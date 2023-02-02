jex-02022023-spt-ana-boys-wrestling-bowser-10a.jpeg

Anamosa senior Caleb Bowser puts Mid-Prairie’s Colin O’Rourke on his back seconds before finishing off a 126-pound quarterfinal pin win at the River Valley Conference tournament in West Branch Saturday, Jan. 28.

 Pete Temple • Monticello Express

WEST BRANCH

With the way the Anamosa boys’ wrestling team has been performing this winter, coach Chris Looney came into the absolutely loaded River Valley Conference tournament in West Branch Saturday, Jan. 28, with all the confidence in the world that is group of talented Raiders would once again be able to rise to the occasion.

Recommended for you