ANAMOSA
There were a lot more questions than answers when the 2021-22 Anamosa boys’ wrestling season dawned this past December.
A handful of letter winners returned for first-year coach Chris Looney, who thankfully was already very familiar with the program having been Bret Jones’ assistant the year prior.
But through a season that not too many knew how it would or could play out, the Raiders managed to keep their trajectory pointed in the right direction not only battling to a solid 13-13 dual meet mark this past winter, but sent three wrestlers to districts (Easton Wheeler, Dalton Soper and Cole Sigler) and two on to state (Wheeler and Sigler).
“I am extremely proud of what we were able to accomplish this season,” said Looney, as his team also wrestled on their home mat more this season than in any of the previous 25 years having four home meets that also included the annual Denny Christenson Invitational back on Jan. 22.
“Coming in we had a lot of unknowns, but coming out and I think we showed we have a pretty solid wrestling program here at Anamosa, and one that I think is only going to get better because we have kid here who are ready to put in the work in the off-season to get better. It was also nice to be able to wrestle in front of our home fans so many times, and they came out and supported us each and every time. We had great crowds and hopefully that’s something that we can continue to get in the future, more and more home wrestling meets.”
Anamosa does lose the services of five seniors in Soper (23-22 record), Robert Scranton (21-21), Aaron Casey (25-19), Max Merrill (7-10) and Conor Fortune (3-8), but returns the bulk of their roster for another run next winter.
“Great group of kids who I thought all got better and better during the course of their senior seasons,” Looney said. “And that’s how you want to end a career, at your very best, and these kids were able to do that with our three main varsity seniors all having more than 20 wins on the mat.”
That means Looney returns a quality collection in Austin Scranton (43-5), Easton Wheeler (37-13), Miken Wheeler (35-12), Cole Sigler (31-12), Sean Kirk (31-16), Tayte Peterschmidt (17-23), Logan Bell (8-15), Drew Staab (8-18) and Peyton Soper (4-2).
“That’s a great group right there, and hopefully we can get a few more kids to come out and make this team even deeper next season,” Looney said. “But having two kids back with state tournament experience and knowing we have several more capable of making a run to Des Moines with them next season gives us a lot to look forward to.”
Sigler made a phenomenal run to state as one of the lightest heavyweights in all of class 2A and missed earning a spot on the coveted podium by a mere match while Wheeler also showed plenty of moxie during his run to Wells Fargo Arena.
“I was so impressed with how both Cole and Easton were able to get their way to state by winning some pretty pressure-filled matches at districts,” Looney said. “They both had wrestle-backs they had to win to get to state and they both got the job done. They’ve shown they can compete at the highest levels, and it’s going to be fun watching them and their teammates take it to new levels next winter.”
Wheeler dropped both of his state matches going against a pair of state-ranked foes in the 138-pound bracket while Sigler, after dropping his first match of the tournament at heavyweight, claimed victory with a medical forfeit that allowed his to advance to the second day of wrestling inside Wells Fargo Arena before having his run ended with a narrow 5-2 second-round consolation loss.
In Austin Scranton the Raider program possesses one of the best freshmen in the entire state as Scranton’s 43 wins in his first year at the high school level are the most in program history.
“Austin had a very decorated AAU career and we knew we were getting a good one in him,” Looney said. “He was ranked in the state top-10 most of the year and the only reason he wasn’t at state with Easton and Cole was he had two other top-5 ranked kids in his 152-pounbd bracket at sectionals.
“Just unfortunate he had such a loaded bracket, but he’ll learn from it, that I am confident of.”
Anamosa also crowned a pair of River Valley Conference champions in Scranton and Sigler.
“We have a lot to be proud of this year, but we also want to make sure we keep this program trending in the right direction,” Looney said. “That’s what it’s all about. Building a culture of success that others can follow, and I think we’re off to a great start.”