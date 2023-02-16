MANCHESTER
There was no doubting that sights were set extremely high for the Anamosa wrestling team coming into their pressure-filled class 2A district tournament in Manchester Saturday, Feb. 11.
It’s been an outstanding season, and obviously the Raiders wanted to send as many wrestlers as possible through districts and on to the state tournament. Realistically however, Anamosa coach Chris Looney was hoping five or maybe six might be able to make it through one of the toughest 2A districts in all of Iowa.
It’s one thing to say it.
It’s quite another to actually go out and accomplish what no other Raider wrestling team ever has.
Yes. Ever.
“Sending five kids to the state tournament is an amazing accomplishment,” said Looney, as Easton Wheeler, Hudson Scranton, Miken Wheeler, Austin Scranton and Cole Sigler will all represent Anamosa inside Wells Fargo Arena Wednesday, Feb. 15, through Saturday, Feb. 18, in Des Moines.
“To do something that has never happened before in program history only makes what these boys have accomplished extra special. These kids have put in the work and are now reaping the rewards, and they deserve success like this. Our goal is to grow as a program and we’ve been trying to build something big here with Anamosa wrestling the last few years. Getting five kids to state is a huge step in that process and gives our athletic programs and the school something to be very proud of.”
Of the five, the Raiders claimed one champion in class 2A fourth-ranked 170-pound sophomore Austin Scranton, who dominated his bracket barely breaking a sweat posting fast falls over Solon’s Kyler Jensen (25-seconds) in the semifinals and then West Delaware’s Garrison Gillihan (2:47) in the championship bout.
“Austin was one of the top wrestlers in the state last year and wasn’t able to get to Wells Fargo and he wanted to make sure that didn’t happen to him again,” Looney said. “This was the best he’s looked all year, and that’s saying something because he’s looked pretty darned good all season long. He went out there and just took care of business, and that business was making it to state.”
Scranton (45-2 overall record), scored a first period takedown against Gillihan in the finals before adding another in the second period finishing it off with the fall.
Scranton, who received a first-round bye at the state tournament, will open his journey Wednesday, Feb. 15, against the winner of Ballard’s Luke Hartstock (26-14) vs. AP-GC’s ninth-ranked Clay Saak (38-6) first-round match.
Wheeler (31-5) had a pressured-filled path to state at 138-pounds, opening with a 57-second fall over Camanche’s Jayden Krontz in the quarterfinal round before adding a 1:32 pin over Monticello’s Urijah Etzel in the semifinals. Against West Delaware’s 12th-ranked Carson Turnis in the finals, the Raider junior was handed a 10-0 loss and needed to wrestle-back to earn his state berth.
He got it.
Wheeler, in the win or go home scenario, pinned Central DeWitt’s Brody Grell in 1:42 to advance to state for the second straight season taking second in the class.
“Easton had a really good day and has been wrestling really well these last three weeks of the season,” said Looney, as Wheeler will open his state tournament journey in Des Moines against Harlan’s Brody McKinley (37-13) in the first-round on Wednesday.
“Easton’s been wrestling with so much confidence and I can’t wait to see what he can do at the state tournament, especially with last season’s experience wrestling there under his belt.”
Hudson Scranton (41-5), ranked 12th in the state at 145, pinned his way to the finals rolling to triumphs over Camanche’s Olyver Fuller (5:29) in the quarterfinals and Maquoketa’s Sam Thines (5:52) in the semis. In the championship against Monticello’s undefeated (50-0) and eighth-ranked Kale Hansen, the Raider freshman was handed a 10-3 setback to drop him to a wrestle-back to try and secure the state tournament berth.
Raider fans had nothing to worry about.
Scranton was sensational rolling to a 10-0 major decision over Solon’s Teague Williams to take second in the class.
“Hudson’s been dealing with a knee issue and we’ve held him back the last couple of weeks to get ready for this tournament,” Looney said. “We could see a little bit of rust in his game during his first couple of matches, but Hudson really threw the hammer down in that wrestle-back. He looked really good and is quickly getting back to being the Hudson we’ve been used to seeing all season long.”
