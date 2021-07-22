ANAMOSA
Through the first 18 holes of play at the Fawn Creek Country Club Saturday, July 17, more than a dozen golfers could legitimately call themselves in contention to win the two-day, 36-hole Anamosa City golf tournament.
Then, on the final day of play at the Wapsi Country Club Sunday, July 18, a drastic separation amongst the leaderboard began to play out, leaving four golfers fighting for the coveted title as Anamosa’s top golfer.
In the end, a very familiar collection of area golf names rose to the top, with Sean Smith winning his fifth City crown coming through with a sizzling two-day total of five-under par 133 (70-63) to win the championship by a single stroke over Mike Carrier, another winner of multiple City golf titles over the years.
Smith carded the lowest 18-hole score of the day at Wapsi on Sunday firing a sensational three-under par round of 63 (31-32) that edged Carrier by a single stroke for the day and the tournament.
Carrier’s solid 64 (31-33) on Sunday was second only to Smith and his four-under par 134 (70-64) missed yet another championship by just one stroke.
Darin Sander was on the cusp of winning another City title of his own before coming in with a one-under par 65 (31-34) at Wapsi on Sunday closing his tournament with a three-under par 135 (70-65) that was third overall at the event.
Mike McGreevy, another longtime Anamosa City tournament standout, carded a two-under par 64 (34-30) at Wapsi on Sunday to get his name into the mix finishing with a two-under par total of 136 (72-64), just three strokes off the winning pace which was fourth overall against the incredibly loaded field.
After the first day’s play at Fawn Creek on Saturday, Smith (36-34), Carrier (36-34) and Sander (36-34) all held the 18-hole tournament lead coming through with two-under par cards of 70 while Scott Nemmers 71 (38-33), McGreevy 72 (34-38), Wayne Hora 72 (38-34), Keegan Buchholtz 72 (36-36), Chad Norton 72 (36-36), Brian McDonald 73 (37-36), Dillon Eggers 73 (36-37), Jeff Sailer 73 (36-37), Bret McNamara 74 (36-38) and Brett Seeley (38-36) were all in the hunt anywhere from just one to four strokes behind the trio of leaders after their 18-hole journey through the Fawn Creek course.
Nemmers carded a four-over par 70 (38-32) on Sunday at Wapsi to finish his tournament with a two-day total of three-over par 141 (71-70) which was good enough to place in a tie for fifth overall with Hora (72-69), who also had an outstanding tournament.
McDonald tallied a 143 (73-70) to finish alone at seventh while Buchholtz added a 144 (72-72) to earn a spot in the tournament top-10 at eighth.
McNamara (74-71) and Eggers (73-72) completed that City top-10 coming through with cards of 145 each that tied for ninth overall.