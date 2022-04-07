VINTON
He’s been soaring to near program-record levels in the long jump throughout the entire indoor campaign so far this spring, but Anamosa boys’ track coach Justin Bader couldn’t wait to see what standout Raider junior Jay Gatto could do outdoors as his team competed in their 2022 opener in Vinton Friday, April 1.
Gatto, once again, did not disappoint.
“Solid start to the outdoor season,” said Bader, as the Anamosa boys scored 62 points overall to place fifth against the 14-team field on a chilly night on the Vinton-Shellsburg track.
“Not ideal running conditions, but I thought the kids competed and that’s all we can ask for as coaches. Jay continues to jump really well. Friday wasn’t a night to try and set personal records with the low temperatures, but he did what he had to do to win.”
Gatto was the class of the entire long jump event easily flying past the talented field with a sensational 20-foot, 5-inch leap that won by almost a full foot.
Solid field event scoring continued in the high jump as well where Aiden Strube flew 5-8 to score the Raiders third-place points.
“For Aiden’s first-ever track meet he did not disappoint taking third in the high jump,” Bader said. “He could have gone even higher if it wasn’t for the very slow high jump competition. Aiden, (who was ready, willing and able to jump, had to wait for other competitors) had to run the 4x200 relay and when he came back his legs were gone. He also just missed scoring in the long jump (placing ninth in the event), too, going 18-3, and we haven’t even worked on the long jump once yet in practice. He has massive potential for us this year”
Once on the track, the Anamosa boys made even more noise as the sprint medley relay got things off to an outstanding start as Gatto, Grant Lubben, Ky Kaufmann and Tristan Weers combined for a time of 1:39.04 that placed the foursome third overall at the 21-team event.
“I thought for the first outdoor race of the year it was a solid time for our sprint medley team,” Bader said. “Our hand-offs were fairly clean. Our 4x800 team just seems to be stuck around the same time right now, though we did get a solid second-place finish.”
Seth Countryman, Drew Pate, Shea Keister and Caleb Loehr combined to run the 4x800 relay team to an 8:59.10 clocking that was bested by only Williamsburg (8:44.51).
The Raiders closed the meet as well as they started it, coming through with a third-place finish in the 4x400 relay as Lubben, Countryman, Keister and Weers managed a time of 3:38.59.
Anamosa doubled-up points in the 1600-meter run with Keister (4:54.22) and Pate (4:55.98) placing second and third, respectively, while Countryman (55.58) and Keister (55.83) did the same in the 400-meter dash scoring seventh and eighth for the team, respectively.
“Seth had another nice night,” Bader said. “Scoring some points for us in the 400 isn’t easy for a freshman against this solid field. Shea is also running well scoring in the 400 and 1600. Drew had a nice third-place finish in the mile and Grant has been posting good splits for us in all his relays. He is really developing into a good sprinter for us.”
Kaufmann, who has been nursing a hamstring injury most of this spring and who was coming off a solid performance running the 200 leg of the sprint medley relay earlier in the meet, reaggravated it racing to a seventh-place finish in the 100-meter dash crossing the finish line in 11.63.
“Unfortunately, Ky got hurt and we had to do some line-up changes at the meet,” Bader said. “He might be out for a while, too. We are just so young and even our upperclassmen are new to track and field so it’s going to take some time to get these guys adjusted to this level of competition.”
Weers, one of the team’s veterans as a three-year letter winner, placed fourth in the 400 hurdles crossing the finish line in 58.97 while the Raiders also scored in the shuttle hurdle relay as Nate Fischer, Cole Sigler, CJ Marek and Jaden Marcus combined for a 1:21.42 clocking that was good enough to place seventh overall.
Gatto (24.20), Karter Theilen (2:20.36) and Logan Dales (108-6) just missed scoring placing ninth in the 200, 800 and discus events, respectively. The Raiders’ distance medley team of Marcus, Marek, Theilen and Fischer also placed ninth after their 4:19.56 effort.
Also competing at the Vinton-Shellsburg meet for the Anamosa team were: high jump- Ike Claussen-Tubbs (12th, 5-2); discus- Cameron Osterkamp (69-4); sprint medley relay- Vince Diers, Marcus, Kinnick Reiss, Fischer (17th, 1:50.30); 3200- Braeden Keister (12th, 13:19.96); 4x800- Reiss, Theilen, Jacob Loehr, Cam Burgess (12th, 10:17.98); 100- Reiss (22nd, 13.05); 4x200 relay- Reiss, Strube, Weers, Sigler (11th, 1:41.33), Ethan Zoller, Cole Johnston, Diers, Claussen-Tubbs (26th, 1:53.72), Jacob Loehr, Pate, Caleb Loehr, Braeden Keister (28th, 1:58.19); 800- Reiss (14th, 2:23.32); 200- Lubben (12th, 25.03); 4x100 relay- Gatto, Lubben, Sigler, Strube (12th, 48.76), Reiss, Marcus, Diers, Marek (20th, 52.33), Johnston, Burgess, Claussen-Tubbs, Zoller (29th, 55.71); 4x400 relay- Pate, Reiss, Caleb Loehr, Theilen (15th, 4:05.69).
Denver claimed the Vinton-Shellsburg Early Bird meet team title tallying 131 points while Jesup was runner-up with 122. Anamosa defeated Union (60.5 points), Solon (52), Dubuque Wahlert (35), Grinnell (23), Vinton-Shellsburg (22), HLV (19), North Linn (15), Waterloo Columbus (14) and Janesville (10).