It was the last time Anamosa’s eight graduating seniors would get a chance to compete on their own home track, and Jay Gatto, Tysen Gravel, Shea Keister, Aiden Strube, Jacob Loehr, Caleb Loehr, C.J. Marek and Will Pape made sure to go out in style Tuesday, April 25.
“It’s always fun to run on the home track and we had a good day,” said Raider boys’ track coach Justin Bader, as his team tallied 91 points overall at the co-ed meet to secure a solid fourth-place standing against the 10-team field.
“We mixed and matched some for this meet hoping to get some answers to a few questions that we had. Shea ran the 1600 for the first time all year and he won the race. Jay had a good victory in the long jump and also ran second in the 100-meter dash. Braeden Keister keeps improving and ran a nice 3200 good enough for fifth. Our 4x800 guys had some better splits today, too.”
But it started with championships by Gatto in the long jump and Keister in the 1600 as both seniors were able to walk off their home track making some more impressive and lasting memories.
Gatto flew a meet record 22-feet, 1-inch to win the long jump over another one of the top jumpers in the state in Mid-Prairie’s Cain Brown, who flew 21-7 to take second in the event.
Keister was outstanding in the 1600 as well crossing the finish line with a time of 4:42.07 that was more than three-seconds faster than Mid-Prairie’s Emmett Swartzentruber, who finished in 4:45.22.
Gatto scored a runner-up performance in the 100-meter dash closing with a blazing time of 11.52 while also helping the 4x100 relay team to a 45.33 clocking that was good enough to also place second as teammates Grant Lubben, Strube and Keaton Haverly also helped out. Lubben, Angelo Cudahy, Gatto and Seth Countryman paced the sprint medley relay to another runner-up performance coming through with a time of 1:37.88
Raider relays had a big night on their home track as the 4x800 (Grayson Weers, Carver Reiss, Shea Keister, Caleb Loehr), 4x400 (Countryman, Cudahy, Weers, Shea Keister) and shuttle hurdle (Gravel, Weers, Cudahy, Strube) were all third coming through with times of 8:39.18, 3:36.35 and 1:04.56, respectively.
Anamosa’s distance medley relay continued to show the team’s massive depth as even without its top-4 runners Haverly, Marek, Nate Fischer and Reiss were able to secure fourth-place points coming through with a time of 4:01.17 with the 4x200 team of Strube, Haverly, Weers and Marek taking seventh after a 1:38.58 clocking.
Countryman (52.76) and Lubben (54.74) doubled-up points in the 400-meter dash finishing fourth and sixth, respectively, while Lubben also scored in the 200 where his 24.40 clocking was good enough to take home eighth-place points for his team.
In distance events Braeden Keister scored fifth in the 3200 after his 11:09.80 performance while Fischer (1:01.32) and Cudahy (16.61) were sixth and seventh in the 400 hurdles and 110-meter high hurdles, respectively.
Off the track Ike Claussen-Tubbs scored in the high jump taking sixth after a 5-8 effort while Strube also scored in the long jump as his 18-8.25 performance was good enough to place eighth.
