ANAMOSA
It was a veritable who’s who atop the leaderboard at the 25th annual Anamosa City golf tournament as area standouts competed for the coveted honor of being named the community’s top golfer.
And like usual at the two-day, 36-hole event that started with 18 holes at the Wapsi Country Club Saturday, July 23, and ended with 18 more at Fawn Creek Sunday, July 24, it came right down to the very last hole.
Golfing through torrid heat on Saturday and ideal golf conditions on Sunday, Al Recker was able to maneuverer not only around the elements, but the talented competition as well to claim his second career Anamosa City golf championship, and first since 2006.
And it was his first-round score on his home Wapsi Country Club course that helped propel Recker to the championship finishing with a two-day total of 138 that edged runner-up Darin Sander (139) by a single stroke and third-place Sean Smith (140) by a mere two.
Recker opened his tournament at Wapsi on Saturday with a sizzling two-under par round of 64 (32-32) that included the low first-nine hole score (32) as he and Brian Neville closed the first 18-holes each turning in cards of 64 after Neville (33-31), another local golf icon as a member of the 1999 Anamosa High School state championship team (with Smith, Bret McNamara and Scott Nemmers), carded a final nine-hole score of 31.
Recker and Neville tallied the lone under-par rounds at Wapsi on Saturday while Lenny Rhomberg III (67), Mike Carrier (67), Sander (68) and Smith (68) also were in the hunt after the first day’s play all finishing in the top-5 of the tournament after the first 18 holes that saw temperatures soar into the mid-90s with high humidity.
With heavy rain in Anamosa Friday night, the course also had several spots with large puddles on the fourth and fifth fairways, but golfers, for the most part, were able to easily avoid those areas to keep scores manageable.
Mother Nature would be much kinder to the golfers on Sunday however, as temperatures and humidity levels dipped, and so did some of the scores.
Sander, four strokes back after the first day’s play, made a run at the Fawn Creek Country Club on Sunday firing a final-round best one-under par 71 (35-36) to finish with a two-day total of 139 (68-71) that included his solid 68 (34-34) on Saturday.
Smith did the same, coming through with an even-par 72 (36-36) on Sunday, the second-best card of the final-round, and finished with a two-day total of 140 (68-72) that included his opening-round two-over par 68 (34-34) at Wapsi.
Recker was just too good however, and too steady coming back on Sunday with a solid two-over par 74 (39-35) that tied for fourth-best score in the final round and was enough to hold off the charges from Sander and Smith, both past winners of multiple Anamosa City tournaments.
The list of local golf celebrities continued throughout most of the tournament’s top-10 as Mike Carrier, another winner of numerous City golf titles, tied for fourth overall with Lenny Rhomberg III as each turned in rounds of 141.
Carrier carded a 67 (33-34) on Saturday before finishing with a 74 (38-36) at Fawn Creek while Rhomberg III made his way through Wapsi with a 67 (35-32) before closing with a 74 (38-36) on Sunday.
Neville, tied for the lead after the first day’s play, made his way through the Fawn Creek course with a final-round 78 (41-37) that placed him sixth overall at the event.
Colten Kelly and Bret McNamara tied for seventh overall as each turned in cards of 145.
McNamara fired a 69 (36-33) at Wapsi before finishing with a 76 (38-38) at Fawn Creek while Kelly, another Anamosa High School icon as a multiple state track champion as well as All-State standout in golf, football and basketball, opened his tournament with a 71 (37-34) at Wapsi on Friday and closed with a solid 74 (37-37) on Sunday.
Chad Norton, Mike Borkgren and Jeff Sailer rounded out the City tournament top-10 each turning in scores of 146 to tie for ninth overall.
Borkgren’s 69 (35-34) was sixth overall after the first day’s play before he wrapped his tournament with a 77 (40-37) at Fawn Creek while Sailer carded a 71 (37-34) at Wapsi and 75 (39-36) at Fawn Creek. Norton made his way through Wapsi on Saturday with a 72 (36-36) before a solid 74 (40-34) on Sunday allowed him to once again finish in the City tournament top-10, a spot Norton has secured numerous times in his career.
Ed Rodts (72-75) 147, Tracy Bergmann (71-76) 147, Dan Messerli (72-78) 150, Denny Kula (73-77) 150, Scott Nemmers (72-78) 150, Dave Marshall (71-80) 151, Brett Seeley (76-76) 152, Wayne Hora (76-77) 153, Dan Spinks (80-73) 153 and Derek Snead (71-82) rounded out the City tournament’s top-20 golfers.
Spinks’ final-round of one-over par 73 (37-36) was the third-best score at Fawn Creek on Sunday while Carrier, Recker, Rhomberg III, Kelly and Norton all came through with final-round cards of 74 that tied for fourth-best on the day.