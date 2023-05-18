MONTICELLO
With the kind of history the Anamosa boys’ track and field program has had dating back to the 1970s, it’s kind of tough to do something really that really registers when it comes accolades.
The Raiders have a deep and rich past with countless amazing accomplishments.
One of those seismic events came last week when Anamosa won their first conference track and field championship in 43 years winning the River Valley event in Tipton May 4.
And another happened Thursday, May 11, at the class 2A state qualifier where the Raiders qualified a whopping 10 events to the state meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines Thursday, May 18, through Saturday, May 20.
Yes, double-digit events to state, making 2023 one of the largest contingents of Raiders ever to descend onto Des Moines and Drake Stadium.
This group of Anamosa boys just keep getting the job done.
“Any time you get double-digit events to the state meet, it’s always a good day,” said Anamosa boys track coach Justin Bader, who will send the 4x800, 4x400, distance medley, 4x200 and 4x100 relays to state as well as Shea Keister in the 800, Tysen Gravel and Angelo Cudahy in the 110-high hurdles, Cudahy in the 400 hurdles and Jay Gatto in the long jump, as individuals.
“The school-record is qualifying 11 events to state set multiple times. We probably should have finished second as a team at the qualifier as we gave away 10 points in the shuttle hurdle relay, but third was solid. This meet is more about advancing things to state than scoring points.”
The Raiders totaled 83 points at the 2A qualifier finishing behind only champion Williamsburg (131 points) and runner-up Northeast (89), a team they defeated at the RVC meet a week earlier, and were led by title-winning performances from Keister in the 800-meter run and the distance medley relay, who put on a show in front of the packed crowd in Monticello.
“We ran a season-best time with Grayson Weers running the 400 leg,” said Bader, as his team posted a phenomenal 3-minute, 36.29-second clocking that enters the state meet seeded third among the 24 class 2A participants trailing only Tipton (3:35.27) and Mediapolis (3:34.61).
“Seth Countryman will come back and run the 400 leg at the state meet so I think we can go even faster. Shea ran a 1:56 split and our 200 guys were also very fast.”
Keister was outstanding, receiving the baton for his anchor 800 leg in third place then ran past Northeast and Monticello runners to claim the championship for the Anamosa team as the Rebels were runners-up in 3:37.45.
Keister also scored the only other title for the team at the meet besting the field in the 800 coming through with a time of 2:00.55 that edged Waukon’s Nathan O’Neill (2:01.02) at the finish line.
“Shea ran a perfect 800 race,” Bader said. “He just needed to win and advance and that is exactly what he did. Shea was unbelievable all day, really. All our seniors had good days, and right when we needed them to.”
Keister enters the state 800 seeded fourth in Des Moines.
The Raiders also received big-time scoring from the hurdles, as both Gravel and Cudahy qualified for state in the 110-highs placing second and third with times of 16.00 and 16.20, respectively, while Cudahy also earned a trip to state in the 400 lows as his time of 57.62 was good enough to place second and earn the automatic invite.
“We thought we’d get at least one of our guys through to state in the 110 hurdles, so to get both was awesome,” Bader said. “They both ran clean races with Tysen, a senior, having the best hurdle race of his career.
“Angelo did everything he needed in the 400 hurdles. He knew he just had to get top-2 and that’s exactly what he did.”
Gatto was once again sensational in the long jump soaring 22-feet, 2-inches to actually tie for first, but based on the tie-breaker the Raider senior actually was awarded second, his first defeat all spring long in the event.
“That will add some fuel for Jay heading into the state meet,” Bader said. “He hasn’t been beaten many times all year, but to lose on a tie-breaker didn’t make him happy.”
Anamosa’s relays were incredibly consistent all night long as the 4x100, 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800 all placed fourth at the meet and all qualified to run in Des Moines.
But it started with the 4x800, as Countryman, Weers, Carver Reiss and Keister set the tone for the night combining for a time of 8:33.27.
“We had to hold on and wait for this one as it wound up getting the last qualifying spot to state,” Bader said. “I have a feeling we will run better than this time at the state meet however.”
Grant Lubben, Aiden Strube, Keaton Haverly and Gatto paced the 4x100 team to their fourth-place finish in 44.24 while the 4x200 team of Strube, Lubben, Countryman and Gatto came through with a time of 1:32.50.
“The 4x100 ran a season-best time and we had two of the state’s best teams with us,” Bader said. “The 4x200 also ran to a season-best and just like the 4x100, had two of the state’s best in the event in Williamsburg and Northeast. Our handoffs were solid in both relays.”
Keister, Weers, Cudahy and Countryman combined to run the 4x400 to a 3:29.74 clocking while the sprint medley team opened the meet with a 1:41.34 time from Gravel, C.J. Marek, Haverly and Lubben that was good enough to place sixth overall.
“The 4x400 was probably one of the highlights of the night as everyone was tired but we still ran a season-best time,” Bader said. We had the lead going into the anchor leg. All four guys ran great races.”
Anamosa got some added scoring from Nate Fischer in the 400 dash (55.73) and 400 hurdles (1:02.13) placing sixth and eighth, respectively, while Vince Diers flew 18-3.25 in the long jump to double-up points in that event placing seventh overall.
Ike Claussen-Tubbs just missed a state berth in the high jump soaring 6-0 to place fifth.
“I feel bad for Ike,” Bader said. “He did everything we needed him to do and just missed out qualifying. He would have made it in class 1A or 3A.”
The Raiders also thought they had a qualifier title from the shuttle hurdle relay team of Gravel, Cudahy, Weers and Strube, who were heavily favored to win the event coming in and edged Northeast at the finish line, but were disqualified due to a violation.
Also competing at the 2A qualifier meet for the Anamosa team were: 100- Haverly (9th, 11.94), Kinnick Reiss (17th, 12.66); 200- Marek (19th, 25.65), Kinnick Reiss (20th, 25.70); 400- Austin Scranton (14th, 58.28); 800- Carver Reiss (15th, 2:15.57); 1600- Caleb Loehr (13th, 5:04.85), Carver Reiss (15th, 5:15.54); 3200- Caleb Loehr (9th, 11:24.99), Jacob Loehr (16th, 12:15.09); shot put- Will Pape (19th, 33-6.5), Scranton (20th, 33-0.5); discus- Jacob King (15th, 103-3), Pape (17th, 95-6).
The Raiders defeated Waukon (76), Cascade (72), Oelwein (70), Monticello (61), Alburnett (58), MFL-Mar Mac (45), Jesup (29) and Beckman (24) in the team standings.