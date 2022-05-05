ANAMOSA
It’s been one of the wildest and weirdest springs weather wise that anyone can remember, which has played havoc on schedules for the Anamosa boys’ track and field team.
But, the Raiders, who lost a home meet earlier this season due to Mother Nature, were just happy to be able to close their 2022 home campaign Tuesday, April 26, with decent weather welcoming 11-teams to their Ken Fearing track.
Oh, the Anamosa boys went out and put on a show for their home fans, too.
“I thought this was our best meet of the season,” said Anamosa track coach Justin Bader, as his team scored 76 points at the co-ed event.
“Huge crowd for the guys to run in front of and Tristan (Weers) had a huge senior night in front of that home crowd. He won the 400-meter dash and took second in the 400-meter low hurdles.”
Weers, who has range from sprints to distance events, was the class of the 400-meter dash winning with a sparkling time of 52.26-seconds that was an impressive full-second ahead of Central DeWitt’s Lucas Burmeister (53.51) and Hunter Blankenship (53.78), who were second and third in the event, respectively.
While Weers’ performance in the 400 was the lone championship on the evening for the hosts, it wasn’t the only highlight.
“The sprint medley ran their fastest time of the year as did the shuttle hurdle,” Bader said. “Seth Countryman continues to run at a very high level and Tysen Gravel had a nice PR in the 110-meter high hurdles. Aiden Strube had a nice start in the long jump too.”
Weers posted a time of 56.47 to take second in the 400 hurdles trailing only Lisbon’s Cole Becker who set a meet record with his 53.99 clocking.
Drew Pate also scored second-place points for the Raider boys after his 10:40.58 clocking in the 3200.
Jay Gatto, as he’s done all spring long, scored high in the long jump as his 21-foot, 9.50-inch effort broke the meet record but placed second to Becker, one of the top long jumpers regardless of class in the state as his 21-10.25 performance set the new Raider co-ed standard.
Individually, Shea Keister (4:46.67) and Pate (4:56.95) were third and fourth, respectively, in the 1600 while Countryman added fourth-place points in the 400 after crossing the finish line with a time of 53.83.
Gravel scored on the track in the 110-hurdles as his 17.03 clocking was seventh while off it Logan Dales’ personal-best 125-foot, 8-inch performance in the discus also scored the Raiders seventh-place points. Strube added seventh-place points in the long jump (18-9.25) and was eighth in the high jump after his 5-4 effort.
Relays were also a consistent scorer for the Anamosa boys at their own meet led by a third-place performance from the 4x100 team who posted a time of 45.85. The distance medley (4:03.32) and sprint medley (1:38.73) were both fifth while the 4x100 throwers (1:15.63) and 4x800 (9:06.25) relays were each sixth. The Raiders’ shuttle hurdle relay came through with a time of 1:07.72 to score the team seventh-place points.
Also competing for the Anamosa team at their co-ed event were: 100-Keaton Haverly (13th, 12.59), Cole Sigler (18th, 12.89), Nate Fischer (19th, 12.91), Ethan Zoller (21st, 13.52); 200- Countryman (11th, 25.02), Sigler (16th, 26.28); 800- Carver Reiss (13th, 2:21.95), Caleb Loehr (14th, 2:23.03); 3200- Jacob Loehr (13th, 12:27.29); 110 hurdles- Grant Ware (17th, 21.32); 400 hurdles- Grayson Weers (14th, 1:05.26); 4x100 relay- (18th, 53.33); 4x200 relay- (9th, 1:41.35, 18th, 1:48.78, 21st, 2:04.87); 4x400- (11th, 3:47.86, 17th, 4:01.87); sprint medley- (16th, 1:48.18); shuttle hurdle- (12th, 1:15.51); shot put- Dales (9th, 40-9), Sigler (19th, 33-8); discus- Cameron Osterkamp (21st, 72-6).
