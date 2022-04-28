DUBUQUE
Hoping to be able to measure just how much his team has improved through what has been a disastrous spring weather wise, the Anamosa boys track and field coach Justin Bader watched as his team made a good impression on a loaded field of mainly class 4A programs competing at the Dubuque Senior Harold Sweet Invitational Thursday, April 21.
“It’s always fun running in this facility, and the amount of talent here was unreal,” said Raider boys track coach Justin Bader, as his team scored 30 points against the 14-team field to place 12th overall.
“We had a lot of PRs. Seth Countryman had an outstanding 400-meter dash and Caleb Loehr had his best meet of the season with a nice 800 split and his mile was the fastest of the season. Tristan Weers ran a season-best in the 400 hurdles and Ike Claussen-Tubbs had a two-inch PR in the high jump going over 5-6. Logan Dales had his best shot put result in a while going back over 40-feet. At this point we just need to stay healthy as the season is coming to an end quickly.”
Anamosa’s top scoring performances came from Weers (in the 400 hurdles) and Jay Gatto (in the long jump), as both placed second.
Weers blazed his way to a 56.87 clocking that trailed only Dubuque Senior’s Matthew Kruse (55.25) while Gatto, who will represent the Raider program at the prestigious Drake Relays in the long jump event Thursday, April 28, at 5:00 p.m. at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, flew 22-feet, 4-inches and trailed only champion Sam Atkins, from Dubuque Senior, who landed with a 22-5.25 performance.
Currently Gatto ranks fifth in the entire state regardless of class and is tied for first in class 2A in the long jump.
Claussen-Tubbs flew fourth in the high jump after his 5-6 effort while Countryman was sixth in the 400 after crossing the finish line with a time of 53.88 as was Keister in the 800 (2:08.45).
Anamosa had several quality relay performances with the 4x800 team of Countryman, Drew Pate, Shea Keister and Carver Reiss combining for a time of 8:55.19, good enough to place sixth while the 4x400 (Weers, Gatto, Countryman, Grant Lubben) and sprint medley (Gatto, Lubben, Weers, Ky Kaufmann) teams both also placed sixth in 3:37.67 and 1:41.46, respectively.
Also competing for the Raider team at the Dubuque Senior meet were: shuttle hurdle relay- Tysen Gravel, Weers, Grayson Weers, Nate Fischer (8th, 1:10.48); 100- Gatto (17th, 12.00); distance medley- Lubben, Keaton Haverly, Keister, Grayson Weers (10th, 4:12.69); 4x200- Haverly, Cole Sigler, Jaden Marcus, Kinnick Reiss (11th, 1:44.67); 110 hurdles- Gravel (15th, 17.52); 800- Pate (14th, 2:18.75); 400 hurdles- Grayson Weers (14th, 1:04.49); 1600- Caleb Loehr (10th, 5:08.64); 4x100- Haverly, Marcus, Sigler, CJ Marek (13th, 50.90); discus- Dales (15th, 111-5); shot put- Dales (11th, 41-4.25).
Anamosa defeated Cedar Rapids Jefferson (20.5 points) and Beckman (4) at the meet while Cedar Rapids Kennedy claimed the team title scoring 111.5 points.
The Raiders opened there rare two-meet week at Mid-Prairie Tuesday, April 19, where the team scored 24 points to place ninth against the 12-team field.
“The Mid-Prairie meet is always fun because we get to see different teams,” Bader said. “I thought we ran pretty well for who we had available. We didn’t score a lot of points, but we also really didn’t try to. This was a good experience for a lot of our kids.”
Tristan Weers turned in the highlight performance for the Anamosa team at the meet winning the 400 hurdles title crossing the finish line with a time of 57.31 that was more than three-seconds faster than runner-up Cale Berry, of Clear Creek-Amana (1:00.54).
Weers’ brother Grayson also scored in the event for the Raiders as his 1:03.55 effort was good enough for fifth-place points as did Gravel in the 110 hurdles after his personal-best 17.26 effort.
Anamosa’s top relay performance came from the 4x400 group of Lubben, Gatto, Tristan Weers and Countryman who tallied a time of 3:37.21 to place fourth while the 4x800 (Pate, Tristan Weers, Countryman, Keister), distance medley (Gatto, Lubben, Countryman, Keister) and 4x200 (Gatto, Lubben, Tristan Weers, Sigler) teams all placed fifth with times of 8:49.28, 3:58.63 and 1:36.22, respectively.
Also competing at the Mid-Prairie meet for the Raider team were: sprint medley- Lubben, Marcus, Kinnick Reiss, Fischer (10th, 1:50.72); 3200- Jacob Loehr (10th, 11:47.33); 4x800- Grayson Weers, Carver Reiss, Caleb Loehr, Theilen (9th, 9:36.71); shuttle hurdle- Gatto, Gravel, Fischer, Marcus, (7th, 1:11.43); 100- Haverly (11th, 12.20), Ethan Zoller (25th, 13.26), Ryan Miller (28th, 14.06); 400- Fischer (20th, 1:01.88), Cole Johnston (25th, 1:03.89), Vince Diers (27th, 1:04.26); 4x200 relay- Kinnick Reiss, Haverly, Miller, Theilen (16th, 1:52.74); 800- Pate (11th, 2:20.32), Caleb Loehr (12th, 2:22.55), Keister (17th, 2:28.46); 200- Gravel (18th, 26.20), Claussen-Tubbs (25th, 27.40), Marcus (26th, 27.80); 400 hurdles- Fischer (11th, 1:09.96); 1600- Pate (9th, 5:08.39), Keister (12th, 5:16.60), Caleb Loehr (15th, 5:22.89); 4x100 relay- Gravel, Kinnick Reiss, Haverly, Sigler (16th, 49.73), Zoller, Johnston, Miller, Cam Burgess (22nd, 58.03); 4x400- Grayson Weers, Caleb Loehr, Diers, Sigler (10th, 4:07.07); high jump- Claussen-Tubbs (9th, 5-4); shot put- Dales (12th, 38-9.5), Cameron Osterkamp (39th, 26-6.5); discus- Dales (9th, 113-10), Sigler (28th, 82-11), Osterkamp (32nd, 64-4).
The Raiders defeated Wilton (22), Eddyville-Blakesburg (15) and West Liberty (15) at the meet while Mid-Prairie and Mediapolis tied the team title scoring 85 points each.