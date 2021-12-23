CEDAR RAPIDS
Knowing their chances of winning at a loaded Doug Philipp dual tournament hosted by Cedar Rapids Xavier Saturday, Dec. 18, was going to be extremely challenging with a mere seven wrestlers taking to the mat, Anamosa boys’ wrestling coach Chris Looney didn’t want his team focused on the team scoring.
“I wanted the boys focused on their individual matches and not get caught up at all in the team scoring,” said Looney, as Anamosa posted an 0-4 record at the tournament finishing fifth among the five programs competing.
“For the most part, I thought everyone did a good job of that too. We won some big matches on the day and wrestled some really good competition very tough, which is exactly what I wanted out of the boys coming in. Overall, it was a tough day but the boys showed up and battled the very best they could.”
Anamosa opened the tournament against the host Saints and after dropping the first six bouts of the dual, posted back-to-back wins at 145 and 152 pounds.
Miken Wheeler got the winning started coming through with a 3:32 fall over Xavier’s Connor Murray at 145 before fellow freshman Austin Scranton, ranked eighth in the state in class 2A, added a quick 1:24 pin win over Dane Melchior at 152.
“Miken and Austin had a very good day,” Looney said. “Aaron Casey really impressed me too with what he was able to accomplish. I’ve really been impressed by his progress so far this season, and right now he might be our most improved wrestler. His attention to detail has been so good, and it’s showing with the results on the mat, too.”
Cedar Rapids Xavier would go on to close the match winning the final six bouts to take the 44-point final.
The second dual saw the Blue Raiders handed a 66-13 setback against eventual tournament team champion Williamsburg, who tallied a 4-0 record on the day.
Casey picked up Anamosa’s first win against the Red Raiders at 132-pounds coming through with a hard-fought 3-0 decision over Caleb Mohr before Miken Wheeler added an 11-0 major decision over Ayden Stratton.
Scranton posted the Raiders’ final victory of the dual pinning Williamsburg’s Cael Moore in 2:31.
The third dual would see Anamosa handed a 56-21 loss against West Liberty as Casey (10-3) and Scranton (33-seconds) came through with the Raiders’ wins on the mat while Sean Kirk and Easton Wheeler were handed forfeit triumphs.
After receiving a fourth-round bye, Anamosa succumbed to a 57-12 setback against Marion in the final dual of the tournament.
Miken Wheeler, in the third bout of the match, posted a 6-5 triumph over Hunter Horak while Scranton rolled to a 15-0 major decision over Lance Wood. The Raiders’ final win of the match came from Kirk in the final bout on the mat as the sophomore cruised to a dominating 14-6 triumph over Elliott Rogers at 120.
Anamosa’s week started Tuesday, Dec. 14, at South Winneshiek where the Raiders tallied a 0-2 dual meet mark against the host Warriors and East Buchanan.
Anamosa opened with a 48-33 setback against the Buccaneers as Casey helped the Raiders race to a quick 21-6 lead coming through with a 9-7 decision over Colton Torres while Easton and Miken Wheeler each received forfeit wins. Scranton added a 3:21 pin win over Cameron Graham and Anamosa had their quick lead.
They wouldn’t quite be able to hang onto it however, as East Buchanan closed the dual winning seven of the final nine bouts with Tayte Peterschmidt coming through with a 5:45 pin win at 195 while Robert Scranton was handed a forfeit victory at 106.
“Forfeits killed us in both of our matches at South Winneshiek,” Looney said. “We went up there knowing that we were going to have some really good competition and that’s exactly what we got. Easton wrestled a three-time state qualifier and really battled and we had some nice wins on the night and some really good battled even in defeat.
“We got exactly what we hoped for out of the night.”
Anamosa was edged in another close match in the finale against South Winneshiek coming up on the short end of a 43-36 score.
The Raiders again jumped to a quick lead as Casey (3:17), Miken Wheeler (3:53) and Austin Scranton (2:40) all came through with pin wins as Anamosa took an 18-6 advantage.
The Warriors rallied however winning three straight bouts before Peterschmidt (1:32) and Dalton Soper (forfeit) got the Raiders right back into the thick of things until South Winneshiek closed things winning four of the final five bouts with Kirk coming through with Anamosa’s lone win during the stretch pinning John Donovan (1:18).
“I was impressed with the way Cole (Sigler) wrestled the South Winneshiek kid at heavyweight,” Looney said. “I was happy with the fight from all of our guys up there.”