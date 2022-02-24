DES MOINES
There are always nerves for first time state wrestling participants.
That’s completely natural.
But for Anamosa junior Cole Sigler, the pressure was amplified a few more notches as not only was he making his state tournament debut Thursday, Feb. 17, but this was his first-ever appearance actually being inside Wells Fargo Arena.
“Cole had never even been to the ‘Well’ before, so to go down there and wrestle as tough as he did in that environment really says a lot for the ability that he possesses,” said Raider wrestling coach Chris Looney, as Sigler competed in the class 2A heavyweight bracket at the state tournament in Des Moines.
“That’s tough to adapt to that quickly seeing all those people there and being in an arena like that with how everything is run, it can be overwhelming. But Cole was able to not allow all those things to control him, he went out and represented himself and our program very well.”
Sigler, once walking into the arena, was in awe and knew he needed to settle down.
“I was shocked at how big the place was and that I was going to be able to perform in front of all those people,” he said. “I just walked around and took the whole place in and by the time my first-round match started I was a lot more comfortable.”
Sigler opened his 2A heavyweight state tournament journey Thursday morning with a 4:58 pin setback against Sioux Center’s fourth-ranked Ethan Hooyer.
“On paper I’m sure to most people would feel Hooyer would be heavily favored, but to me this was a toss-up match,” Looney said. “That’s a testament to how much Cole has improved this season. And early on it played out like that kind of toss-up match too. Cole was battling right with Hooyer and the match was there for the taking.”
Hooyer, who placed fifth at state last season and would go on to take third this time around, scored the first points with a first-period takedown with just 35-seconds remaining on the clock.
The scored stayed the same until the third period when Hooyer received a penalty point before adding a reversal ahead of the eventual fall.
“Even with me feeling better, I still had some nerves coming into my first-ever state tournament match,” Sigler said. “I knew I had to keep my composure if I was going to have any chance against someone that good, and even though I wasn’t able to get the win, I thought I battled and at last gave myself a chance.”
The loss dropped Sigler into the first-round consolation bracket where he was handed a medical forfeit victory over Charles City’s eighth-ranked Chase Crooks, who was injured in his first-round bout against Mid-Prairie’s Gannon Callahan.
“I wanted to earn my way to be able and come back and wrestle for a second day at Wells Fargo, but I guess I’ll take the forfeit,” Sigler said. “Just an unreal opportunity, and I wanted to take advantage.”
The forfeit awarded Sigler the opportunity to return to Wells Fargo Friday, Feb. 18, for a second-round consolation bout against Clarion-Goldfield’s 12th-ranked Daniel Chavez, and in another hard-fought battle the Raider junior saw his season come to a close with a 5-2 setback.
“The two stalling calls right away in the first period didn’t help our cause,” said Looney. “Cole battled the entire match and even while being pretty significantly undersized, he was ready to go and hung right with another really good wrestler.”
Chavez, who would go on to place eighth at the tournament, received a first period penalty point before adding an escape and another penalty point in the second period to lead 3-0 heading into the third.
“That made things tough on Cole, and he knew it,” Looney said. “He had to come out aggressive in the third period and get after him, but he just ran out of time.”
Sigler tallied an early third period escape before adding a penalty point of his own with a mere two-seconds remaining in the match.
“I was scrambling in the third period trying to get a takedown,” Sigler said. “I knew I had to get something started but just couldn’t get it done.
“I was very disappointed in myself. That was a winnable match and one I felt I let slip away in front of all my family and friends who made the trip there to see me wrestle.”
Looney is extremely proud of the leaps Sigler made in his game this winter.
“I am so happy Cole was able to make it to state this year,” said Looney, as Sigler wraps the 2021-22 campaign with a solid 31-12 overall record.
“Now he can take that next step and hopefully get back here and make it up on the podium. Both Cole and Easton know that the next step for this program is to be making regular state tournament appearances and get guys on the podium. They want to help this program grow, and they could be the start of something that we all hope can become pretty special.”
Sigler knows it too.
“Making it here this year and knowing that I can compete at that level really makes we want to work that much harder in the off-season to come back,” Sigler said. “I want to win and get on the podium.”