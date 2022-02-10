MANCHESTER
Coming into the 2021-22 campaign, there wasn’t a lot of buzz around the Anamosa wrestling program.
Why should there have been?
The Raiders were a group of relative unknowns looking to make their mark this winter coming off a 2020-21 campaign that saw both of their state qualifiers from a year ago graduate the program.
Needless to say, after the season the Anamosa boys have turned in over the last few months, the Raiders are firmly back on the wrestling map, and their performance at the pressure-filled class 2A sectional tournament in Manchester Saturday, Feb. 5, only cemented that fact.
“What a great day with a lot of amazing wrestling,” said Raider boys’ wrestling coach Chris Looney, as sophomore Easton Wheeler, junior Cole Sigler and senior Dalton Soper all kept their campaigns alive and earned their state tournament shot by advancing to the district round for the Anamosa team.
“We’re extremely proud of all three of those guys, and wish we could have gotten a few more through because we feel as have that kind of ability on this team. But we just ran into one of the toughest 2A sectionals in the state, but that didn’t stop the guys from going out there and leaving everything they had on the mat.”
Sigler (28-9 record), coming off a River Valley Conference championship just a week earlier, made it back-to-back titles claiming the top spot at heavyweight after defeating West Delaware’s top-seeded Cameron Geuther 5-2 in the sectional final.
“Cole just keeps improving a little each and every week,” Looney said. “The West Delaware kid was no slouch either. That was a big win for Cole, who just keeps getting better and better at wrestling these bigger kids. Cole is always the smallest kid out there on the mat but he just keeps finding ways to win, and came through with a couple of more big ones on Saturday.”
Sigler trailed 1-0 heading into their third period against Geuther as the West Delaware wrestler scored a second period escape, but it was the last two-minute stretch that saw the Raider junior turn the tables coming through with a quick reversal to take a 2-1 lead.
Geuther knotted the score being handed a penalty point with just 44 seconds remaining in the match, but when Sigler got Geuther onto his back just seconds later, the three-point nearfall secured the victory and sectional heavyweight championship.
Sigler opened his tournament with a 3:28 pin win over Monticello’s Ian Taylor in the semi-final round.
Sigler will open districts in Maquoketa Saturday, Feb. 12, against Camanche’s Gavin Sharp (22-16) while DeWitt’s Sam Gravert (34-6) is also in the bracket.
Wheeler (35-10) battled his way to a 1-0 decision over Monticello’s Owen Ray in the 138-pound semi-final, before being handed a 4:00 pin setback at the hands of West Delaware’s second-ranked Brent Yonkovic in the championship.
“Easton had a hard time getting his offense going at sectionals, and that’s something we’re going to have to work on for districts, but he did what he needed to do to advance,” Looney said. “Easton is a kid who loves the and can handle the pressure matches, and we’ll see that on display again Saturday in Maquoketa.”
When Ray defeated Center Point-Urbana’s Aiden Novoa in the consolation wrestle-back round, Wheeler had his first berth to districts secured taking second in the class.
Wheeler will open districts Saturday against Dubuque Wahlert’s Diego Mejia Moreno (20-12) with Central DeWitt’s Ryan Kramer (23-16) also in the 138-pound bracket.
Soper (23-20) pulled off the surprise of the tournament taking second at 220 after opening his day with a tough 23-second semi-final pin setback at the hands of West Delaware’s Sawyer Falck.
“Dalton just kept believing in himself and never quit,” said Looney, as Soper battled back to win his final two bouts of the tournament to punch his ticket to districts.
“He took care of business in the consolation round and then got a shot at a wrestle-back and really rose to the occasion.”
After pinning Tipton’s Braden Bartels in a mere 1:34 in the consolation, Soper got a shot at second-place taking on Vinton-Shellsburg’s Caleb Rouse in a winner-take-all match-up.
The Raider senior didn’t disappoint.
Soper trailed 4-2 after one period and 6-5 heading into the third and was down by that one point deep into the final period before coming through with an enormous 5:28 fall that ended the match and advanced the senior to the next round.
Soper will wrestle against Davenport Assumption’s class 2A third-ranked Aiden Morgan (34-6) in the 220-pound district semi-final Saturday in Maquoketa while Central DeWitt’s fifth-ranked Mitchell Howard (37-8) also looms in the bracket.
Freshman Austin Scranton (43-5) had the toughest journey at the tournament as three state-ranked wrestlers were in his 152-pound bracket, including Scranton at No. 8.
“This was a real heartbreaker,” Looney said. “Austin just happened to be in a bracket that saw three state-ranked kids. There’s no doubt he’s district worthy and even state-placing winning worthy, but when you have three state-ranked kids all at the same weight, someone has to stay home. This time, unfortunately, it was Austin.”
Scranton got his tournament off to a great start pinning Center Point-Urbana’s Tyler Foreman in a mere 1:50 in the quarter-final round before being handed a 9-3 setback against West Delaware’s fifth-ranked Logan Peyton in the semi-final round.
Scranton pinned Tipton’s Aiden Graves in the consolation round but wasn’t able to get a wrestle-back opportunity when Peyton was handed a 7-0 setback against Vinton-Shellsburg’s top-ranked Gabe Sanders in the 152-pound championship bout.
Scranton wraps the winningest freshman campaign in school history with a third-place finish at sectionals.
“Austin is a good kid and is going to come back next year even more hungry,” Looney said. “He’ll do his work in the off-season so when and if he gets in this situation again, he’ll be advancing on and not heading home.”
Anamosa’s Sean Kirk (31-16) also had a wrestle-back opportunity for districts at 120 but was handed a 1:04 pin setback against Vinton-Shellsburg’s Carter Lamont as the Raider sophomore tallied wins over Tipton’s Wyatt Ham (48-second fall) and Monticello’s Mark Sunlin (1:53) sandwiched in between a semi-final 1:19 pin loss against West Delaware’s fourth-ranked Carson Less.
“Sean had a good day and gave himself a chance,” said Looney, as Kirk placed third in the class. “It was great to see him get revenge on the Sunlin kid, which was huge for him.”
Aaron Casey (25-19) also scored a third-place finish going 1-1 on the day, closing his career with a 5:13 fall over Center Point-Urbana’s Brody Berninghaus before opening the tournament with a hard-fought 6-2 loss against Monticello’s Kale Hansen.
“It was great to see Aaron end his career and walk off the mat for the final time with a win,” Looney said. “He wrestled a very good Monticello kid tough too.”
Miken Wheeler (35-12) and Conor Fortune (3-8) both secured fourth-place finishes at sectionals at 145 and 182, respectively, with Miken Wheeler opening his day with an 8-2 victory over Monticello’s Ty Jesenovec while Robert Scranton (21-21) was fifth at 106, dropping a 20-8 decision against Tipton’s Jayson Johnson in his only bout of the day.
Tayte Peterschmidt (17-23) also competed for the Anamosa team going 0-2 taking sixth at 195.
“Robert will really be missed,” Looney said. “The kid is such a hard worker. Miken looked good in his first match and Tayte and Conor battled the best they could. Kids fought, and that’s all I can ask for.”
Anamosa finished fourth in the team standings scoring 131 points as host West Delaware dominated the six-team sectional scoring 292 points. Vinton-Shellsburg was runner-up with 163 points while the Raiders defeated Monticello (121.5 points) and Center Point-Urbana (99).