In Des Moines, Hudson Scranton will open up against Shenandoah’s Jacob McGargill (40-14) in a first-round bout on Wednesday. A win would advance Scranton to a second-round date against Decorah’s fourth-ranked Brady Stille (27-9).
Miken Wheeler (32-14) advanced to the district championship bout at 152-pounds defeating Monticello’s Parker Johnson (21-seconds) and Central DeWitt’s Lawrence Flynn (3-0) before West Delaware’s fourth-ranked Brent Yonkovic claimed an 11-2 decision to finish second overall.
“Miken wrestled with some real intensity at districts,” Looney said. “He got a late takedown to win the semifinal match and in the finals against Yonkovic, that match wasn’t as bad as the final score looked. Miken battled all the way to the end.”
Wheeler will begin his state tournament with a first-round test against Benton Community’s eighth-ranked Brenden Heying (35-3) as West Liberty’s ninth-ranked Joshua Zeman (45-8) waits in the second-round.
Sigler (32-8) had a marathon journey to state, but navigated through it perfectly taking second at 220-pounds.
Sigler opened with a tough 7-4 semifinal loss against Maquoketa’s Jackson VanKeuren, and needed to win out to make a second straight state tournament berth.
The star senior would do exactly that.
“Cole took the backroads to the state tournament, but somehow got it done,” Looney said. “He lost a tough one to the Maquoketa kid and had to win some really tough matches to give himself even a shot at state. He did it all, and in his last two matches came out with so much intensity, he was not to be denied.”
Sigler posted a 1:00 fall over Camanche’s Ethan Middledorp in the consolation semifinal round before his third-place match against West Delaware’s Grant Northburg ended with the Hawk wrestler injured.
Sigler would get a chance at wrestling back for a shot at state, and he took advantage pinning Dubuque Wahlert’s Michael Bormann in a mere 22-seconds.
The Raider senior wrestles his first-round state tournament match against Atlantic’s Miles Mundorf (31-12) with NH-TV’s third-ranked Jaxson Cherry (35-2) waiting for the winner in the second-round.
Anamosa almost had a sixth wrestler make it to state as freshman Ayden Antonelli finished third at 132-pounds.
Antonelli (40-11), after pinning Dubuque Wahlert’s Lincoln Oberfell in the quarterfinal round, was handed a narrow 5-3 loss against Solon’s Jordan Schmidt in the semifinals. The Raider freshman bounded back to win his final two bouts, topping Camanche’s Beau Long (56-seconds) in the consolation semifinal and West Delaware’s Ryan Hilby (1:31) in the third-place bout, but Antonelli would not get a wrestle-back opportunity.
Carson Wild (22-23) scored a fourth-place finish at 113-pounds going 1-2 on the day picking up a win over Solon’s Evan Burg (9-7) in the consolation semifinal round while Dane Owen (18-27) at 120, Caleb Bowser (17-15) at 126, Logan Bell (13-24) at 182 and Tayte Peterschmidt (32-24) at 195 all took to the mat at the district tournament as well.
Bowser came through with a win on the day pinning Central DeWitt’s Adam Wilke in a mere 52-seconds going 1-2 overall.
“We were heartbroken for the kids who had their seasons come to an end,” Looney said. “The guys wanted everyone to make it through, and while we know that’s pretty unrealistic, especially at a district like this one, but it’s tough. We’re such a tight-knit team, like a family, and it hurt seeing guys suffering.
“What I do know it will motivate all those kids to work in the off-season and do the things they need to do to make a state tournament run next year.”
Anamosa scored 123 points to place fourth in the team standings at the district tournament as West Delaware, ranked third in class 2A, dominated scoring 223.5 points.
“I want to thank our fans who showed up on Saturday in Manchester, too,” Looney said. “Other than West Delaware, I think we had the most fans there. We’re hoping to see a big turnout at state, too.”