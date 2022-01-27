ANAMOSA
It’s been a season unlike many the Anamosa boys’ wrestling program has experienced in the last quarter-century with multiple home meets during the 2021-22 campaign.
The Raiders had one last chance to shine on their own mat Saturday, Jan. 22, hosting the annual Denny Christenson Invitational, and the hosts went out in style turning in solid performances led by championships from junior Cole Sigler and freshman Austin Scranton.
“Can’t think of a better way to close out what has been a very good home season for us than with a performance like this at our home tournament,” said Anamosa boys’ wrestling coach Chris Looney, as his team scored 124.5 points to place fourth against the nine-team field.
“We wrestled really well and crowned a couple of champions, with Cole winning his first as a Raider.”
Sigler dominated the heavyweight division cruising to a 4-0 record, all coming by fall at the round-robin event opening with a 1:44 pin over Solon’s Kaleb Behrends before following that up with routs over Cedar Rapids Washington’s Tate Sykora-Matthess (2:19), North Cedar’s Dawson Welch (50-seconds) and Solon’s Joe Ebert (2:27).
Scranton, ranked eighth in the state in class 2A, did the same for the Raiders from the 152-pound class, also going 4-0 with three pins and a technical fall.
Scranton cruised past Cedar Rapids Washington’s Will Barnes in the opening bout taking a 16-0 decision that ended at the 3:33 mark of the second period before closing with pin wins over North Cedar’s Sabian Mesinas (1:53), Iowa City Liberty’s Gavin Benton (1:18) and Starmont’s Henry Hayes (4:57).
“I think Austin is really starting to come into his own and performing at a very high level right now,” Looney said. “And the timing is good too, with conference, sectionals, districts and state in the next four weeks.”
The Anamosa team also had a host of runner-up performances at the tournament we well with Robert Scranton (106-pounds), Sean Kirk (120), Easton Wheeler (138) and Tayte Peterschmidt (195) all scoring second-place finishes.
Robert Scranton tallied a pair of pin wins to start his day sticking Solon’s Tyson Wheeler (47-seconds) and Iowa City Liberty’s Christos Panos (1:06) before being handed a 3:42 pin loss against Cedar Rapids Washington’s Brennan Geers to end the tournament.
Kirk wrestled just twice going 1-1, but that one win was in dominating fashion pinning Central City’s Connor Clark in a mere 20-seconds.
Wheeler also rolled to pin routs in his three triumphs opening his tournament with falls over Iowa City Liberty’s Jaxson Morris (1:22), Solon’s Cole Carney (48-seconds) and Cedar Rapids Washington’s Jack Bierbaum (59-seconds) before ending the day with a narrow 2-1 setback against Starmont’s Avery Vaske.
Peterschmidt bounced back from a tough opening match to close his day with impressive falls over Iowa City Liberty’s Eduardo Zepeda (5:20) and Cedar Rapids Washington’s Geofflin Donre (1:43).
Aaron Casey (132), Miken Wheeler (145) and Dalton Soper (220) all scored third-place performances.
Casey hit the mat five times on the day, going 3-2 overall with two wins coming via the fall defeating Starmont’s Dawson Zobac (7-1), Northwood-Kensett’s Michael Janssen (58-seconds) and Iowa City Liberty’s Tien Pham (1:53).
Miken Wheeler pinned Northwood-Kensett’s Hayden Moore in a mere 1:52 to get his tournament started before claiming a medical forfeit over Iowa City Liberty’s Phillip Jackson. After being handed a 6-0 loss in the third-round, Wheeler battled back to take a 6-2 decision over Solon’s Kaden Lamm in his final bout of the day.
Soper claimed decisions over Solon’s Marcus Richard (7-2), Cedar Rapids Washington’s Cam’Ron Wells (5-3 in overtime) and Solon’s Braydon Hoffman (3-2) while being handed his lone loss against Starmont’s class 1A seventh-ranked Louis Hamlett.
Drew Staab scored a fourth-place finish at 170 while Conor Fortune was fifth at 182. Peyton Soper added a seventh-place performance at 145.
“It was great being able to get all those guys out there on the home mat one final time for all the fans to see,” Looney said. “I want to thank the fans for coming out this season, it’s meant a lot to the program and to the kids seeing so many familiar and even some new faces in the stands. We’ve had more home meets this year than the program is used to having, and the crowds have been great all season. Hopefully we can get a big group to make the trip up the Monticello for the conference meet Saturday.”
Cedar Rapids Washington claimed the Denny Christenson Invitational team title scoring 159 points to top runner-up Starmont’s 133-point total. Anamosa defeated Northwood-Kensett (85 points), Solon (37), Central City (16), North Cedar (3) and Columbus Community (0).
The Raiders opened their week with a trip to Maquoketa Thursday, Jan. 18, and in a triangular with Bellevue and the host Cardinals, Anamosa opened with a 45-21 win over the Comets in a dual that saw just five bouts wrestled on the mat.
“Not a lot of matches, but we went 3-1 and got the win which clinched a winning dual meet record for us this season,” said Looney as Kirk (2:17), Casey (1:09) and Easton Wheeler (5-3) all posted wins on the mat while Miken Wheeler, Peyton Soper, Austin Scranton, Fortune and Sigler were all handed forfeit wins.
“Having a winning dual meet record is pretty impressive considering coming into the season we didn’t really know what to expect. The kids have really outdone themselves. We’ll take it.”
The Raiders closed with a narrow 36-33 setback against Maquoketa as Austin Scranton (2:48), Fortune (59-seconds), Sigler (1:08), Kirk (43-seconds) and Easton Wheeler (3:08) all won by fall while Miken Wheeler battled to a 6-4 decision.