Also competing for the Raider boys at their own home co-ed meet were: 100- Kinnick Reiss (14th, 12.69), Tristan Dahlhauser (19th, 14.83), Jake Behrends (20th, 15.01); 200- Dean Lambertsen (16th, 27.00), Ethan Zoller (17th, 27.19), Dahlhauser (21st, 31.55), Behrends (23rd, 32.51); 400- Jacob Loehr (15th, 1:03.20), Adam Brophy (16th, 1:03.73); 800- Jacob Loehr (9th, 2:25.47), Braeden Keister (11th, 2:27.18), Kristofer Sundstrom (14th, 2:34.65); 1600- Carver Reiss (11th, 5:01.81), Caleb Loehr (12th, 5:03.18); 3200- Sundstrom (11th, 12:51.27); 110 hurdles- Gravel (9th, 16.86); 400 hurdles- Brophy (16th, 1:12.91); 4x100 relay- Gravel, Kinnick Reiss, Marek, Ethan Ring (16th, 51.80); 4x100 throwers relay- Jacob King, Tayte Peterschmidt, Austin Scranton, Pape (2nd, 53.67); 4x200- Kinnick Reiss, Ring, Cole Johnston, Lambertsen (10th, 1:44.27); 4x400- Vince Diers, Scranton, Fischer, Caleb Loehr (13th, 3:59.33); sprint medley- Ring, Diers, Lambertsen, Johnston (14th, 1:53.69); shuttle hurdle- Fischer, Zoller, Ring, Dahlhauser (9th, 1:15.23); high jump- Marek (9th, 5-2); long jump- Diers (13th, 16-8.5), Lambertsen (15th, 14-3.75); shot put- King (16th, 33-8), Pape (18th, 32-11.5), Scranton (19th, 31-8), Peterschmidt (20th, 30-7), Cameron Osterkamp (21st, 29-7); discus- Pape (13th, 102-10), King (14th, 101-5), Scranton (16th, 96-2), Peterschmidt (19th, 80-11), Osterkamp (21st, 66-1).
Lisbon topped the Raider co-ed boys’ field totaling 110 points to edge runner-up Central DeWitt (106 points) and third-place Denver (97). Anamosa defeated Mid-Prairie (84), Monticello (65), Independence (62), Mount Vernon (61), West Liberty (34) and Easton Valley (27) in the team standings.
Points were coming at a much higher premium at Clear Creek-Amana Thursday, April 27, where with a slightly limited squad the Raiders tallied 33 of them to score a ninth-place team finish against a 13-team field in Tiffin.
“We held out our Drake guys so we had an opportunity to watch a few others compete,” Bader said. “Braeden Keister was close to going under 5-minutes for the mile and our throwers continued to improve as well.”
But it was Claussen-Tubbs leading the way coming through with a second-place performance in the high jump clearing the bar set at 5-10 while Strube also scored in the event taking sixth after a 5-8 effort.
Cudahy (59.28) and Weers (1:00.04) were fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 400 hurdles while Strube (12.07) and Lubben (12.22) also doubled-up points, this time in the 100, taking fourth and seventh.
Gravel scored seventh in the 110 hurdles (16.78) while the top relay performance came from the shuttle hurdle who scored sixth after Gravel, Cudahy, Weers and Haverly finished in 1:10.99.
Also competing for the Anamosa team at the Clear Creek-Amana Pacha Relays were: long jump- Diers (13th, 15-9.75), Lambertsen (16th, 15-2.5); shot put- King (21st, 33-0), Pape (24th, 29-11); discus- King (12th, 110-7), Pape (19th, 93-4); sprint medley- Gravel, Kinnick Reiss, Scranton, Lubben (10th, 1:44.07); 4x800- Carver Reiss, Caleb Loehr, Braeden Keister, Sundstrom (10th, 9:17.18); distance medley- Diers, Zoller, Fischer, Jacob Loehr (10th, 4:13.13); 400- Brophy (18th, 1:01.28), Braeden Keister (1:01.63); 4x200- Sam Kenny, Johnston, Lambertsen, Kinnick Reiss (16th, 1:43.65), Peterschmidt, Pape, Behrends, Dahlhauser (21st, 1:52.16); 800- Carver Reiss (13th, 2:12.26), Caleb Loehr (19th, 2:15.86); 200- Marek (20th, 26.00); 1600- Braeden Keister (12th, 5:03.29), Jacob Loehr (17th, 5:25.67); 4x100- Gravel, Kenny, Kinnick Reiss, Marek (12th, 48.62), Johnston, Zoller, Brophy, Pape (22nd, 55.26); 4x400- Scranton, Fischer, Carver Reiss, Caleb Loehr (12th, 3:54.93).