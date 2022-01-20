MONONA
It’s been an issue that has been with the Anamosa boys’ wrestling team since the 2021-22 season started last month.
But even with a lack of numbers, the Raiders continue to post impressive performances, and Saturday, Jan. 15, at an MFL-Mar Mac tournament filled with talented wrestlers, Anamosa more than made a name for themselves qualifying three for the finals and scoring 116 points to place in a fourth-place tie at the 10-team meet.
“We were actually in third-place most of the day,” said Raider wrestling coach Chris Looney, as sophomore Easton Wheeler and freshmen Miken Wheeler and Austin Scranton all wrestled their way into the finals at their respective weight classes.
“I’ll take an effort like that with only eight kids wrestling. All-in-all a very good day. There were some matches than we should have won that would have kept us in the top-3 in the team standings, which I know is what the boys really wanted. They’re all very driven, and that sure makes my job a lot easier. They know what every match means and don’t ever take even one-second off. They battle all the time, and everyone went out and gave their all at this very tough tournament.”
Easton Wheeler was the first to reach the finals after posting pins in his quarter-final rout over Maquoketa Valley’s Tyreese Crippen (1:43) and semi-final victory over Wapsie Valley’s Dallas Tisue (1:20).
In the 138-pound finals Wheeler was handed a 2:52 pin setback against class 2A’s top-ranked Carter Fousek, of Crestwood, an Iowa State University commit and winner of multiple state championships.
“I know Easton was excited about the opportunity to wrestle such a talented kid,” Looney said. “I told him to just go out there and wrestle him as tough as you possibly can. Take advantage of this chance, and I thought Easton did exactly that, I was proud of the way he fought out there in the finals.”
Easton’s brother Miken cruised to the finals at 145 defeating Oelwein’s Nolan Lamphier (11-3) in the quarter-finals and Crestwood’s Bryce Shea (8-5) in the semi-finals before being handed a 57-second pin setback against MFL-Mar Mac’s Tristan Koehn in the finals.
Scranton, ranked eighth in the state in class 2A, met Crestwood’s seventh-ranked Cole Butikofer in the championship match at 152 and after three intense periods was edged in a narrow 4-2 final.
“Austin just didn’t get his offense going quick enough,” Looney said. “It might have been a different outcome if we could have gotten things going a little quicker, but Austin will learn from this. He’s just soaking up knowledge from each and every match all season long and is going to be the better for it down the stretch this season, and we’re just about there.”
With Easton Wheeler, Miken Wheeler and Scranton all scoring second-place points to lead the Anamosa team, Sean Kirk and Cole Sigler added third-place performances at 120 and heavyweight, respectively.
Kirk, who opened with a quarter-final pin setback bounced back to pin St. Ansgar’s Chris Corbo (40-seconds) before ending his tournament with a 10-4 decision over MFL-Mar Mac’s Jack Vorwald.
Sigler claimed a quarter-final 3:36 pin win over St. Ansgar’s Chase Nestvedt to get his tournament started and after being handed a 4-1 semi-final setback, close his day with a 3:54 fall over Maquoketa Valley’s Devin Smith.
Robert Scranton (106) and Aaron Casey (120) scored fourth-place finishes with Robert Scranton going 2-2 on the day picking up wins over Wapsie Valley’s Brody Kleitsch (11-6) and Maquoketa Valley’s Brenden Frasher (1:10).
“Robert’s best match might have been in the semi-finals,” said Looney, as Scranton was edged in a 10-2 final against Clayton Ridge’s class 1A ninth-ranked Erik Flores.
“For Robert to take a state-ranked kid through all three periods is a pretty impressive performance, and shows the level of wrestling Robert has taken his game to. He’s been practicing really well and it’s starting to show on the mat.”
Casey, after being handed a quarter-final loss, picked up a 1:37 pin win over St. Ansgar’s Caleb Levan in the consolation semi-final round.
Dalton Soper also reached the podium placing fifth at 220 posting triumphs over Tripoli’s Cayden Bergmann (41-seconds) and in the fifth-place match scored a 7-5 overtime victory against MFL-Mar Mac’s Austin Schaller.
Crestwood dominated the team standings at the tournament scoring 232.5 points to easily win the title while Wapsi Valley (173.5 points) was second and MFL-Mar Mac (135) third.
Anamosa tied with Maquoketa Valley (116) and defeated St. Ansgar (97), Oelwein (77), Clayton Ridge (38), North Crawford/Seneca (30) and Tripoli (28).
The Raiders were in Cascade Thursday, Jan. 13, and opened a quad meet against Mid-Prairie dropping a 54-30 dual.
“We were minus a few kids, including Miken, and that made a big difference in how this one turned out team-wise,” Looney said. “We have a fill roster like Mid-Prairie did, and I think we win. We just didn’t have the bodies.”
Robert Scranton opened the scoring for the Raiders pinning Mid-Prairie’s Mose Yoder in 1:54 while Kirk did the same against Colin O’Rourke in a mere 35-seconds.
After Casey (1:54) and Easton Wheeler added pin wins over Landry Gingerich and Noah Ford, respectively, Anamosa had a 24-12 lead, but the Golden Hawks responded winning seven of the final eight bouts with only Austin Scranton breaking the Mid-Prairie run coming through with a 1:49 fall over Evan Phillips.
Against the host Cougars in the second dual of the night, the Raiders dominated early and cruised home taking a 47-21 decision.
Easton Wheeler got things started with a big 7-4 triumph over Cascade’s Ty Frasher before Soper (forfeit), Austin Scranton (16-1 technical fall over Evan Vogel), Max Merrill (forfeit), Logan Bell (forfeit) and Tayte Peterschmidt (forfeit) extended the Anamosa advantage to 32-0.
Sigler added a 4-2 win over Cody Miles before Robert Scranton and Kirk ended things with forfeit wins.
“Easton got us going at the start and we never looked back,” Looney said. “That was a nice win against a tough kid and then everyone pretty much followed suit.”
Against North Cedar in the final dual of the night, only two matches played out on the mat, with the Raiders winning both as Easton Wheeler pinned Peyton Clarke in a mere 35-seconds while Sigler added a 3:28 fall over Dawson Welch, sparking a lopsided 60-0 rout over the Knights.