ANAMOSA
Graduating their top-two wrestlers, both of whom were state tournament qualifiers last season in Nathan Keating and Alex Casey, and with numbers lower than the program has been accustomed to over the last few years, the odds seem to be stacked against the Anamosa wrestling team as they enter the 2021-22 campaign.
Actually, that’s just the way first-year Raider wrestling head coach Chris Looney likes it.
“I like the fact that we are big-time underdogs this year,” said Looney, who worked with the Anamosa program a year ago as an assistant under Bret Jones.
“On paper we don’t even have a returning district qualifier, but we have some good talent in the room. I’m excited to see where some of our guys are by the end of the year.”
While the Raider wrestling program boasts just 13 on the roster this season, what Looney appreciates is the quality of those he has in the room over the quantity.
“We will be forfeiting some weights in duals this year just due to our numbers,” he said. “But with the guys we have on this team we are capable of scoring points. Anytime you can fill all the weights it definitely makes your team better, and right now we just can’t do that.”
Robert Scranton, Sean Kirk, Aaron Casey, Easton Wheeler and Cole Sigler return as letter winners from a 2020-21 team that posted a solid 10-9 dual meet record.
Wheeler, who projects to wrestle at 132 or 138 pounds this winter, returns after a 21-win campaign last season while Kirk tallied 19 wins and Scranton 16. Casey also tallied double-digit triumphs a year ago coming through with 14 while Sigler worked through an injury-plagued eight-win run.
“We have some guys on this team that we are looking to score points for us in tournaments and duals, and that means winning the matches that we’re supposed to win and also winning those matches that could go either way,” Looney said. “Obviously, our goal is to get as many people as possible to Des Moines and the state tournament and start bringing some of those medals back home. But, as a team my goal for these guys is to start believing they can beat anyone. We start doing that along with getting after it 100-percent everyday whether it be in practice or matches, and the dual wins will come.”
While the bulk of the leadership will come from the letter winners this season, Looney is also hoping for some added help from a collection of talented newcomers.
“I definitely look for freshmen Austin Scranton, who had a very good youth wrestling career, and Miken Wheeler, who also wrestled and won a lot of matches in his youth career, to contribute this year,” Looney said. “Logan Bell, who hasn’t wrestled as much as those two, could also step in and see some varsity action.”
As always, the race in the River Valley Conference will be competitive as ever.
“I look for West Liberty, Wilton, Camanche and Mid-Prairie to be tough this year,” Looney said. “If our guys keep working hard and get better every day, we could surprise some people come conference tournament time.”
The Raiders’ path to Des Moines and the state tournament is also set, as the Iowa High School Athletic Association placed Anamosa into class 2A sectional 7, at West Delaware Saturday, Feb. 5, where the team will battle for district berths against the host Hawks as well as Center Point-Urbana, Monticello, Tipton and Vinton-Shellsburg.
If the Raiders were to advance to districts, they would be held in Maquoketa Saturday, Feb. 12, where wrestlers from Davenport Assumption, Camanche, Central DeWitt, Northeast, Dubuque Wahlert as well as the host Cardinals would also be in the mix.