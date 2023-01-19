MONONA
It doesn’t seem to matter what kind of environment the Anamosa boys’ wrestling team is in.
Dual settings or tournaments, the Raiders show up ready to perform at the highest level.
And fans got more doses of just how special this team is this past week, culminating with a strong performance at a tough MFL-Mar Mac Invitational Saturday, Jan. 14, in Monona.
“Overall, I thought we had another really good day finishing second at a tough tournament like this one,” said Anamosa boys’ wrestling coach Chris Looney, as his team amassed an impressive 178.5 points and trailed only champion Wapsie Valley’s 230.5 point total.
“We did this without four of our regular starters too. The new guys stepped in and did the best they could and I was impressed with what they were able to accomplish. This performance at MFL wasn’t just about a few guys, or some of our top guys. This was another great overall team effort. Everyone contributed in what we were able to accomplish here. I really like the direction we’re headed. We keep getting better and better every week.”
Anamosa crowned one champion (Austin Scranton) on the day and overall had four wrestlers in the finals (Scranton, Ayden Antonelli, Easton Wheeler and Miken Wheeler) while an impressive 10 Raiders reached the podium.
“We had some high-level wrestling going on all day, and Austin really controlled things at 160-pounds,” Looney said. “Easton had the toughest bracket of anyone and made it all the way to the finals at 138. He’s really wrestling well and was just barely beaten in overtime against a really tough MFL kid.”
Austin Scranton, ranked seventh in the state in class 2A, crushed Wapsie Valley’s Brock Kleitsch in his first match of the day, taking a quarterfinal 26-second pin before receiving an injury default against Lancaster’s Nolan Hanke in the semifinal round. In the 160-pound championship, Scranton was impressive rolling to a 10-0 decision over MFL-Mar Mac’s Quinn McGeough.
Easton Wheeler rolled to triumphs over Maquoketa Valley’s Arion Rave (16-0) and St. Ansgar’s Andrew Hall (14-6) to advance to the 138-pound finals where he was edged in a narrow 6-4 overtime final against MFL-Mar Mac’s No. 9 ranked Bryce Radloff.
Antonelli was also dominant on his road to the championship at 132, pinning Wapsie Valley’s Dallas Tisue (3:12) and St. Ansgar’s Caleb Levan (2:27) before being handed a 13-4 loss at the hands of MFL-Mar Mac’s Holden Mathis.
Miken Wheeler opened his tournament pinning Maquoketa Valley’s Tyreese Crippin (3:34) before claiming a hard fought 4-3 decision over Wapsie Valley’s Garrett Miller in the semifinal round. In the finals Wheeler succumbed to a 3:07 pin setback at the hands of MFL-Mar Mac’s 10th-ranked Karter Decker.
The Raiders had a trio of third-place performances at the tournament in Dane Owen, Hudson Scranton and Drew Staab.
Owen posted a 7-1 decision over Wapsie Valley’s Reece Hagenow to get his day started before a loss in the 120-pound semifinals dropped the Raider freshman to the consolation round where he rallied to defeat MFL-Mar Mac’s Jarett Hanson (1:31) and Hagenow (10-0) to take third in the bracket.
Hudson Scranton, ranked 10th at 145, worked his way to a 13-0 rout over North Crawford’s Dyami Heisz before being upset in the semifinals against Lancaster’s Devin Tydrich, being handed a 34-second pin defeat. Scranton bounded right back however, pinning Wapsie Valley’s Brayden Dana (1:00) and Camanche’s Ethan Benavides (4:48) to close out his tournament.
Staab wrestled just three times at 170, going 1-2 on the day winning his final bout of the round-robin bracket pinning Clayton Ridge’s Connor Ehrhardt in a mere 1:58.
Alex Bitz, another one of the Anamosa newcomers, scored fourth at heavyweight also going 1-2 on the day picking up a 5:02 fall over Oelwein’s Spencer Michels.
Tayte Peterschmidt had a big day, hitting the mat six times, the most of any Raider wrestler at the tournament, and picked up four impressive wins, opening with a quick 1:05 fall over Oelwein’s Wyatt Hitchcock. After a loss in the 220-pound quarterfinals, Peterschmidt posted back-to-back wins over St. Ansgar’s Adyn Bissen (35-seconds) and MFL-Mar Mac’s Taylor Herzmann (medical forfeit). Peterschmidt was handed a pin loss in the consolation semifinals, but closed his extremely busy day with a 2:50 fall over Camanche’s Ethan Middledorp.
Logan Bell also worked his way up onto the podium placing sixth at 182 scoring a 1:38 pin triumph over St. Ansgar’s Mikhail Meyer while going 1-3 on the day.
Garrett LaDue also hit the mat at the tournament for the Anamosa team at 106-pounds where he went 1-2 opening his day with a 5:42 pin victory over MFL-Mar Mac’s Wyatt Mohs.
Anamosa defeated MFL-Mar Mac (174 points), St. Ansgar (167), Lancaster (153), Maquoketa Valley (113.5), Oelwein (87), Starmont (85.5), Postville (78), Clayton Ridge (62), Camanche (46), North Crawford (35) and Tripoli (29) in the team standings.
The Raiders opened their week with a trip to Mid-Prairie Thursday, Jan. 12, claiming three more dual meet triumphs over the host Hawks, as well as Cascade and Maquoketa, raising their dual record to an impressive 15-5 on the year.
Anamosa opened the night with a 58-18 rout over the Cardinals as Bell (1:12), LaDue (2:39), Owen (3:53), Antonelli (1:27), Easton Wheeler (3-1), Hudson Scranton (12-0) and Miken Wheeler (5-0) all scored wins on the mat while teammates Staab, Bitz, Wild and Austin Scranton were all handed forfeit wins.
The second dual against Cascade saw the Raiders pull away to take a 54-27 decision, winning seven of the final 10 bouts to get the job done.
The start was also good as Bell and Jackson Watters received forfeit wins to hand Anamosa a 12-0 lead, but after consecutive wins by the Cougars the score was quickly tied 12-12.
It wouldn’t stay there long as LaDue, Wild and Owen all scored forfeit triumphs before Antonelli (1:10), Easton Wheeler (41-seconds), Hudson Scranton (1:42) and Austin Scranton (1:24) were able to extend the advantage.
The Raiders closed the night with a come-from-behind 42-39 thriller over the host Golden Hawks, as a barrage of consecutive falls by Antonelli (3:42), Easton Wheeler (23-seconds), Hudson Scranton (19-seconds), Miken Wheeler (33-seconds) and finally Austin Scranton (52-seconds) erased a 33-6 deficit.
“We were down big and came storming back to win this one,” Looney said. “Ayden got the ball rolling at 132 and everyone followed suit.”
A big Bell forfeit triumph at 182 closed out the big win for the visitors.
“It was nice to get the wins over Maquoketa and Mid-Prairie,” Looney said. “They both beat us last year.”