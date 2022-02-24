DES MOINES
When Anamosa sophomore Easton Wheeler earned his spot into the coveted Iowa High School state wrestling tournament Thursday, Feb. 17, the initial reaction was one of appreciation.
Once competing on the mat inside Wells Fargo Arena, however, and in front of more than 10,000 fans at the 138-pound class 2A state event, Wheeler quickly changed his tune.
“Coming to Des Moines, I think Easton was just content with making the state tournament this year,” said Raider boys wrestling coach Chris Looney. “But after what played out in his first two state matches, I don’t think that’s the case anymore. He was disappointed he didn’t medal, and he wants to get back here and win. After his two bouts on Thursday, he wasn’t happy and he wasn’t ready to be done. That doesn’t sound like a kid who was just content on wrestling at state tournament, that sounds like a kid who wants to do whatever it takes to win down here. And we all know Easton has the ability to win and medal at the state tournament.”
Wheeler opened his class 2A 138-pound state tournament Thursday morning against a very familiar foe in West Delaware’s Brent Yonkovic.
“Tough draw for Easton having to wrestle the second-ranked kid in the state for a third week in a row,” said Looney, as Wheeler was handed a 1:59 pin setback.
“I thought Easton had improved from the sectional round to districts, but the state bout was a tough one for him. He just got outmatched this time as Yonkovic who is extremely tough on top. I know Easton is going to get to work in the off-season and improve so next year he’ll be able to not only compete against kids like Yonkovic, but beat them too.”
Yonkovic went on to earn a spot on the podium placing fifth at the tournament.
The loss dropped Wheeler to a first-round consolation win-or-go-home match against Independence’s ninth-ranked Carter Straw, and points would be tough to come by in what ended with a tough season-ending 5:18 pin defeat for the Raider sophomore.
“That Independence kid was a big 138-pounder and we knew that match was going to be a battle,” Looney said. “Easton just couldn’t get to his legs and that made doing anything as far as offense goes very difficult.”
Straw scored a quick first period takedown then after Wheeler tallied an escape, the Independence wrestler added a takedown and three-point nearfall to take control of the match leading 7-1 after one period.
A scoreless second period which saw Wheeler start on the bottom position headed into the third as Straw scored a quick escape followed by one final takedown.
“I think Easton knows now that be belongs at state,” Looney said. “Making the tournament as a sophomore is going to be a huge help in his development as a wrestler and we all know the future is extremely bright for him.”
Wheeler wraps an outstanding sophomore season with a 37-13 overall record.