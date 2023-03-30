DUBUQUE
After watching his team through pre-season practices as well as one indoor meet over the past several weeks, Anamosa boys’ track coach Justin Bader was extremely enthusiastic about his team’s chances this spring.
So, coming into the River Valley Conference indoor meet held on the University of Dubuque campus Tuesday, March 21, Bader was cautiously confident his talented group of Raiders could walk away from the 12-team event with a coveted championship.
Then, the Raiders went out and rewarded their coach for his unwavering faith by doing exactly that.
Winning a River Valley Conference indoor track and field team championship.
“Well, that was a fun night,” said Bader, as amazingly his team scored in all but two events on the evening totaling 101 points overall to claim the top spot by an impressive 22 points over runner-up Northeast (79 points).
“We knew going into the meet that we would be one of the favorites, but early in the season you really don’t know for sure exactly what other teams have. But any time you score over 100 points it is a good day, and when you can do it at a conference meet and an indoor meet which doesn’t have as many events, it just shows how dominant our team was. Our depth really paid off, and it sure helps when we can swing 2-3 guys in each race.”
The tone for the evening was set very early on, in the meet’s first race to be exact, as the 4x800 relay team of Shea Keister, Grayson Weers, Seth Countryman and Carver Reiss scored a time of 8-minutes, 39.68-seconds (second-best in school history) to place second in the 13-team event trailing only champion Tipton’s 8:38.91 clocking.
The Anamosa boys would only get better from there as the team won an impressive three individual league championships as well as the meet-ending 4x400 relay.
But the first title came from Raider senior Jay Gatto, doing what he usually does winning the long jump event, and winning it easily.
Gatto flew 22-feet, 7-inches to dominate the River Valley Conference field as runner-up Cain Brown, of Mid-Prairie, was almost a full foot-and-half behind (21-1.5).
Not only did Gatto score in the long jump, but senior teammate Aiden Strube added a 20-1.5 performance in the event to score the Anamosa team third-place points. Strube’s effort was the best by any Raider long jumper not named Gatto.
“Jay was typical Jay winning the long jump by over a foot,” Bader said. “Aiden was huge getting third in the long jump going over 20-feet for the first time. He also took fifth in the high jump and ran a great split in our distance medley relay. His 200-meter dash time placed seventh, too.”
Back on the track Seth Countryman crossed the finish line first in the 400-meter dash winning a conference championship for the Anamosa team after his 53.17 clocking (third-best in school history) while Keister did the same in the 800 dominating a talented field finishing with a 2:04.41 clocking that not only won the league title by almost two-seconds, but set a new school-record in the event.
“Seth Countryman probably had the highlight of the night winning the 400-meter dash against the very best in the conference,” said Bader, as the star Raider sophomore topped a field that included Northeast’s Jimmy Weispfenning, Bellevue’s Riley Carrier and Tipton’s Ezekiel Graves (who finished second, third and fourth, respectively).
“Seth is running at a very high level right now. For only being a sophomore, he runs like he’s been doing this for years at the varsity level. Shea was also huge for us winning the 800-meter dash with a very nice indoor time.”
Already having the conference team title locked up, Anamosa went out and sealed the deal in the meet-ending 4x400 relay as Countryman, Grant Lubben, Keister and Weers closed the evening in style winning one final title coming through with a blistering 3:37.93 clocking that was third all-time in Raider annals.
The Anamosa boys had several near title misses as well, as Tysen Gravel scored second in the 55-meter hurdles crossing the finish line with a time of 8.28 while teammate Angelo Cudahy was right behind placing third in 8.42.
Lubben, Strube, Keaton Haverly and Gatto scored the third-best 4x200 relay time in school history coming through with a 1:36.35 clocking that was good enough to place third at the league meet while the Raiders tripled-up points in the 800 as Reiss tallied a time of 2:18.52 while Caleb Loehr added a 2:19.10 to score the Anamosa team fourth and fifth-place points, respectively.
Field events continued to have a big night with Strube and Ike Claussen-Tubbs both soaring over the high jump bar set at 5-8 placing fifth and seventh, respectively.
Haverly, Strube, Cudahy and Weers helped the sprint medley relay to a 3:57.51 clocking that scored the team sixth-place points while Gatto did the same in the 55 (6.85) and 200 (24.18, third all-time) events as well.
Strube added points in the 200 as well scoring seventh after a 24.20 effort that was fourth all-time.
Lubben kept points flowing in the 400 crossing the finish line in 55.22, good enough to place eighth in the event, and was also a top-10 clocking all-time at Anamosa.
Also competing at the River Valley Conference meet for the Raider boys were: 55- Lubben (10th, 6.98), Samuel Kenny (33rd, 7.44) and Haverly (45th, 7.88); 200- Gravel (14th, 25.37); 400- Adam Brophy (24th, 1:03.44); 1600- Caleb Loehr (11th, 5:09.92), Reiss (13th, 5:12.55) and Jacob Loehr (15th, 5:19.98); 4x200- Cudahy, Kenny, Nate Fischer, Austin Scranton (13th, 1:43.54); 4x400- Cudahy, Fischer, Kenny, Scranton (9th, 3:55.40); high jump- Scranton (16th, 5-0); long jump- Haverly (20th, 14-3); shot put- Cameron Osterkamp (28th, 27-1).
Rounding out the team scoring at the league meet trailing champion Anamosa and runner-up Northeast were Bellevue (64), Mid-Prairie (53), Tipton (40), West Branch (40), Cascade (28), Monticello (26), Maquoketa (23), Camanche (22), Beckman (19) and Iowa City Regina (12).