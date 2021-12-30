ANAMOSA
Coming off a tough performance at the Cedar Rapids Xavier dual tournament just three days earlier, team-score wise, the Anamosa boys’ wrestling team returned to their home mat for the third time already this winter Tuesday, Dec. 21, and a little home cooking was exactly what the Raiders needed heading into the Christmas break rolling to a 3-0 record on the night.
Anamosa opened with a dual against a quality Midland program, and keyed by an outstanding start were able to claim a 44-26 triumph over the Eagles.
“The boys came out and wrestled okay,” said Raider boys’ wrestling coach Chris Looney. “We still gotta start being more aggressive on our feet, but Midland has some solid kids so this was a good win for the team.”
Anamosa came out on fire rolling to wins in the first three bouts as Easton Wheeler pinned Midland’s Sawyer House in 52-seconds at 138-pounds before Easton’s brother Miken did the same to Brayden Grau in almost the identical time (51-seconds) at 145.
After Max Merrill was handed a forfeit win at 152 for the hosts, Midland posted back-to-back triumphs before Logan Bell ended the run coming through with a forfeit at 182.
Once again, the Eagles responded winning bouts at 195 and 220 to pull to within three points of the hosts (24-21) before Anamosa closed the dual winning four of the final five matches to take the 22-point final.
Cole Sigler and Robert Scranton were handed forfeit wins while Sean Kirk pinned Trenton Rickels in 1:20 before Aaron Casey closed the dual with a 1:00 fall over Logan Bicknese.
The second dual saw just one match play out on the mat against Clayton Ridge, a lopsided 66-9 Anamosa victory as the Eagles claimed a win at 106 while Miken Wheeler, Scranton, Merrill, Staab, Bell, Peterschmidt, Soper, Sigler, Kirk, Casey and Easton Wheeler all scored forfeits.
The Raiders closed the night with a hard-fought 48-33 decision over Postville as only four forfeits (two for each team) didn’t play a factor in the outcome.
“Good team win,” Looney said. “We won the matches we needed to finish the night 3-0 and give us some good momentum rolling into the second half of the year.
“I want to give a special thank you to the fans. We’ve had some good crowds this year and we really appreciate the support.”
After Austin Scranton opened the dual with a fast 46-second pin win at 152 for the Anamosa team, Postville won three straight bouts and four-of-five to take a 21-12 lead as only a Peterschmidt 47-second pin win at 195 snapped the streak.
Then the Raiders restored order.
Anamosa’s Cole Sigler (1:19), Robert Scranton (forfeit), Kirk (3:09), Casey (forfeit), Easton Wheeler (26-seconds) and Miken Wheeler (2:51) closed the dual with clutch triumphs sparking the hosts to the 15-point victory.