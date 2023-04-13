MARION
Taking part in a meet that featured mainly class 3A and 4A programs Saturday, April 8, Anamosa boys track coach Justin Bader wasn’t the least bit concerned that his team would be overmatched in Marion.
In fact, the Raiders showed they more than belonged against the loaded field, scoring an impressive 115 points to place third overall at the eight-team event that included the likes of Linn-Mar, Cedar Rapids Washington and Waterloo East as well as the host Wolves.
“Beautiful weather other than a pretty decent headwind, but results were solid all day,” Bader said. “Hurdlers had a big day and scored major points for us. We scored in areas we wanted to, and while we also knew we couldn’t score more points than class 4A Linn-Mar, but we did what we needed to.”
What the Anamosa boys did was claim championships in the long jump, sprint medley relay and 400-meter hurdles while also turning in numerous runner-up performances while scoring in just about every event imaginable.
“Jay Gatto was back long jumping and took the gold and Angelo picked up right where he left off winning the 400 hurdles posting the third-fastest time in the state. Grayson Weers had a nice personal-record going under 60-seconds for the first time in the 400 hurdles, too.”
Gatto did what he’s been doing for much of the last couple of seasons, winning long jump events with ease and he did it again in Marion Saturday morning soaring 21-feet, 6.5-incchesd to win by almost two-feet over the runner-up.
Keaton Haverly, Aiden Strube, Gatto and Grant Lubben paced the sprint medley relay to another quick title early in the meet flying to a time of 1-minute, 38.35-seconds that edged Marion by half a second at the finish line.
Cudahy and Weers were dominant in the 400 hurdles going 1-2 respectively, turning in times of 57.36 and 59.73 to easily top the field.
As Bader mentioned, hurdlers had a big day as the shuttle hurdle team of Cudahy, Strube, Tysen Gravel and Gatto were runner-up in the event posting a time of 1:04.34 while Gravel (16.66) and Cudahy (16.91) were second and third, respectively in the 110 hurdles.
Distance events also scored their fair share of points at the meet for the Raider team as Seth Countryman, Weers, Carver Reiss and Shea Keister combined to pace the 4x800 relay to an 8:39.79 clocking, good enough to take second in the event while Countryman (53.29) and Keister (54.11) were amongst the best taking second and third, respectively, in the 400-meter dash.
Anamosa closed the meet with yet another signature performance taking second in the 4x400 relay as Countryman, Cudahy, Lubben and Keister combined for a time of 3:35.71.
“Our shuttle hurdle improved by over two-seconds from our meet on Thursday and our sprint medley ran a very good race getting the win as Grant ran a big anchor leg making the pass late for the win,” Bader said. “The 400 got us a lot of points, too, with Seth and Shea going 2-3.
“I was also proud of Ike (Claussen-Tubbs) going 6-feet in the high jump for the first time to move up the Anamosa record books. Our 4x400 ran a season-best time in Marion and our 4x100 improved, but still has room for even more improvement.”
Claussen-Tubbs claimed third at the Marion meet with his PR 6-0 effort while the 4x200 also scored third-place points for the team as Haverly, Reiss, Weers and C.J. Marek came through with a time of 1:42.29.
Anamosa’s distance medley relay also scored as Kinnick Reiss, Marek, Strube and Caleb Loehr combined for a 3:58.08 effort that was good enough for fourth at the meet while Lubben, Strube, Haverly and Gatto were fourth in the 4x100 after their 45.48 clocking.
Carver Reiss scored individual points in the 800-meter run taking fifth in 2:14.38 while Braeden Keister crossed the finish line sixth in the 3200 after an 11:11.75 effort.
Also competing for the Anamosa varsity team at the Marion Early Bird meet were: shot put- Austin Scranton (16th, 29-2), Jacob King (18th, 25-8); discus- King (17th, 83-11); long jump- Dean Lambertsen (8th, 15-6.75); 3200- Kristofor Sundstrom (8th, 13:39.61); 100- Cole Johnston (9th, 13.03), Lambertsen (10th, 13.44); 800- Caleb Loehr (10th, 2:22.74), Jacob Loehr (13th, 2:26.43); 200- Vince Diers (8th, 26.82), Johnston (9th, 27.05); 1600- Braeden Keister (9th, 5:14.22), Jacob Loehr (11th, 5:36.70).
The Raider boys finished behind champion Linn-Mar (162 points) and runner-up Marion (116) in the team standings but defeated Cedar Rapids Washington (104), Cascade (28), Waterloo East (23), Benton Community (15) and Calamus-Wheatland (6).
The meet also saw JV events held as well with the Anamosa boys fairing well in several including the sprint medley relay- Kinnick Reiss, Johnston, Ethan Zoller, Ethan Ring (4th, 1:54.55); 100-Archer Boffeli (12th, 13.90); 400- Adam Brophy (7th, 1:05.63); 4x200- Scranton, Ring, Johnston, Zoller (5th, 1:49.24); 200- Jake Behrends (14th, 31.56), Tristan Dahlhauser (15th, 31.68); 4x100- Lambertsen, Scranton, Brophy, Marek (9th, 54.06) and 4x400- Carver Reiss, Caleb Loehr, Lambertsen, Diers (3rd, 4:18.21).
The Raiders’ busy week opened Thursday, April 6, with a tough test in Tiffin as Clear Creek-Amana hosted their Jane Astor Relays with the Anamosa boys turning in some more notable performances.
“A good night to run and compete against some very good schools,” said Bader of the unscored meet. “And we had another solid night.
“The best was from the distance medley relay as we ran two-seconds faster than we did at state last year and put ourselves into Drake Relays consideration. Last year this time would have qualified. Shea ran a nice 1:59 split in the anchor 800. Our 4x200 relay ran a good time, too. It was faster than what we ran last year as well.”
The Raiders’ distance medley time of 3:38.09 was good enough to place second at the meet while the shuttle hurdle team’s 1:06.49 clocking placed that team third overall. Anamosa’s 4x400 relay was fourth after their 3:35.98 performance.
Also competing for the Anamosa team at the Clear Creek-Amana meet were: high jump- Claussen-Tubbs (5th, 5-10), Tristan Faille (18th, 4-10); long jump- Faille (5th, 19-9); shot put- Will Pape (31st, 32-10), King (44th, 26-8), Scranton (45th, 26-7); discus- Pape (16th, 101-5), King (80-1); sprint medley relay- (10th, 1:44.45); 4x800- (11th, 9:24.87); 100- Lubben (12th, 11.85), Haverly (15th, 12.12); 400- Jacob Loehr (15th, 1:02.72); 110 hurdles- Cudahy (6th, 16.45), Gravel (8th, 16.69); 800- Carver Reiss (11th, 2:13.85), Caleb Loehr (12th, 2:16.25); 200- Haverly (14th, 25:63), Kinnick Reiss (17th, 26.12); 400 hurdles- Cudahy (4th, 58.72), Weers (8th, 1:00.97); 1600- Braeden Keister (16th, 5:11.51), Jacob Loehr (23rd, 5:41.04); 4x200- (8th, 1:33.60); 4x100- (6th, 45.95 and 17th, 49.19).