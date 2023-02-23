Anamosa’s Easton Wheeler controls the leg of Harlan’s Brody McKinney during an impressive class 2A state tournament first round pin win for the Raider junior Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Anamosa junior Easton Wheeler starts turning Harlan’s Brody McKinney to his back during their 138-pound class 2A state tournament first-round bout at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Wednesday, Feb. 15. Wheeler beat the clock posting a 6:00 fall for his first-ever state wrestling triumph.
Anamosa junior Easton Wheeler looks to control Algona’s second-ranked Tate Slagle during their class 2A 138-pound second-round state tournament bout at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Wednesday, Feb. 15.
As the first of a program record five Anamosa wrestlers to take the mat at the class 2A state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Wednesday, Feb. 15, Raider junior Easton Wheeler was tasked with the herculean job of setting the tone for the team.
Wheeler, who already has state wrestling experience having earned a berth last season, was more than up to the challenge.
In fact, he embraced it.
“Easton really got the ball rolling for everyone with the way he went out and looked in his first-round match,” said Anamosa boys’ wrestling coach Chris Looney, as Wheeler picked up his first-ever state tournament triumph pinning Harlan’s Brody McKinney right before the third period horn (6:00) in class 2A 138-pound first-round action.
“He set the tone, and everyone else followed suit. It was a pretty solid first day with four of our five guys all picking up wins on Wednesday.”
Wheeler credited his state experience from 2022 for helping him through the tournament’s opening round.
“I was a lot calmer this year than I was a year ago and came out more ready to go,” he said. “I was able to take McKinney down pretty well and then turned him multiple times.
“It feels good getting that first state tournament win out of the way. I wish I would have been able to get it last year, but better late than never I guess.”
The win advanced Wheeler to a second-round bout against Algona’s second-ranked and fourth-seeded Tate Slagle, who handed the Raider junior a 10-0 setback Wednesday afternoon.
“I didn’t know too much about him coming into the match, but the kid took me down a couple of times, tilted me a couple times and was tough,” Wheeler said. “I didn’t think I wrestled that bad, but I just couldn’t get any offense going against him.”
The loss dropped Wheeler, seeded 13th, to a second-round consolation bout Thursday, Feb. 16, where the junior saw his season come to a close with a 14-3 loss at the hands of Clear Lake’s Aiden Hippen.
“In the consolation, that kid threw me right off the bat and that made getting anything going against him pretty tough,” Wheeler said. “I came into this state tournament hoping to win at least a couple more matches than I did, but to get the one was good. I’d like to come back next year and win multiple matches and end my wrestling career as a three-time state qualifier. That would be a good way to close it all out.”
Wheeler wraps the 2022-23 campaign with a 32-7 overall record.
“That second-round consolation was closer than the final score,” Looney said. “I was happy with the way Easton wrestled, not only in that one but the entire tournament. He showed he belonged, and it takes a special wrestler to be able to do something like that. I think Easton has the ability to make a run in Des Moines, and hopefully he’ll get that chance next year.”
Greene County’s top-ranked McKinley Robbins claimed the 2A 138-pound state championship with a 15-5 major decision over Keokuk’s third-seeded Tate O’Shea Saturday Feb. 18.