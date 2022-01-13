DELHI
An Anamosa boys’ wrestling program no where near competing at their full capacity Saturday, Jan. 8, still made a positive impression at Maquoketa Valley’s Farr Jebens Invitational.
And one of those Raiders walked off the mat with a championship as well.
“Just about everyone wrestled above their seed coming in and Easton Wheeler was able to win a title,” said Raider boys’ wrestling coach Chris Looney, as his team scored 91.5 points to place 10th at the 11-team event.
“There is always room for improvement, but given our circumstances and with a few kids out of the line-up, I figured we were able to make do with what we had for that day. Everyone who wrestled placed at the tournament and there’s not a lot you can ask for more than what these kids were able to give.”
Wheeler claimed the top spot at 138-pounds opening with a convincing 3:16 fall over Camanche’s Lane Sbertoli before coming through with another in the semi-finals, over Western Dubuque’s Jagger McCool in 1:02.
In the 138-pound finals Wheeler came through with a clutch 7-6 decision over MFL-Mar Mac’s Bryce Radloff to claim the championship.
Sean Kirk also had a big day for the Raiders taking third at 120. After opening his tournament with a 3:13 pin loss, Kirk rallied back to win his final two bouts taking pin wins over Burlington-Notre Dame’s Aman Ghandi (59-seconds) and Midland’s Trenton Rickels (2:40).
Dalton Soper tallied a 2-2 mark on the day at 220 picking up wins over MFL-Mar Mac’s Nolan Lerch (5:06) in the quarterfinals and Camanche’s Ethan Middendorp (5:02) in the third-round consolation.
“Dalton was probably my wrestler of the tournament,” Looney said. “He went out and just absolutely battled against a very tough field dropping his third-place match in a tie-breaker.”
Robert Scranton (106) and Miken Wheeler (145) both tallied fifth-place finishes for the Anamosa team while Austin Scranton was sixth at 152, having to drop out of the tournament due to an injury.
“Austin got hurt Thursday night in Wilton but we decided to still give this tournament a try,” Looney said. “It just wasn’t going to happen. He won his first bout, but he couldn’t do the things he needed to be able to, and we didn’t want to risk further injury and pulled him out of the tournament.”
Austin Scranton, ranked eighth in the state in class 2A at 152, pinned Western Dubuque’s Andrew Simon in 3:25 in the opening bout at 152, but did not wrestle the rest of the day to place sixth in the class.
Beckman claimed the tournament title scoring 187 points to edge runner-up Burlington-Notre Dame (181.5) while Anamosa topped last-place Camanche (58).
The Raiders opened the 2022 portion of their schedule at Wilton Thursday, Jan. 6, where Anamosa was handed a 45-17 setback against Iowa City Regina in the first match of the quad meet that included the host Beavers and West Branch.
“We were shorthanded all night having some guys out due to sickness,” Looney said. “The night still saw some big wins, Austin Scranton had one for us at 152 beating a state-ranked kid from Regina.”
Trailing 9-0, Miken Wheeler got the Anamosa team on the board rolling to a 16-1 technical fall rout over Carter Rios before Austin Scranton followed with an impressive 9-2 decision over Regina’s class 1A 10th-ranked Sam Aitchison.
The Regals went on to win six of the final 10 bouts to pull away as Robert Scranton ended the run of six straight Regina wins with an 11-4 triumph over Holden Berg at 106. Kirk ended the dual with a forfeit win at 126.
The Beavers were the second dual of the night and the hosts claimed a 56-21 win over the Raiders with Miken Wheeler (43-seconds), Austin Scranton (1:36) and Kirk (9-3) posting wins on the mat for the Anamosa team. Soper was handed a forfeit at 220.
The final dual of the night saw Anamosa claim a tie-breaker win over West Branch after each team finished with 36 points.
Robert Scranton (2:35), Easton Wheeler (1:24), Aaron Casey (5-3) and Miken Wheeler (11-6) came through with wins on the mat against the Bears while Austin Scranton, Logan Bell and Tayte Peterschmidt were all handed forfeit triumphs.
“For this being our first time back on the mat since Christmas break, I didn’t really notice any rust out of our guys,” Looney said. “Our conditioning is really good and it showed all night long against some very good competition.”