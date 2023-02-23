DES MOINES
In the Anamosa High School wrestling record books, Raider senior Cole Sigler has a state tournament victory.
He got it last season when he made his first appearance at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines and was handed a consolation round medical forfeit to advance to the second day.
But Sigler wanted nothing more than to ‘officially’ get a state tournament triumph when he made his return trip to Des Moines Wednesday, Feb. 15, and in a 220-pound class 2A first-round bout against Atlantic’s Miles Mundorf, he got it.
“Cole got a ‘real’ state tournament win this year,” joked Raider boys’ wrestling coach Chris Looney, as Sigler dominated the match rolling to a 7-0 decision over Mundorf.
“He came out and wrestled well right off the bat and got a big win, and really wrestled well for the entire tournament. I was very impressed with the way he competed. Getting two wins at the state tournament is something to be very proud of. Especially for someone who just started wrestling a few years ago.”
The first-round win advanced Sigler to a second-round match-up Wednesday afternoon against Webster City’s third-ranked Jaxon Cherry.
“That was the toughest kid I have ever faced,” said Sigler, who was handed a 50-second pin setback.
“As soon as he got to the mat my confidence went down and that certainly didn’t help me either. Wrestling a kid like that as someone like me who has only been wrestling for three years was tough. He came out and attacked and got me on my back and all of a sudden it was over.”
The loss dropped Sigler to the 220-pound consolation second-round where the senior bounded back with an extremely impressive 5-0 victory over Boyden Hull-Rock Valley’s 20th seeded Reagan Maassen Thursday, Feb. 16.
“I had my confidence back coming into this match on Thursday,” said Sigler, seeded 14th. “I know the seeding doesn’t matter and you have to be prepared for anything, but I went out and wrestled my best to keep my career going for at least one more match.”
That final match came in the following bout against Clarion-Goldfield’s 22nd-seeded Ashtin Willms in a third-round consolation bout Thursday afternoon, as the Raider senior saw his career come to a close with a 2:22 pin setback.
“I underestimated my opponent in this one, at it cost me,” Sigler said. “I thought, just based on the seed, that this could be an easy match. It wasn’t, and I found that out right away, too. The kid took me down in the first 30-seconds of the match and I was never able to recover. Once again, it shows that rankings don’t matter, and I should have known better.”
Sigler, who just started wrestling as a Raider freshman and who missed his entire sophomore campaign due to injury, leaves the program after a 34-10 campaign this winter.
“I never thought when I entered high school that wrestling would become one of my favorite sports,” he said. “It’s only been a few days since the season ended and I already miss the practices and the team. We’re so close. Just like a family, and I wish now I had gone out for wrestling in middle school. Maybe I would have been able to be more than a two-time state qualifier? Maybe I could have made it all the way onto the podium? I’ll never know, but I do know everything I learned from coaches Looney, Jones and Greene helped me get to the point I did, and I really appreciate them for everything they have done to help me as a wrestler and a person. It’s been a great ride.”
