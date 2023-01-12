DELHI
I hope the Anamosa boys’ wrestling team had a nice and relaxing Christmas break, because the Raiders, who had a solid 2022 portion of their schedule, jumped headfirst back into the serious competition in the new year, taking part at a loaded Farr Jebens Invitational Saturday, Jan. 7, hosted by Maquoketa Valley.
“Exactly the way we wanted to come out of the break, wrestling at a big tournament like this and seeing so many quality wrestlers,” said Raider boys’ wrestling coach Chris Looney, as his team was up for the challenge once again scoring a solid 139.5 points to finish fifth against the 12-team field.
“We were down a couple of guys in Cole Sigler and Caleb Bowser, but still were able to produce a good day of wrestling.”
That wrestling produced one champion on the day for the Anamosa team, as junior Easton Wheeler rallied from down 6-0 in the 138-pound title tilt to post a thrilling victory.
“It’s what I love about wrestling,” Looney said. “Things can change so quickly, and Easton, even while being down most of the match, was able to come back and get a pin against a state-ranked kid to win our only title of the tournament.”
Wheeler would rally back to pin MFL-Mar Mac’s class 1A ninth-ranked Bryce Radloff in the 138-pound finals finishing off a 5:20 fall wrapping a perfect 3-0 day on the mat. Wheeler opened his tournament in the quarterfinal round with a quick 32-second fall over East Buchanan’s Colton Torres before handling Beckman’s Preston Hunter in the semifinals rolling to yet another fall, this one in a mere 59-seconds.
The Raiders had two other wrestlers in the finals, as Ayden Antonelli (132) and Hudson Scranton (145) both reached the title tilt.
Antonelli, after picking up wins over Camanche’s Beau Long (1:07) and Midland’s Shayden Hansen (9-4), was handed a 7-3 loss against MFL-Mar Mac’s Holden Mathis in the finals.
Scranton, ranked 10th in the state in class 2A at 145, opened with a 1:26 fall over Western Dubuque’s Ben Wernimont before picking up a signature victory over MFL-Mar Mac’s class 1A 10th-ranked Karter Decker in the semifinals claiming a pin win just before the third period horn sounded. In the final Scranton was handed a 5-0 loss at the hands of Starmont’s 1A seventh-ranked Keaton Moeller.
“Yes, both Ayden and Hudson lost in the finals, but this was a win-win situation for them, and us,” Looney said. “They both wrestled really tough guys and are only going to be better wrestlers for the experience.”
The Raiders had a pair of third-place performances from Miken Wheeler (152) and Austin Scranton (160).
Miken Wheeler claimed an 8-1 decision over Beckman’s Riley White to get his day started but in the semifinal round was edged in an 8-5 decision against Jesup’s Kile Bucknell. Wheeler bounced back however, closing his tournament with impressive victories over Maquoketa Valley’s Tyreese Crippin (15-0) and Starmont’s Jase Tommasin (3-0).
Austin Scranton, ranked seventh in class 2A at 160, followed the same path as Miken Wheeler, coming through with a 3:37 fall over MFL-Mar Mac’s Quinn McGeough in the quarterfinals before being handed a narrow 3-2 loss in a battle of state-ranked wrestlers in the semifinal round, as Burlington-Notre Dame’s second-ranked Isaiah Fenton bumped up from his normal 152 class. Scranton closed the tournament on fire pinning Beckman’s Alex Hageman (1:54) as well as McGeough (1:18), for a second time.
Carson Wild scored fifth-place points at 113 for the Anamosa team going 2-2 on the day with wins over Burlington-Notre Dame’s Evan Vanerstrom (5:32) and Maquoketa Valley’s Brenden Frasher (1:49).
Gavin Weitz (106), Dane Owen (120) and Tayte Peterschmidt (220) all placed sixth on the day as Weitz posted a win over MFL-Mar Mac’s Wyatt Mohs (3:10) going 1-3 at the tournament while Owen did the same, picking up a win over MFL-Mar Mac’s Jarett Hanson (9-1). Peterschmidt picked up a victory against Center Point-Urbana’s Sam Leedom (2:17) and was also 1-3 at the event.
Jackson Watters worked his way onto the podium at 195 placing seventh in the class while Logan Bell was eighth at 182.
Drew Staab (170) also competed at the tournament for the Anamosa team.
MFL-Mar Mac claimed the Farr Jebens Invitational team title scoring 173 points while Jesup (171 points), East Buchanan (168) and Burlington-Notre Dame (167) rounded out the top-4 programs. Anamosa defeated host Maquoketa Valley (104), Midland (102), Beckman (101), Western Dubuque (96), Center Point-Urbana (68), Starmont (65) and Camanche (52).
The bigtime tournament wasn’t the only competition the Raider boys had as the new year dawned, they opened 2023 at West Branch Thursday, Jan. 5, and in a triangular with the host Bears as well as Iowa City Regina and Wilton, posted a 2-1 record on the evening.
“We started against Wilton, one of the best teams in the state in class 1A, and got our teeth kicked in by them,” said Looney, as the Raiders succumbed to a tough 63-12 loss against the top-ranked Beavers, a program that features a whopping 11 state-ranked wrestlers.
“No excuses in this one, we just came out flat against a very good team and didn’t get after it like we normally do. There were a few bright spots though. Hudson and Austin looked really good and Easton had a tough match against another quality kid.”
Hudson Scranton and Austin Scranton posted the lone two Anamosa wins in the dual, as Hudson pinned Wilton’s Hayden Hill (3:27) while Austin did the same to 10th-ranked Owen Milder (5:01).
The Raiders rallied to win the final two duals of the evening, following the lopsided loss to the Beavers with a 39-30 triumph over West Branch as Owen (9-6), Bowser (1:59), Antonelli (10-6), Easton Wheeler (6-4), Hudson Scranton (1:41) and Austin Scranton (3:23) all came through with wins on the mat while Watters and Weitz received forfeit triumphs.
The night ended with a big 48-28 victory over Iowa City Regina as only two forfeits (for Sigler and Peterschmidt) were registered, while Antonelli (50-seconds), Easton Wheeler (48-seconds), Austin Scranton (45-seconds), Weitz (33-seconds) and Wild (2:15) tallied falls. Hudson Scranton (6-2) and Miken Wheeler (9-2) added decision triumphs over the Regals.