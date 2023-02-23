DES MOINES
Making it to the state wrestling tournament as a mere freshman isn’t something that has happened often within the Anamosa boys’ wrestling program over its history.
But Raider Hudson Scranton is no ordinary wrestler.
And certainly, no ordinary freshman.
“No doubt about it, Hudson has all the talent in the world and went out and proved it with the great season he was able to put together,” said Anamosa boys’ wrestling coach Chris Looney, as Scranton not only made it to state as a mere freshman, but also picked up a pair of victories during his class 2A 145-pound journey at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Wednesday, Feb. 15, and Thursday, Feb. 16.
“And then to make it to state after dealing with a right knee injury at the end of the regular season, shows he’s pretty tough, too. Kid just keeps on battling no matter what.”
Scranton, ranked 12th by IAwrestle and seeded 14th by the computers at state, opened his journey Wednesday with a first-round bout against Shenandoah’s Jacob McGargill, and quickly posted his first state tournament triumph taking an impressive 6-4 decision.
“Honestly, I wasn’t too nervous coming into my first match at state,” Scranton said. “I’ve been to Wells Fargo many times before through my AAU experience and that really helped me coming here and being comfortable with the environment and everything. I also knew what I needed to do. Obviously, everyone here at the state tournament is good and anything can happen. I wanted to make sure I would be ready for anything and come out strong.”
Scranton did exactly that getting McGargill on his back jumping to a big lead to advance to the second-round.
“I stayed in good position and kept my hips behind his,” Scranton said. “Once I got those back points, I really felt like to could get him and win the match, and it felt pretty good getting my first win at state as a freshman in my first match.”
Scranton came right back Wednesday afternoon and against Decorah’s fourth-ranked and third-seeded Brady Stille, was handed a narrow 6-2 loss.
“That was a pretty strong kid and much quicker with his shots than I thought he would be, too,” Scranton said. “When he took me down that first time it really surprised me, and then I spent the rest of the match trying to battle back.”
The setback dropped Scranton to a second-round consolation bout against Glenwood’s Reese Fauble on Thursday, and despite tweaking his knee in pre-match warm-ups, was still able to fight his way to a 2-0 decision.
“I went to the training room and they worked on my knee and helped me with some of the pain, too,” Scranton said. “I was able to start working some underhooks and got a takedown in the first period. At the start of the second period, I could feel the pain start to come back and I just rode out the match the best that I could. I also tried to not and think about what was going on with my knee, either.”
The win moved Scranton to a third-round consolation bout against Winterset’s 11th-ranked Abe Bushong Thursday afternoon, where the Raider freshman saw his campaign come to a close with a 4-1 defeat.
“Both of us were fighting to be able to keep wrestling,” Scranton said. “That kid had already beat me earlier this season and I knew I was going to have a fight on my hands. I was going to have to keep him from getting to my legs and I didn’t do such a good job of that a couple of times and all of a sudden, my season was over.”
Even while dejected after walking off the state tournament mat, Scranton knew the experience was one that will help him greatly in the future.
“I was sad my season was over, but extremely happy just to be here wrestling at the state tournament,” he said. “My goals this season were to win as many matches as I could and have fun while doing it. Once I got here to state, I wanted to place, but wasn’t able to get that one accomplished. Hopefully that’s something I can take care of next year.”
Scranton wrapped one of the greatest freshman campaigns in school history with a 43-7 overall record, equaling his brother Austin who posted a school-record 43 wins mark last season for most freshman triumphs in a single season ever at Anamosa.
Osage’s top-ranked Tucker Stanagel claimed the class 2A 145-pound state championship taking a 7-6 decision over Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s second-ranked Ty Koedam Saturday night.
“Hudson was actually still shaking off some of the rust from all the time he missed nursing that sore knee,” Looney said. “He was able to do some of that in his first match and then I thought wrestled even better in his second-round loss.
“I know he’ll be extra motivated to come back next year and make it up on that podium. We all know he’s more than capable.”