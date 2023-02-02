WEST BRANCH
With the way the Anamosa boys’ wrestling team has been performing this winter, coach Chris Looney came into the absolutely loaded River Valley Conference tournament in West Branch Saturday, Jan. 28, with all the confidence in the world that is group of talented Raiders would once again be able to rise to the occasion.
He would not be disappointed.
“We wrestled hard and battled all day,” said Looney, as his team scored 125 points to place a solid third overall at the 14-team event.
“We knew coming in that this tournament was going to be a grind, and maybe even tougher than the district tournament we have coming up. But like these kids have done all season long, they came out and met the challenge and overall had a good day. Finishing third is pretty good considering the competition we’re going against in this conference.”
Anamosa advanced three wrestlers to championship bouts too, with one, sophomore Austin Scranton, walking away with a league title.
“Austin was a lot of fun to watch,” said Looney, as Scranton posted a perfect 3-0 record on the day moving up to 170-pounds after spending most of the winter wrestling at 160 where the star sophomore is ranked seventh in class 2A.
“He wrestled wide open all day long and when he wrestles like that, he’s really tough to beat.”
As West Liberty’s class 2A third-ranked Drake Collins found out in the 170-pound championship bout.
“I would say that was Austin’s first big-time win of the season,” said Looney, as Scranton posted a sensational 7-6 decision in the match-up of top-10 ranked wrestlers.
“The first of what is going to be many more here in the next few weeks I’m hoping. Austin’s peaking at the right time and now with a couple of weeks off before districts, we can get to work in the room and get even better to get ready for the postseason.”
Trailing 6-5 after Collins scored an early third period reversal, Scranton quickly answered back with one of his own 15-seconds later and held on for the huge victory.
Scranton opened his tournament with a 47-second fall over Northeast’s Sawyer Schmidt before adding a 58-second pin win over Mid-Prairie’s Kaden Meader in the semifinals.
Ayden Antonelli (132-pounds) and Easton Wheeler (138) also advanced to championship bouts coming up just short in the finals with each finishing second at the tournament.
Antonelli started his day with a hard-fought 9-4 decision over Beckman’s Preston Hunter before a 4:20 fall over Cascade’s Brock Morris advanced the Raider freshman to the 132 title tilt. In the finals Antonelli was handed a 2:55 pin setback at the hands of Wilton’s class 1A fifth-ranked Jordan Dusenberry.
“Ayden wrestled really well, too,” Looney said. “He got a big win over a state place-winner in the semifinals (Morris) and really showed a lot of guts to get that win.”
Wheeler opened with pins over Mid-Prairie’s Landry Gingerich (1:21) and Northeast’s Alex Everson (28-seconds) before a 3-2 decision over Tipton’s Tristin Sorgenfrey advanced the Raider junior to the finals. In the 138-pound championship, Wheeler fought for four intense periods before coming up short in a 4-0 decision against Wilton’s class 1A seventh-ranked Trae Hagen.
“Easton keeps closing the gap against all these state-ranked kids he’s wrestling, and did it again on Saturday,” Looney said. “I’ve been really impressed with him, and can’t wait to see what he can do at districts.”
Caleb Bowser (126), Miken Wheeler (152) and Cole Sigler all scored fourth-place performances for the Anamosa team.
Bowser pinned Mid-Prairie’s Colin O’Rourke in 2:22 to get his tournament started then was handed a 1:18 pin loss against Wilton’s fourth-ranked Brody Brisker. In the third-place match the Anamosa senior was edged in a 5-0 final against Durant’s Trey Ramer.
Miken Wheeler also went 1-2 on the day picking up a quarterfinal triumph over Tipton’s Aiden Graves (11-0) before being handed losses against West Liberty’s Joshua Zeman (semifinal) and Cascade’s Ty Frasher (third-place match).
Sigler, ranked ninth at heavyweight, dropped to the 220 class and after coming through with a 3:09 fall over Northeast’s William Schemers, came up on the short end against West Branch’s class 1A third-ranked Logan Wright (8-2) in the semifinals and Cascade’s Cade Rausch (6-2) in the third-place bout.
Carson Wild was fifth at 113 going 1-1 at the tournament finishing with a 1:31 fall over Iowa City Regina’s Alex Jensen before Tayte Peterschmidt was sixth at 195 scoring victories over West Liberty’s Joe Akers (14-8) in the quarterfinals and Northeast’s Grant Gray (3:20) in the consolation semifinals.
Dane Owen also competed at the conference meet for the Raider team scoring a 6-4 overtime triumph over Northeast’s Ethan Johnson at 120-pounds.
Anamosa entered the tournament without the services of 11th-ranked freshman 145-pounder Hudson Scranton, who is nursing a sore knee.
“We didn’t want to do anything to jeopardize Hudson’s ability to make a state tournament run so we held him out at conference for precautionary reasons,” Looney said. “He’ll be back and ready to go come districts.”
Class 1A third-ranked Wilton absolutely dominated the River Valley Conference team race scoring 291 points to take the league top spot while Monticello was runner-up with 131 points. Anamosa defeated Tipton (112.5 points), West Branch (105), Beckman (98), West Liberty (92), Bellevue (87), Cascade (71), Mid-Prairie (69), Iowa City Regina (58.5), Durant (57), Camanche (28) and Northeast (27).