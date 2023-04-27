WELLMAN
Knowing he was running out of time in the chase to get a third event qualified for the prestigious Drake Relays, Anamosa boys’ track coach Justin Bader used the Mid-Prairie meet in Wellman as a showcase for his distance medley relay.
Then Aiden Strube, Jay Gatto, Seth Countryman and Shea Keister went out and put on a show.
“Our distance medley relay shaved off some much-needed time and that helped us qualify another event to the Drake Relays (with the 4x100 relay and Gatto in the long jump),” said Bader, as the Raider foursome were dominant coming through with a season-best time of 3-minutes, 37.30-seconds that topped the field in Wellman by an impressive seven-seconds over the runner-up hosts 3:44.63 clocking.
“If we didn’t run faster at this meet, we were have missed the Drake Relays. Shea ran another outstanding anchor leg in 1:58.”
While the title was the lone one for the Anamosa boys at the meet on the track, Ike Claussen-Tubbs came through with another off of it soaring 5-feet, 10-inches to win the high jump.
The Raiders had several runner-up relay performances as well at Mid-Prairie as the 4x800 team of Carver Reiss, Caleb Loehr, Braeden Keister and Kristofer Sundstrom turned in a time of 9:24.11 while the 4x200 team was also second as Keaton Haverly, Gatto, Countryman and Keister turned in a second-place time of 1:36.31.
Anamosa closed the meet with one last runner-up relay effort as Countryman, Keister, Nate Fischer and Austin Scranton posted a time of 3:44.13 in the 4x400.
Individually, on the track Tysen Gravel (110-high hurdles) and Fischer (400) led the way by both scoring third turning in times of 16.54 and 1:02, respectively, while Jacob Loehr was fifth in the 3200 (12:33.62) with twin brother Caleb scoring the same in the 800 (2:18.04). Strube added fifth-place points after his 24.53 clocking in the 200-meter dash.
“It was nice to see the 4x800 guys get second at Mid-Prairie,” Bader said. “Tysen Gravel had a nice 110-high hurdle race all while being under the weather. It was nice to see the younger guys get on the track and perform well, too.”
Vince Diers placed sixth in the 400 (59.48) while Reiss was the same in the 1600 after his 5:08.07 effort. Braeden Keister doubled-up points in the 1600 taking ninth overall after crossing in 5:14.13.
The field event scoring wasn’t just limited to Claussen-Tubbs either, as teammate C.J. Marek also contributed in the high jump taking sixth after clearing the bar set at 5-2 while Rydan Gombert added ninth-place points in the long jump after soaring 16-3.5.
Gravel, Strube, Haverly and Gatto combined for a time of 45.28 in the 4x100 relay, good enough to place third while the shuttle hurdle team of Gravel, Haverly, Fischer and Ethan Ring scored seventh-place points after their 1:14.63 performance as did the sprint medley relay as Gravel, Kinnick Reiss, Haverly and Fischer combined for a time of 1:45.78.
Also competing at the Mid-Prairie meet for the Anamosa team were: 100- Gombert (13th, 12.52), Kinnick Reiss (15th, 12.67), Cole Johnston (18th, 13.46); 400- Ring (14th, 1:03.97), Brophy (15th, 1:05.23); 4x200- Scranton, Gombert, Kinnick Reiss, Samuel Kenny (10th, 1:43.55); 800- Jacob Loehr (15th, 2:36.14); 200- Ring (16th, 27.07); 4x100- Kenny, Kinnick Reiss, Ring, Marek (10th, 49.52); 1600- Sundstrom (16th, 6:11.84); 4x400- Johnston, Diers, Braeden Keister, Brophy (10th, 4:09.33); long jump- Diers (11th, 15-11), Johnston (12th, 15-4.5), Brophy (15th, 15-2.5); shot put- Jacob King (14th, 34-2.5), Will Pape (18th, 31-11), Tayte Peterschmidt (23rd, 30-8.5), Scranton (24th, 30-8); discus- King (13th, 98-9), Scranton (17th, 87-2), Peterschmidt (84-1).
The Raiders finished the meet totaling 91 points to place third at the nine-team event trailing champion Mid-Prairie (146 points) and runner-up Oskaloosa (121) while defeating Grinnell (78.5), Wilton (68), Eddyville-Blakesburg (66), Columbus (59), West Liberty (57.5) and PCM (40).
Two days later on a chilly night at Dubuque Senior Thursday, April 20, Anamosa came through with three event titles at the varsity level led by another sensational performance from Shea Keister in the 800.
“Competing against a lot of class 4A and 3A schools I thought we did a good job,” Bader said. “We got a few guys back which helped with our depth. Sprint medley won and shuttle hurdle also ran a good time. Shea won yet another 800, Ike went over 6-foot in the high jump and our throwers improved and are starting to show signs of a bright future.”
Keister was dominant in the 800 finishing with a time of 2:02.55 that won the event by over five-seconds while Countryman doubled-up points adding a sixth-place performance in 2:10.34.
Lubben, Strube, Gatto and Countryman ran the sprint medley relay to a 1:38.48 clocking that topped runner-up Dubuque Senior by over a second while Gatto continued to do what he’s done each of the last couple of seasons, dominate the long jump soaring 22-10.5 to easily top the 17-jumper field.
The field event points kept coming from Claussen-Tubbs who flew 6-0 to take second in the high jump.
Back on the track Grayson Weers cruised to a 55.03 clocking in the 400, good enough to place a solid third at the loaded meet while teammate Lubben was fifth after his 54.74 effort.
Gravel added fourth-place points in the 110-high hurdle crossing in 17.46 while the remaining points for the Anamosa team came from relays as the shuttle hurdle (Gravel, Weers, Strube, Cudahy) and 4x400 (Shea Keister, Lubben, Angelo Cudahy, Countryman) both scored fourth after times of 1:04.25 and 3:39.04, respectively with the distance medley (Haverly, Scranton, Caleb Loehr, Carver Reiss) and 4x100 (Lubben, Strube, Haverly, Gatto), each taking fifth in 4:05.19 and 45.28, respectively.
The 4x800 team of Caleb Loehr, Braeden Keister, Sundstrom and Jacob Loehr were sixth in 9:36.75 as was the 4x200 team as Strube, Cudahy, Countryman and Gatto finished in 1:324.34.
Anamosa’s throwers 4x100 relay came through with a time of 51.62 as King, Pape, Peterschmidt and Scranton entertained the crowd taking fourth in the event.
Also competing at the Dubuque Senior meet for the Raiders’ varsity team were: 100- Gombert (17th, 12.99), Kinnick Reiss (20th, 13.45); 200- Gombert (13th, 25.48), Kenny (17th, 26.95); 1600- Caleb Loehr (9th, 5:06.72), Carver Reiss (12th, 5:12.38); 400- Fischer (11th, 1:01.22); long jump- Gombert (17th, 13-0.5); shot put- Pape (16th, 33-6.5), King (18th, 32-5.75); discus- Pape (19th, 100-9), King (20th, 100-7).
Anamosa finished with 80 team points to place fifth overall at the 11-team meet defeating Cedar Rapids Washington (75), Dubuque Wahlert (48), Northeast (48), Cascade (32), Muscatine (29) and Cedar Rapids Jefferson (27). Cedar Rapids Kennedy claimed the Dubuque Senior team title scoring 119 points to edge past runner-up Western Dubuque (105).