Lisbon ran away with the Raider co-ed boys’ team title scoring 125 points while Mount Vernon (94 points), Central DeWitt (88), Mid-Prairie (85) and Maquoketa Valley (80) rounded out the top-5. Anamosa defeated Monticello (60), Independence (56.5), North Linn (48.5), Easton Valley (17) and West Liberty (11).
The Anamosa boys were right back on the track two days later taking part at Clear Creek-Amana’s Pacha Relays Thursday, April 28, and with Tristan Weers winning another individual championship, the Raiders tallied 53 total points to place seventh at the loaded 13-team meet.
“We are continuing to put the map together with the kids for the next few weeks,” said Anamosa assistant track coach Nic Weers, who took the team to Tiffin while Bader was in Des Moines with Gatto who was competing in the Drake Relays long jump.
“There are a lot of ‘what ifs’ that we have to take into consideration regarding the line-up we are going to field at the state qualifier. We used the Pacha Relays as an opportunity to get some more answers to the tests we’ve been throwing at the kids.”
Weers’ son Tristan passed his test with flying colors winning the lone championship on the evening for the Raider team after his spectacular 55.95 clocking in the 400 hurdles edged Tipton’s Caden Schmidt (56.15) for the title.
“Tristan did not run (for him) a very good leg in the shuttle hurdle and wasn’t near who he should have been in the open 400,” Weers said. “So, we were very interested to see how he was going to respond in the 400 lows.
“He did exactly what a leader and a winner does. He let the prior races go and went back to work and won with his fastest time ever, finally breaking 56-seconds. The second half of the race was fun to watch. Schmidt came up on him at the 200 mark and I was watching to see how Tristan would respond to that. He did exactly what he needed to do. He shifted gears and really worked on the next 100 and took back control of the race.”
Tristan Weers also scored a fifth-place finish in the 400-meter dash after his 53.62 performance while Keister (4:52.54) and Pate (4:55.78) were also top Anamosa performers on the track with their fourth and fifth-place efforts, respectively, in the 1600.
Kaufmann scored fifth-place points in the 200 crossing the finish line in 23.39.
“It was good to see Ky back on the track racing again,” Weers said. “These last few meets have sort of been rehab assignments for him and he is passing those tests and responding well, so that is very encouraging. He ran a fantastic leg in the sprint medley that had us in second-place. He ran two more 200s, including a nice 23.39 open then concluded with the 4x400.”
Off the track Strube scored a third-place finish in the long jump soaring 19-6.25 while Angelo Cudahy doubled-up points in the event as his 18-6.5 effort was sixth. Dales added a 42-5 throw in the discus to score the team fifth-place points and was eighth in the discus (124-11).
“We decided to long jump with Aiden and he went 19-6.26,” Weers said. “That’s fantastic for a newcomer. Aiden is still new to track and learning the flow and demands for a meet.”
Anamosa’s top relay was the fifth-place effort from the distance medley (3:52.40) while the 4x400 (3:41.61) was sixth. The Raiders’ sprint medley (1:40.59) and 4x800 (9:14.06) relays were both seventh with the shuttle hurdle (1:12.99) scoring eighth.
Also competing for the Anamosa boys at Clear Creek-Amana were: shot put- Osterkamp (26th, 23-7); discus- Osterkamp (26th, 64-3); 100- Ethan Zoller (21st, 13.23), Jaden Marcus (22nd, 13.27); 400- Vince Diers (21st, 1:01.29); 4x200- (19th, 1:43.75, 22nd, 1:48.99); 110 hurdles- Gravel (13th, 18.62); 800- Carver Reiss (9th, 2:17.98); 200- Fischer (17th, 25.72); 400 hurdles- Grayson Weers (12th, 1:04.28); 1600- Braeden Keister (29th, 5:58.18); 4x100- (17th, 48.24, 23rd, 52.90).
Solon claimed the Clear Creek-Amana team title scoring 156 points while the Raiders defeated Iowa City Regina (53), Mount Vernon (31), Durant (30), Davenport Assumption (16), Wilton (16) and the host Clippers JV (1).