DES MOINES
Making it to the 2023 Iowa High School state wrestling tournament checked one major goal off the bucket list for Anamosa sophomore Miken Wheeler.
Now with that accomplished, Wheeler has his sights set on helping the program set even more records heading into 2024 and beyond.
“Being a part of a team that made history (sending five wrestlers to state) this season was big for Anamosa, and I’m hoping that we can do it again next year,” said Wheeler, who made his first state tournament appearance Wednesday, Feb. 15, competing in a loaded class 2A 152-pound bracket.
“Maybe even send more than five guys to state. That’s what we would all like to see, more and more Anamosa wrestlers making it to Des Moines and having that be the expectation. I know I enjoyed my first trip there and hopefully I can keep making it back over the next couple of years, too.”
Wheeler, seeded 22nd in the class, opened his journey against Benton Community’s 11th-seeded Brenden Heying, who handed the Raider sophomore a 9-1 setback in a match that was much closer than the final score.
“I was leading but just couldn’t close it out in the third period,” Wheeler said. “Going into the third I think I was up 1-0, then he was able to take me down and I used up a lot of my energy trying to battle back and just couldn’t get back into the match.
“Not the way I wanted to start my first state tournament, but I was hoping to come back on Thursday and get things going in the consolations.”
Wheeler saw his state tournament run come to a close after a second-round consolation setback Thursday, Feb. 16, against a very familiar foe.
“My plan coming into that consolation was to wrestle my match,” said Wheeler, who was handed a season-ending 15-0 technical fall setback at the hands of West Delaware’s fourth-ranked and fifth-seeded Brent Yonkovic that ended at the 3:53 mark of the second period.
“I wanted to throw him and just never got that opportunity. It was Yonkovic who controlled the match and just didn’t allow me to get anything going. Going 0-2 at state wasn’t my plan, but I’m going to learn from this and hopefully be able to make it back here next season and not only get a win, but maybe a few. I’d like to see plenty of teammates here too, and I think that’s something we can do. We’ll have four returning state qualifiers on the team next year and I know we have kids in the room who have the ability to get there next year. It would be nice to set another record next season.”
Wheeler knows how to go about it, too.
“We need to get in the weight room and just keep getting stronger,” he said. “And stay active in other sports, too. That’s what I plan on doing, and hopefully it’ll help get me and more of my teammates to Des Moines.”
Anamosa boys’ wrestling coach Chis Looney knows another characteristic that will help Wheeler on his journey back to state.
“The kid just does not back down from anyone,” he said. “He wrestles so hard for all six-minutes, and it’s not every now and again that he does that, it’s all the time. The motor just never stops with Miken and that’s going to take him a long way in this sport. He’s so mentally strong and the bright lights and big stage of the state tournament were not too big for him, he just ran into some really tough competition.”
Burlington-Notre Dame’s second-ranked Isaiah Fenton topped the class 2A 152-pound field winning the title on championship Saturday night with a 10-3 decision over Vinton-Shellsburg’s top-ranked Cooper Sanders.
Wheeler closes his 2022-23 campaign with a 32-16 overall record.