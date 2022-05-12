MONTICELLO
It’s been known as one of the toughest class 2A track and field league’s over much of the last decade, and 2022 was no different for members of the absolutely loaded River Valley Conference who all got together Thursday, May 5, in Monticello to figure out who was the best of the best.
“What a great day for our guys,” said Anamosa boys’ track coach Justin Bader, as his team proved they were among the elite programs scoring 70 points to place fifth against the 14-team field.
“They ran so well for the numbers we have. Lots of PRs, which is always what we’re looking for and to place fifth at this meet isn’t easy. The hard work these guys have put in is starting to show with the times improving.”
While the Raiders scored in just about every running event possible on the track, off it where the team claimed their lone individual championship of the night as Jay Gatto flew and even 22-feet to win his first-ever River Valley Conference title topping Bellevue’s Alex Pitts, who flew 21-9.25.
Anamosa actually doubled-up points in the long jump as Aiden Strube soared 19-7.75 to place fourth in the event.
“Not only was Jay our champion, but he also led us in points on the night scoring 14.5 of them,” Bader said. “Aiden just started long jumping a couple of weeks ago and was not only able to finish fifth, but is now closing in on 20-feet.”
The Raiders had another solid night with relays led by a runner-up performance from the sprint medley team of Gatto, Grant Lubben, Ky Kaufmann and Tristan Weers who combined to post a time of 1:36.20 that was just a little over a second shy of winning a championship while the shuttle hurdle team was third as Tysen Gravel, Weers, Gatto and Kaufmann who blazed to a 1:04.12 clocking.
Anamosa’s 4x800 (Grayson Weers, Carver Reiss, Caleb Loehr, Seth Countryman) and 4x200 (Strube, Lubben, Gatto, Angelo Cudahy) relays both placed fifth coming through with times of 9:06.74 and 1:34.60, respectively while Countryman, Lubben, Cudahy and Grayson Weers combined to post a 3:44.51 clocking in the 4x400 relay, good enough to place seventh.
Anamosa added scoring in the distance medley when Lubben, Cudahy, Countryman and Shea Keister scored eighth after their 3:57.46 performance.
“Our relays were strong and led by the sprint medley and shuttle hurdle,” Bader said. “It’s nice to have conference on the same track as the state qualifier meet too, as we’ll be back in Monticello on Thursday.”
Keister had a big night for the Raider team in open events leading the way with his third-place showing in the 800-meter run coming through with a time of 2:04.27 while the talented junior also scored in the 1600 as his 4:50.87 clocking was good enough to place sixth.
Kaufmann (200-meter dash) and Tristan Weers (400) both scored fourth-place points for the team turning in times of 23.86 and 52.02, respectively, while Kaufmann also added scoring in the 110-high hurdles crossing the finish line with a time of 16.37, good enough to place fifth in the event.
“Ky is finally healthy again and running like it scoring 12.5 team points for us at this meet,” Bader said. “Tristan had a nice new PR in the 400-meter dash and ran a great sprint medley split.”
Weers added sixth-place points after his 58.74 clocking in the 400 hurdles while Drew Pate (10:47.29) and Cudahy (59.86) were both seventh in the 3200 and 400 hurdles, respectively.
Also competing for the Anamosa team at the River Valley Conference meet were: 100-Keaton Haverly (9th, 12.48), Cole Sigler (18th, 12.72); 200- Jaden Marcus (19th, 26.00); 400- Nate Fischer (18th, 57.72); 110 hurdles- Gravel (9th, 17.25); 3200- Jacob Loehr (18th, 12:07.64); discus- Logan Dales (12th, 114-1), Sigler (20th, 88-0); high jump- Strube (9th, 5-6), Ike Claussen-Tubbs (9th, 5-6); shot put- Dales (10th, 37-11.25), Sigler (18th, 35-9.5); 4x100 relay- Strube, Sigler, Marcus, Fischer (11th, 47.91).
Tipton claimed the River Valley Conference team championship scoring 105 points to top runner-up Mid-Prairie’s 91.5-point performance while Cascade (82.5-points) and Bellevue (78) rounded out the top-4 teams.
Anamosa defeated Monticello (69), Northeast (51), Durant (49.5), North Cedar (35.5), Iowa City Regina (34), West Branch (27), Camanche (27), Wilton (13) and West Liberty (8).
The Raiders prepped for the RVC meet by turning in an outstanding performance in Camanche Monday, May 2, where the team scored 107.5 points to take second against the 12-team field.
“This was a little warm-up before conference,” said Bader, as his team trailed only champion Central DeWitt (145).
“Distance medley ran their fastest time of the year.”
Anamosa claimed three individual titles on the night as Keister topped the field in the 800 (2:09.20) while Pate did the same in the 1600 (4:54.41). Gatto flew 21-1.5 to dominate the long jump winning by almost two-feet.
Points came from all over for the Raiders as relays scored in every event led by a runner-up performance from Strube, Lubben, Tristan Weers and Keister in the distance medley as the foursome turned in a time of 3:48.30 while the 4x800 (Pate, Reiss, Caleb Loehr, Jacob Loehr) and shuttle hurdle (Gravel, Tristan Weers, Gatto, Kaufmann) relays were both third finishing in 9:05.93 and 1:06.06, respectively.
Cudahy, Lubben, Kaufmann and Tristan Weers scored fourth in the sprint medley after their 1:39 clocking with the 4x100 (Gatto, Lubben, Kaufmann, Strube) and 4x200 (Sigler, Marcus, Haverly, Kinnick Reiss) relays each taking seventh after their 48.12 and 1:47.97 performances, respectively.
The Raiders’ 4x800 team was eighth as Keister, Grayson Weers, Fischer and Sigler posted a 3:59.27 clocking.
Individually, Anamosa was equally as impressive as the team doubled-up points in the 200 with Tristan Weers (23.76) and Gatto (24.36) placing third and fourth, respectively, while Keister was also fourth in the 1600 (5:06.27).
Cudahy raced to a fourth-place showing in the 400 hurdles crossing in 1:01.30 while Kaufmann did the same in the 110 hurdles after his 16.23 performance.
Carver Reiss scored seventh in the 800 (2:19.61) as did Grayson Weers in the 400 hurdles (1:04.42) while Gravel (18.26) and Strube (12.15) were each eighth after their efforts in the 110 hurdles and 100-meter dash.
Field events also proved to be a quality scorer for the team as Strube placed fourth in the high jump (5-6) while Dales was fifth in the discus (116-5) and shot put (40-0.5) events. Claussen-Tubb flew sixth in the high jump to add sixth-place points to the Raiders’ total.
Also competing for the Anamosa team at the Camanche co-ed meet were: 100- Cudahy (11th, 12.45); 400- Fischer (9th, 57.27), Caleb Loehr (11th, 59.68); discus- Sigler (13th, 87-10: shot put- Sigler (12th, 34-8).
The Raiders defeated Monticello (94), Northeast (89), Camanche (64), Bellevue (52), North Cedar (51), Easton Valley (47), Midland (36.5), Calamus-Wheatland (33), Savanna, West Carroll (7) and Clinton Prince of Peace (5) in the team standings.