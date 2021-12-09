CAMANCHE
There were plenty of question marks coming into the 2021-22 campaign for the Anamosa boys’ wrestling team, the first of which was with lower than normal numbers, would it still be possible for the Raiders to compete on the dual meet stage?
I think the Anamosa boys thoroughly answered that burning question Thursday, Dec. 2, at Camanche in the very first meet of the season.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better start to the season than the one we had at Camanche Thursday night,” said first-year Raider wrestling coach Chris Looney, as his team posted a sweep of their three duals against the host Storm as well as Monticello and Durant.
“The kids wrestled hard all night long and never backed down from any challenge. With lower numbers and not a lot of varsity experience, there were a lot of questions coming into the season about exactly what team we were. I think we may have answered a few of those with our performance Thursday, but that doesn’t mean we don’t still have a lot of things to work on and improve as we go forward this season. What we do know is we have a group of wrestlers who have gained a lot of confidence in their own abilities, and with continued improvement are going to be able to surprise some people this season.”
Anamosa opened the meet in Camanche against rival Monticello, and a tight match early on opened up late as the Raider cruised to a 46-29 victory.
“There were some forfeits down the stretch that helped up stretch that dual out, but all-in-all it was a great meet and a big win for our guys and our team,” Looney said. “We did a good job of winning most of our toss-up matches and that allowed us to be able to get this win.”
Dalton Soper opened the scoring at 220-pounds receiving a forfeit, one of four the Anamosa team was handed in the dual, before Cole Sigler added a 3:30 pin win over Ian Taylor at heavyweight giving the Raiders a 12-6 lead.
Monticello responded scoring 15 straight points to take a 15-12 advantage before Anamosa closed strong, winning six of the final eight bouts, that included wins for Sean Kirk (1:41 pin win over Tait Luensman), Aaron Casey (3:38 over Mark Sunlin) and Miken Wheeler (10-1 over Elias Etzel) while Austin Scranton, Max Merrill and Drew Staab all received forfeit wins.
The Raiders kept the winning ways going in the second dual, rolling to a 44-18 rout over the host Storm.
Soper (2:19), Sigler (5:31), Easton Wheeler (3:07), Austin Scranton (35-seconds), Staab (46-seconds) and Logan Bell (1:37) all recorded victories by fall while Robert Scranton (15-7) and Miken Wheeler (13-0) added decision wins.
“Coming into the night, this was the dual that actually worried me the most,” Looney said. “But the kids really brought the energy to the mat all night long and put my mind at ease.”
Looney had no worries whatsoever in the final dual of the night as well, as Anamosa crushed Durant taking a lopsided 66-9 final.
The Wildcats won just one match on the mat with their only other win coming via a forfeit as Robert Scranton (2:24), Easton Wheeler (30-seconds), Miken Wheeler (3:48), Austin Scranton (3:34) and Tayte Peterschmidt (3:16) all scored pin wins for the Raiders.
Sigler, Kirk, Merrill, Staab, Bell and Soper were all handed forfeit triumphs.
Anamosa kept the phenomenal season-opening momentum with them competing at Wapsi Valley’s Chris Davis Invitational Saturday, Dec. 4, where the Raiders scored 103 points to place fifth against the 14-team field with freshman Austin Scranton claiming his first-ever varsity tournament championship.
“We had three in the finals (Kirk, Miken Wheeler and Austin Scranton) and one champion,” Looney said. “Our fifth-place team showing and 103 points is the best Anamosa has ever done at the tournament, so our guys did a great job of wrestling hard and really getting after it on the mat. As a coach, that’s all I can ask for.”
Austin Scranton was the class of the 152-pound bracket cruising to a 3-0 record on the day with all his wins coming via the fall. Scranton opened with a 2:49 triumph over Eagle Grove’s Korey Anderson before dismantling Central Springs’ Rory Prazak II in the semi-finals with a 3:02 pin win. In the championship match Scranton just kept it going wasting no time in pinning Nashua-Plainfield’s Titus Evans in a mere 50-seconds.
“Austin wrestled really well and is quickly making a name for himself at the high school level,” Looney said. “He’s already had a decorated AAU career, I can’t wait to see what plays out for him this year and beyond, and he’s off to a great start.”
Kirk, after receiving a pair of byes to open his 120-pound bracket, pinned Wapsie Valley’s Tyce Hagenow in just 1:54 in the semi-final round before being handed a 1:09 pin loss against Nashua-Plainfield’s Garrett Rinken in the finals.
Miken Wheeler came through with a pair of decision triumph over Wapsie Valley’s Aidan Shannon (7-4) and Oelwein’s Leighton Patterson (7-2) to advance to the 145-pound finals where the Raider freshman was handed a 16-1 technical fall setback against Central Springs’ Bryce McDonough.
Easton Wheeler, Soper and Sigler all picked up wins at the tournament and placed fourth overall at 138, 220 and heavyweight, respectively, while Robert Scranton also competed at the tournament for the Anamosa team.
Nashua-Plainfield ran away with the team title at the Chris Davis tournament scoring 199.5 points while the Raiders defeated Oelwein (93 points), Eagle Grove (83), North Linn (74), Waukon (73), Riceville (57), Rockford (39), West Fork (31), HLV (30) and Tripoli (24).
“This is a great start to our season, but I certainly hope the boys aren’t satisfied,” Looney said. “We were in third-place most of this tournament and then slipped to fifth at the end, which wasn’t the way we wanted to finish.”