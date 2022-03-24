DUBUQUE
Even with his team down several athletes due to injuries and vacations, Anamosa boys’ track coach Justin Bader witnessed another solid indoor performance from his group of Raiders competing at the University of Dubuque meet Saturday, March 19, that included another phenomenal high flying effort from junior Jay Gatto.
“Jay finished second in the long jump with a new personal-record 21-foot, 4-inch leap,” said Bader, as Gatto now moves into the program’s top-4 all-time performers in the event.
“When he gets outdoors and can get a little wind help, who knows how far he is going to go?”
Gatto, who has produced two of the Raiders' top-5 all-time jumps in the last two weeks, trailed only Joe Remiker in the event as the Verona Area (Wis.) product flew 21-9 to win the title at the event.
The invitational opened with the Raiders making an immediate impact as the 4x800 relay, the first of the day to hit the track, saw Anamosa’s Drew Pate, Seth Countryman, Shea Keister and Tristan Weers combine to post a time of 8:50.92, good enough to place third in the loaded event.
“We started the meet off very well with that nice third-place finish in the 4x800, and we only lost to class 4A schools in the event,” said Bader, as his team trailed only champion Western Dubuque (8:19.92) and Dubuque Hempstead (8:27.72).
“Drew had a fantastic lead-off leg going out in 2:07. All the other guys also ran well, but we will need to keep dropping time if we want to get to our goals.”
Weers ran the anchor leg in 2:13.92 to bring the Raider team home.
Gatto added points for the Anamosa boys in the 400-meter dash crossing the finish line with a 55.89 clocking that placed seventh against the 29-runner field while the 4x400 team just missed scoring taking ninth after Gatto, Weers, Grayson Weers and Countryman combined for a time of 3:44.53.
“I thought our 4x400 team had a good time for the guys who were running, which was really great to see,” Bader said. “Tristan had his best race of the year with a 53-second split, and we hope this is just the start for him. Seth also had a very nice anchor leg holding off several other teams.
“The 4x200 is a tough race indoors because of the tight corners, but we had some good splits today there too in both varsity and JV.”
Grayson Weers, Cole Sigler, Grant Ware and Tristan Weers powered the varsity 4x200 relay to a 16th-place overall showing coming through with a 1:43.38 clocking while the JV group of Carter Kuehl, Ware, Ethan Zoller and Cam Burgess combined to come through with a time of 1:54.87, also placing 16th.
“Shea had his best meet of the year running some solid 800s and 400s today,” Bader said. “Seth ran a great indoor mile for a freshman and is just running outstanding right now.”
Keister added a 57.04 clocking in the 400-meter dahs that placed 11th overall while adding a 56.95 split running the opening leg of the JV 4x400 relay with Pate, Theilen and Carver Reiss that came through with a time of 3:57.64.
Countryman’s 5:12.41 clocking in the 1600-meter run led the team while Carver Reiss (5:30.68), Jacob Loehr (6:07.57) and Braeden Keister (6:08.84) also competed in the event.
Also competing for the Anamosa team at the University of Dubuque indoor event were: 4x800 relay- Caleb Loehr, Theilen, Jacob Loehr, Braeden Keister (10:26.27); 55 meter dash- Gatto (7.02), Ware (7.57), Sigler (7.57), Theilen (7.6) and Zoller (8.15); 55 meter hurdles- Ware (10.54); distance medley relay- Sigler, Tristan Weers, Grayson Weers, Pate (4:01.99) and Carter Kuehl, Ware, Burgess, Theilen (4:33.94); 4x200- Kuehl, Claussen-Tubbs, Zoller, Burgess (1:54.87); 800- Reiss (2:29.47), Theilen (2:26.39); 3200- Caleb Loehr (12:52.05); high jump- Claussen-Tubbs (5-2); shot put- Logan Dales (38-6), Sigler (34.9.5), Cameron Osterkamp (25-10).
Overall, the Anamosa boys scored 20 points in the varsity competition to place 10th against the 19-team field as Western Dubuque claimed the team title tallying 77 points. The Raider JV team finished with 18 points to place seventh against their 15-team field.
“We were down several guys in field events so we didn’t score as much as we might have but also didn’t have a great day in the throws,” Bader said. “JV guys also had a solid day and it was fun to watch them. Track time for those guys is huge. It just showed when you look at a guy like Karter Theilen who ran three 800s and he got faster every one he ran.
“We have one more indoor meet back at UD for the River Valley Conference meet on Tuesday (March 22), then we head to the outdoor season.