FORT DODGE
For most first-time state cross country participants, merely witnessing the thousands of fans creating tunnels all along the Lakeside Municipal Golf course in Fort Dodge, not to mention the incredibly talented field, can be somewhat intimidating, to say the least.
But somehow Anamosa freshman Ava Remley was able to push all of that aside Friday, Oct. 28, and turned in an outstanding performance not letting the course, the fans or the amazing class 2A state competitors to shake the confidence she has in herself.
“I was a little worried about how Ava would run and look being a first-time participant and going against a field of talented runners like she had never seen before,” said Raider cross country coach Ken Sunseri. “But it didn’t take me long to find out I had absolutely nothing to worry about. In the biggest event of her life, she went out there and ran a remarkable race.”
Remley, who had never attended a cross country state meet as a youth, wasn’t intimidated by her environment in Fort Dodge Friday afternoon, though she did admit the amount of fans in attendance wasn’t something she had envisioned.
“Honestly, I think everything about the state meet, the competition and all the people there watching, really helped me more than anything else,” said Remley, who finished a solid 38th against the 137-runner class 2A state field turning in a time of 20:45.15.
“It all just got me more pumped up to race faster than it did intimidate me, but I will admit there were a lot more people there than I expected. That really was pretty amazing running through a long tunnel of people pretty much all of the race.”
Sunseri was also impressed how his star freshman attacked the state course.
“I loved everything about what Ava did on Friday,” he said. “She’s been running fast since the season started, but now she’s running smart and fast to end the season, and she showed that with her performance in Fort Dodge.”
Remley knew she was going to have to adjust her game to keep up with the kind of competition she’d face at state, and from the opening gun was able to fine-tune her performance.
“I started faster at state than I had at any meet this year,” Remley said. “And I felt like I could keep up too, during that first mile. The second mile was pretty fast too, but then when it came to finishing the race, I slowed down more than I would have liked.”
While Remley was relatively happy overall with her first-ever state showing, as with all elite athletes, she wanted more.
“There is always room for improvement,” she said. “Overall, I was happy with how my first state meet went, but my time was maybe a little slower than I would have liked.”
Remley was also among the top freshmen competing at the meet placing eighth overall.
“I could feel the energy from the crowd and I just wanted to get out there and compete,” she said. “It was a great experience and one I hope to be able to do again next year.”
Fellow River Valley Conference foe and top-ranked Danielle Hostetler, of Mid-Prairie, claimed her third straight class 2A state cross country individual championship coming through with a time of 18:41.64 while Osage’s third-ranked Katelyn Johnson was runner-up in 19:01.70.
Top-ranked Van Meter topped the 2A field for the team championship scoring 111 points to edge past runner-up and seventh-ranked Williamsburg (113 points). No. 3 Monticello (145), No. 6 Beckman (154) and No. 2 Mid-Prairie (157) rounded out the state top-5 in the team standings.
“Unless an athlete wins, they’re usually never completely satisfied with their state performance,” Sunseri said. “Ava has that kind of mentality, and I know is going to get to work in the off-season and move her way up the rankings.”
Remley knows what she has to do and is ready to get to put in the effort.
“The motivation of making it here to state is only going to make me work that much harder this off-season so I can come back and do even better,” Remley said. “Coach has been working on our off-season plans and I’m going to do a lot of running this summer, too.
“The reason I made it to state this year was because of my coaches. They were very dedicated this season and showed they really cared about all of us, and not just as runners either, but as people. It’s nice having a support system like that.”