MONTICELLO
When it came to winning a River Valley Conference wrestling championship in Monticello Saturday, Jan. 29, few were surprised when Anamosa freshman Austin Scranton completely dominated the field cruising to the 152-pound title.
Scranton was seeded first in the bracket and took care of business, as expected.
What many didn’t expect however was the phenomenal performance from Raider junior Cole Sigler, who was the surprise of the tournament in the heavyweight class.
“I know there weren’t too many who thought Cole could accomplish something like this, but it didn’t surprise any of us,” said Anamosa boys’ wrestling coach Chris Looney, as Sigler not only upset Mid-Prairie’s 12th-ranked Gannon Callahan in the semi-final round posting a wild 3-2 win, but then came through with a thrilling ultimate tie-breaker victory over West Liberty’s Quintyn Rocha in the championship match.
“The Mid-Prairie kid was the No. 1 seed and had only been beaten one time all year. Cole just did what he needed to do to give himself a chance, and when he got that chance, he took advantage and got the win. What impressed me was the way he came back in the finals and beat another very tough West Liberty kid (seeded-second) who had 33 wins on the year. Cole is getting more and more confidence in his game and knows now that he can beat just about anyone with the right attitude. He’s got the talent, that we all saw first hand on Saturday, and we’ve known that all year.”
Sigler (25-9 record) opened his tournament with a hard-fought 2-0 triumph over Northeast’s Nate Lorenzen in the quarter-final round before advancing to the semi-finals against Callahan.
Sigler, after a scoreless opening period in the semi-final, scored an escape to get on the board in the second period and led 1-0 heading into the final frame.
In the third Callahan tallied a quick escape to tie the match at 1-1 before the Raider junior came through with the move of the match taking the Golden Hawk heavyweight star down with 32-seconds remaining in the match and taking a 3-1 lead.
Sigler would hang on from there even with Callahan adding another escape with 25-seconds left.
In the finals, Sigler scored a second period escape and led 1-0 before Rocha added one of his own at the 1:08 mark of the third period to tie the score at 1-1 and force overtime.
After two scoreless overtime periods, Sigler scored an escape in the third extra session before Rocha was handed a penalty point to force an ultimate tie-breaker, one the Raider junior won with an escape with 20-seconds left for his first conference championship.
Scranton (38-4), ranked eighth in the state in class 2A, was the class of the 152-pound River Valley bracket, opening with a fast 48-second quarter-final fall over Camanche’s Ty Gravert before following that up with a semi-final 27-second pin win over Tipton’s Aiden Graves. In the finals Scranton was just as dominant, pinning Durant’s Kadyn Kraklio in 2:34.
“Austin did all he could do and just went out and wrestled the guy in front of him and did his job, focused and determined,” Looney said. “On paper he was by far the most successful 152-pounder at this tournament, and he went out and proved it with a great performance. Hopefully the start of a great few weeks coming up here for Austin, Cole and everyone on this team.”
With Scranton and Sigler leading the way as the Raiders’ lone title-winners in Monticello, Anamosa scored 92 points to place fifth against the 14-team River Valley Conference tournament field.
“We were hoping to finish a little higher in the team standings, but all-in-all it felt pretty good getting a couple of champions and finishing in the upper half of the league standings,” Looney said. “I think we left a few wins out there on the mat which would have helped us move up a few spots, but the kids battled and that’s all I can ask for. It was a long, and fun day.”
The Raiders had plenty of other solid performances from the conference tournament as Robert Scranton, Sean Kirk and Easton Wheeler all reached the semi-final round
Wheeler (33-8), who opened with a 1:08 fall over West Branch’s Logan Keeler in the quarter-final round, was handed a narrow 6-4 setback against West Liberty’s Diego Sanchez in the semis. The Raider sophomore bounced back to defeat Monticello’s Owen Ray and Bellevue’s Jake Hiland to take third at 138-pounds with a 9-3 decision and 4:00 pin, respectively.
Robert Scranton (20-20) opened his 106-pound bracket with a 1:01 fall over Tipton’s Jayson Johnson and then after being handed a 3:01 pin setback against West Liberty’s seventh-ranked Colin Cassady, went 1-1 in his final two bouts claiming a 15-7 major decision over West Branch’s Timmy Hosier in the consolation semi-finals on his way to placing fourth at the tournament.
Kirk (28-13) also scored a pin win in his 120-pound quarter-final bout, hammering Tipton’s Wyatt Ham in a mere 1:44 to advance to the semi-finals where he was handed a 1:04 loss against Monticello’s Mark Sunlin. Kirk came back to pin Bellevue’s Will Steinbeck before having his tournament ended with a 3:02 loss against West Branch’s Dylan Olson to take fourth in the class.
Aaron Casey and Dalton Soper both scored sixth-place performances at the tournament with each winning once on the day.
Casey (22-17) was handed a 3:43 pin loss against Camanche’s Hunter Long in the 132-pound quarter-final, but came back to pin Tipton’s Austin Ellerhoff in a mere 28-seconds to keep his tournament alive where he was handed a pair of decision defeats to close things out.
Soper (21-18) dropped a tough 3-2 decision against Bellevue’s Ryder Michels to open his tournament in the quarter-final round before coming back to pin West Liberty’s Joe Akers to earn two more matches, both of which ended with decision defeats.
Miken Wheeler (33-9) and Conor Fortune (3-4) also competed at the tournament for the Raider team wrestling in the 145 and 182 brackets with Fortune scoring a 13-second fall over Camanche’s Ben Gravert in the first-round.
Wilton claimed the River Valley Conference tournament team title scoring 177.5 points while West Liberty was runner-up with 163 points. Anamosa defeated Mid-Prairie (80.5 points), Cascade (77), Iowa City Regina (71), Camanche (64), West Branch (59.5), Bellevue (42.5), Durant (37.5), Northeast (20) and North Cedar (4).
Anamosa sent three wrestlers to compete at the RVC’s JV tournament Monday, Jan. 24, in Goose Lake, where Tayte Peterschmidt led the way scoring a third-place finish at 182.
Peterschmidt (15-20) went 1-2 on the night coming through with a 5-0 decision over Tipton’s Fred Paul while teammates Peyton Soper (4-5) and Drew Staab (8-21) also competed at 145 and 170, respectively.