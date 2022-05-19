MONTICELLO
The tone was set very early that something special was happening for the Anamosa boys’ track and field team competing at the class 2A state qualifier event in Monticello Thursday, May 12, and that momentum carried through all night long as the Raiders qualified an impressive seven events to the state level.
“What a night,” said a euphoric Anamosa boys’ track coach Justin Bader, as his team scored 90 points (sixth-most in school history at a qualifier meet) to place third in the team standings and will send the long jump (Jay Gatto), 400 hurdles (Tristan Weers), 800 (Shea Keister), shuttle hurdle, sprint medley, 4x800 and distance medley relays to state.
“This team has come so far in the last month. In Monticello we tried to load up and go all-in on a few events over trying to get more to state but not be able to scores points in Des Moines. Kids had to sacrifice for the good of the team over individual accomplishments.”
The Anamosa boys did exactly that, and made an immediate statement with Gatto winning yet another long jump championship and automatic berth to state along Weers turning in an absolutely mind-boggling performance in the 400-meter hurdles, winning the Raiders a second qualifier title with a rarely-seen clocking.
“From the very beginning we started with a bang with Jay winning the long jump,” said Bader, as Gatto flew 22-feet to make his first appearance in Des Moines in the event. He’s been great all year and was the same in Monticello jumping at such a high level.
“Tristan went under 55-seconds for the first time ever and became just the third Raider ever to do so.”
Weers, who crossed the finish line with a sizzling time of 54.99 (second fastest of all qualifier performances in class 2A) looked a lot like his dad (and Anamosa assistant coach) Nic Weers who holds the school 400 hurdles record when he won the state title back in 1996 with a time of 53.61. Todd Sanford is the only other Raider athlete to run faster than Tristan did Thursday night with his 54.84 clocking.
“Shea was huge for us at the qualifier too,” Bader said. “He ran three fantastic races and we needed that out of him in each and every one. He showed tonight why he is one of the better 800 guys in the entire state.”
Keister had an electric night at the qualifier, not only placing third with his time of 2:02.72 in the 800, but was absolutely scintillating with his relay splits in the 4x800 and distance medley relays that keyed those teams also making it to state.
Keister ran the second leg of the Raiders’ 4x800 relay that placed third overall as with teammates Grayson Weers, Seth Countryman and Drew Pate the foursome tallied a time of 8:28.76.
In the distance medley Keister did it again running the anchor leg and helped the team (with Ky Kaufmann, Grant Lubben and Tristan Weers) to another third-place effort posting a time of 3:45.11.
Anamosa’s shuttle hurdle team kept with the theme of the night turning in another sensational performance breaking the school record in the event with a 1:01.75 clocking (second in the event) as Tysen Gravel, Tristan Weers, Gatto and Kaufmann etched their names into Raider lore.
“The shuttle hurdle team shattered the school record (was 1:03.86) and all four guys ran personal-record splits,” Bader said. “We knew we had a battle with Tipton and then West Liberty came out of nowhere, so we had to race them as well.”
The meet started with a scintillating performance from Gatto, Lubben, Kaufmann and Tristan Weers in the sprint medley relay, as the foursome came through with a time of 1:35.89 that was good enough to place third overall and punch yet another ticket to Des Moines.
“Sprint medley ran a season-best time which was second-fastest in school history,” Bader said. “And Tristan ran a great 400-meter anchor leg in 49.4. Ky was fast all night running a 22.99 200 split in the distance medley and a 14.81 split in the shuttle hurdle. He’s running really well right now, too.”
Anamosa’s state meet qualifier events weren’t the only points being scored in Monticello, as the Raiders just kept churning out solid performances led by a third-place effort from Aiden Strube in the long jump where he soared 19-9 and just missed a trip to Des Moines.
Ike Claussen-Tubbs was fourth in the high jump flying 5-10 as were Seth Countryman (54.19), Tysen Gravel (16.49) and Angelo Cudahy (58.68) in the 400-meter dash, 110 high hurdles and 400 hurdles, respectively.
Kaufmann, Strube, Lubben and Gatto combined to come through with a time of 1:34.41 to place fourth in the 4x200 while Lubben (24.56) and Pate (4:59.69) both scored sixth in the 200 and 1600, respectively. The Raiders also added eighth-place points in the 4x400 as Grayson Weers, Countryman, Cudahy and Pate closed the night with a time of 3:51.29.
Also competing for the Anamosa team at the 2A qualifier meet were: 100- Strube (10th, 12.07), Cudahy (12th, 12.24); 200- Strube (9th, 24.88); 400- Caleb Loehr (14th, 1:01.45); 800- Grayson Weers (9th, 2:13.49); 1600- Keister (11th, 5:24.12); 3200- Carver Reiss (9th, 12:02.55), Caleb Loehr (10th, 12:03.82); 4x100- Gravel, Cudahy, Cole Sigler, Jaden Marcus (12th, 47.86); discus- Logan Dales (9th, 118-0), Sigler (15th, 105-0); shot put- Dales (15th, 36-4.5), Cameron Osterkamp (21st, 24-0.5).
Tipton claimed the class 2A state qualifier team title scoring 124 points topping runner-up Cascade (106 points). The Raiders defeated Monticello (71), Northeast (68), Iowa City Regina (56), West Branch (56), Camanche (53), Durant (53), West Liberty (27), Beckman (25) and Wilton (11).