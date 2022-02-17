MAQUOKETA
When the 2021-22 campaign started back in November, there were a lot more questions than answers when it came to the Anamosa wrestling program.
A new coach with a team still trying to finding their way at the varsity level, the Raiders weren’t doing a lot of state tournament thinking early on. They were more working match to match, dual to dual and weekend tournament to weekend tournament.
Through the journey this winter however, some realizations began to emerge.
Members of this Anamosa team could be good. Even very good. Maybe even state good.
That realization turned to reality Saturday, Feb. 12, where Raider sophomore Easton Wheeler and junior Cole Sigler punched their tickets to state after thrilling performances at the pressure-filled class 2A district tournament in Maquoketa.
“Making it to the state wrestling tournament has been my goal since I was a little kid, and to be able to get that done and accomplish that dream is an amazing feeling,” said Wheeler, who came through with a huge wrestle-back pin win over Central DeWitt’s Ryan Kramer in a winner-take-all match to clinch his trip to Wells Fargo Arena.
“I knew things were going to be tough at districts, and they were, but I was able to stay focused and do what I needed to make it to Des Moines.”
Sigler traveled the exact same district journey as Wheeler to earn his way to the state tournament for the first time, coming through with an enormous wrestle-back pin win over Central DeWitt’s Sam Gravert.
“Honestly, I didn’t realize that making it to the state tournament was even a realistic possibility for me until I won sectionals last week,” Sigler said. “Everything just kind of came together the last few weeks and I kept believing, and now here I am, heading to state. After tearing my knee last season and all the disappointment that came with that, to make it to state the very next year is a dream come true for me. Unbelievable really.”
Raider senior Dalton Soper also represented the Anamosa program at districts, taking fourth in a loaded 220-pound bracket.
“If someone told me at the beginning of the year that I would be wrestling at districts, I wouldn’t have believed them,” Soper said. “To come this close to state in just my third year of wrestling is something I’m very proud of. And I didn’t come here to just show up and be happy with that and go home, I wanted to advance. I wanted to keep my season going, and while I wasn’t able to do that, I think I did pretty good for just having some fun, and it’s been a lot of fun over the last few years.”
It was Wheeler (37-11 record) who set the tone for the day for the Anamosa trio coming through with an absolutely wild pin win over Dubuque Wahlert’s sectional champion Diego Mejia Moreno right at the second period horn in the 138-pound district semi-final opener.
“The Wahlert kid tried to roll me there at the end of the second period but I stopped him and got him on his back instead, and just like that it was over,” Wheeler said. “It was a crazy ending, but one I was able to take advantage of.”
It appeared Wheeler was on his way to a loss as Moreno scored a takedown with a mere 10-seconds left in the match taking a 3-0 lead before the Raider sophomore’s incredible finish.
The win advanced Wheeler to the championship bout against West Delaware’s second-ranked Brent Yonkovic, a rematch of last week’s sectional final, and for the second straight week Wheeler was handed a loss, this time coming up on the short end of a 15-0 technical fall.
“That kid is just a really good wrestler, and there wasn’t a whole lot I was able to get going against him,” Wheeler said. “I did think I wrestled him better at districts than I did at sectionals, so at least I made some progress, but I need to keep getting better.”
The loss dropped Wheeler into a wrestle-back bout against Kramer, and after battling to a 3-3 second period tie, the Raider sophomore ended things with an emphatic 4:54 fall.
“I was very nervous heading into this match,” Wheeler said. “But it played out exactly that way I wanted. There was a lot of back and forth between us there at the end, but I was in control the whole time. I had a cradle locked up and just needed to finish it off.”
Wheeler will open his state tournament journey Thursday, Feb. 17, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines against a very familiar foe in Yonkovic (37-4) as the 138-pound state bracket welcomes 10 of the state’s top-12 ranked wrestlers (five on each side of the bracket).
“State’s going to be tough,” Wheeler said. “I’d love to get on the podium, but no matter what happens I’m going to be happy and just enjoy the experience.”
Sigler (30-10) opened his district tournament with an impressive 5:22 pin win over Camanche’s Gavin Sharp in the heavyweight semi-final round before being handed a 3:39 pin loss against West Delaware’s Cameron Geuther in the finals, who Sigler had defeated in the sectional championship bout last week.
“My plan is to usually take my opponents deep into the third period and just try and wear them out,” Sigler said. “Against the Camanche kid, I was able to do that, but against the West Delaware kid I just wasn’t active enough and he came out way more aggressive than me. I think he showed he wanted that match more than I did and that’s something I’m going to have to do a better job of when I wrestle at state.”
The loss also meant Sigler would have to wrestle-back for his state shot, which he got after pinning Gravert in the third period.
“I wasn’t able to get too much going against him through the first two periods,” said Sigler, as the match was scoreless before the Raider junior finished things with the huge fall.
“I needed to pick things up in the third and I finally was able to get a half in and ran it. That was it.”
Sigler’s first bout at state will be against Sioux Center’s fourth-ranked Ethan Hooyer (40-7) as the 2A heavyweight bracket is also loaded with 10 state-ranked wrestlers making it to Des Moines.
“Like everyone else who makes it to state, I would like to place down there,” Sigler said. “But honestly, I’m just happy to be wrestling at the state tournament and getting this experience. I never really knew that this could even be a possibility for me, so I’m going to just do the best I can and have fun with it.”
Soper (23-22) was handed a semi-final 1:20 pin setback against Davenport Assumption’s third-ranked Aiden Morgan before having his career come to a close with a 2:46 loss against Central DeWitt’s Mitchell Howard in the 220-pound third-place bout.
“I got a headlock in early and I think that surprised the Assumption kid,” Soper said. “It surprised me, too. I fought better than I thought I would against a kid that good.
“In the third-place match I just got wore out a bit and he took me down and turned me onto my back and it was over pretty quick in the second period. But I was happy I was able to make it that far against another really good wrestler.”
As a team the Raiders scored 32 points at the district tournament to place sixth against the 11-team field. West Delaware dominated the day scoring 157 points while Davenport Assumption was runner-up with 112.5. Anamosa defeated Camanche (20 points), Maquoketa (17.5), Center Point-Urbana (14), Tipton (9) and Dubuque Wahlert (6).