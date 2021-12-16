MAQUOKETA
Coming into the 2021-22 campaign, there weren’t too many who knew exactly what the Anamosa boys’ wrestling team was going to look like.
You could include first-year coach Chris Looney among those people.
With lower than usual numbers, were the Raiders a team that would be more accustomed to having success at tournaments? Could they make an impact in a dual meet setting?
After two straight weeks of outstanding results, the returns have come in early.
Yes, this group of Anamosa wrestlers are good, and can compete in any setting.
The Raiders are also quickly making a name for themselves too, as their performance at a loaded Zimmerman Invitational Saturday, Dec. 10, in Maquoketa more than proved.
“We only had seven guys with us wrestling in Maquoketa, so honestly coming into this tournament I really didn’t know what to think,” said Looney, who came away extremely pleased with his team’s performance as the Raiders scored a whopping 141.5 points to place second against the loaded 15-team field.
“It didn’t take me long to realize what kind of day this was going to be, because we started winning right away. Through the first two rounds we lost only one match. Once we got it rolling you could see the confidence in the kids’ eyes, too. No one wanted to be the one to walk off the mat with a loss and everyone was extremely focused on their jobs, and that was winning.”
Anamosa claimed two champions at the tournament in Easton Wheeler and Austin Scranton.
Wheeler, a sophomore who claimed his first-ever high school tournament title, dominated the 138-pound bracket defeating Brayden Kull, of Normal (Ill.) with a 3:01 fall in the championship match.
Wheeler was just as dominant on his journey to the title tilt as he was in it, topping Camanche’s Lane Sbertoli 15-0 in the opening round before a 4:15 fall over Maquoketa’s Ivan Martin placed Wheeler into the semi-final round against Iowa City Liberty’s Jaxson Morris, who the Raider sophomore quickly pinned in 1:58.
“I couldn’t have been more impressed the way Easton wrestled,” Looney said. “He was dominant all day long, and never let up.”
Scranton was the same at 152-pounds, opening with a 53-second quarter-final fall over Maquoketa’s Sam Thines before an 11-4 decision over Dubuque Hempstead’s Josiah Schaetzle had the Raider freshman in the finals. In the championship Scranton wasted little time posting a 2:46 pin win over Clinton JV’s Brooke Peters, to seal Anamosa’s second title at the tournament.
“Austin looked really good, as he has all season long, and I don’t see that changing any time soon,” Looney said. “He just goes out there and gets the job done, and usually pretty quickly too.”
Aaron Casey wrestled his way back to a third-place showing at 132-pounds as after opening the tournament with wins over Central DeWitt JV’s Keegan Peterson (55-second pin) and Dubuque Hempstead’s Landon Reisen (15-7), the Raider senior was handed an 8-3 loss in the semi-final round. After receiving a third-round consolation forfeit win, Casey wrestled back to pin Dubuque Wahlert’s Jacob Evans in 3:05 in the third-place match.
Miken Wheeler also had a big day placing third at 145 that included wins over Maquoketa’s Xavier Hoyt (39-seconds), Normal’s Ryder Durdan (2:52), Camanche’s Ty Gravert (17-2) and finally Iowa City Liberty’s Jackson Phillip (17-2) in the third-place match. The Raider freshman’s only loss came in the semi-final round against Dubuque Hempstead’s Kyrie Tate (4:45).
Robert Scranton (106) and Cole Sigler (heavyweight) both scored fourth-place showings at the tournament as each won two matches on the day while Sean Kirk was fifth at 120 coming through with a 3-2 record on the day and pinning Bellevue’s Will Steinbeck (52-seconds) in the fifth-place match.
“I was really proud of the way Miken, Aaron, Robert, Cole and Sean were able to battle their way through a tough tournament,” Looney said. “Cole really showed a lot of improvement and is getting more and more comfortable wrestling at heavyweight.”
Anamosa trailed only meet champion Dubuque Hempstead who tallied 224 points while the Raiders defeated Normal (Ill.) (141.5 points), North Scott (134), Midland (114), Clinton JV (106.5), Camanche (99.5), Maquoketa (94), Iowa City Liberty (90), Davenport Central JV (81.5), Dubuque Hempstead JV (78), Davenport West (70), Dubuque Wahlert (65.5), Central DeWitt JV (40) and Bellevue (33).
The Raiders also sent three wrestlers to compete at the Marion JV tournament Saturday, Dec. 10, where Tayte Peterschmidt (second-place), Max Merrill (third) and Drew Staab (third) all posted solid performances.
Anamosa’s busy week started Tuesday, Dec. 7, hosting a quad meet opening with a narrow 40-36 setback against Center Point-Urbana that came down to the final dual.
Sigler (22-seconds), Kirk (1:49), Casey (4:59), Easton Wheeler (3:22) and Austin Scranton (1:03) all came through with pin wins for the hosts while Dalton Soper (6-5) and Miken Wheeler (10-8) posted decision triumphs.
The Raiders rallied and rolled to a 54-24 rout over Central Elkader in their second dual of the night as only three matches played out on the mat (the rest were forfeits) with Anamosa winning one when Austin Scranton came through with a pin win (31-seconds) at 160.
The night came to a close with another narrow loss, this time a 42-36 defeat that again went down to the final bout.
Sigler (5:11), Robert Scranton (37-seconds), Easton Wheeler (2:54) and Austin Scranton (4:58) all recorded pin wins for the Anamosa team.
The Raiders were back at home for an extremely rare second straight time Thursday, Dec. 9, and opened the quad meet with a 57-12 victory over Northeast.
Six matches played out on the mat with Anamosa winning four as Soper (3-2), Sigler (1:39), Miken Wheeler (17-seconds) and Staab (3:38) all scored wins. Robert Scranton, Kirk, Casey, Easton Wheeler, Austin Scranton and Merrill were all handed forfeit wins for the hosts.
The Raiders kept the winning ways going claiming a 47-36 triumph over Tipton in the second match of the night as Kirk (23-seconds), Casey (15-0), Easton Wheeler (42-seconds) and Austin Scranton (1:42) all came through with wins on the mat while Robert Scranton, Miken Wheeler, Soper and Sigler received forfeit triumphs.
The final dual of the evening saw Anamosa come up on the short end of a 45-24 final against a talented West Liberty team.
The Raiders got off to a solid start as wins by Soper (1:53) and Sigler (3-1) had the hosts up 9-0 before the Comets closed the match winning eight of the final 11 bouts to pull away. Casey (12-7) and Austin Scranton (17-seconds) recorded wins on the mat for the hosts while Kirk received a forfeit.
“I just want to thank the fans for coming out on Tuesday and Thursday and supporting this program,” Looney said. “Thursday was one of the best nights I’ve seen at Anamosa. The atmosphere was incredible and the kids really fed off the energy in the gym. It was amazing.”