represented not only at area meets during the course of the spring campaign, but most likely at the sport’s biggest stage at season’s end. State.
That’s been the Raider way over much of the last decade, and it’s what the coaching staff has instilled into their athletes. Success breeds success, and the 2022 Anamosa team is loaded and ready for another successful run.
“We have a very young and inexperienced team, but everyone has been very coachable and willing to learn,” said Anamosa head coach Justin Bader, who returns letter winners in Tristan Weers, Drew Pate, Logan Dales, Ky Kaufmann, Jay Gatto, Shea Keister, Grayson Weers and Grant Lubben.
Tristan Weers, Pate, Dales and Kaufmann have been named team captains.
“We have more depth than we have had the last few years which will be nice. We should be very competitive at meets when we want to be.”
Keying that success over much of the last decade has been the program’s ability to develop strong relays, sprinters, middle-distance and distance runners, something Bader and his staff feel they are once again blessed with this spring with state talent returning in the 4x800 (Pate, Keister, Tristan Weers), 4x400 (Tristan Weers), 4x100 (Kaufmann, Gatto), sprint medley (Gatto, Kaufmann, Tristan Weers), shuttle hurdle (Gatto, Kaufmann) and 1600 (Pate, Keister).
“I think we should be good in all the relays again this year,” he said. “We have a good balance of guys from the 100-meter dash all the way to the 3200. Shea and Drew will lead our distance guys again this year, which should be very strong. Tristan will be our mid-distance guy and should be strong in the 400 low hurdles, too. Both of our long jumpers Ky and Jay should have a shot at making it to state.”
Kaufman leads a phenomenal group of sprinters who should be able to score team points in numerous events this spring.
“Ky is our fastest guy and will be a big part of our success this season,” Bader said. “Jay and Grant are both looking very good as well and will be a huge part of our relays. We are really looking forward to seeing some new guys like Tysen Gravel and Jaden Marcus who have been having a strong start during the indoor season.”
With Tristan Weers back and seemingly able to fill a hole in pretty much any event, the flexible senior gives the Raider program a ton of options.
“Tristan can run everything,” Bader said. “He will go from the 4x800, 4x400, distance medley, 4x200 and also could be on the shuttle hurdle team. He can really do it all and at a high level.
“Seth Countryman does not run like a freshman and is a very gifted runner and should be a big part of our 400s, 800s and 1600-meter events this year. Grayson Weers will also be a 400-800 guy and we’re looking for a nice breakout season from him, too.”
While Pate and Keister anchor the distance runners, Caleb and Jacob Loehr as well as Carver Reiss add much needed depth for the team.
Gatto and Kaufmann lead the field events from the long jump, but Bader is also hoping to see points coming from his throwers as well.
“We might not have a lot of depth in the throws, but we should score good field event points this year. This is the best group of long jumpers I have ever had. Jay and Ky should both be over 20-feet almost every meet. Aiden Strube is doing the high jump and really picking up on it quickly and Logan is our only returning thrower so we will expect a lot from him this year. Cole Sigler was injured all last year but it looks like he could be our second varsity thrower this year.”
Bader also had liked what he’s seen from newcomers in Countryman, Gravel, Marcus, Strube and Nate Fischer.
“We are excited to see what these guys can bring to the team this year,” he said. “We have a lot of new faces which is exciting because we don’t have a large senior class.”