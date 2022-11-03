FORT DODGE
When it comes to competing in the sport of cross country, Anamosa sophomore Seth Countryman has a plan for everything he does, and when he does it.
Raider cross country coach Ken Sunseri, a master at devising those plans, was confident that Countryman, making his second-straight showing at the class 2A state meet in Fort Dodge, was more than ready to atone for what the talented sophomore felt was a subpar performance by his lofty standards a year ago.
That wasn’t going to be the case again Friday, Oct. 28.
And Countryman made sure of it.
“Seth ran an excellent race and was all business all the way through,” Sunseri said. “He knew what he had to do and went out and did it. I was so delighted to see he and Shea running together with about 600-meters to go. I think those two really feed off of each other, and have done so all season long. Why would the state meet and more runners the two have faced all season long in a single meet be any different?
It wasn’t.
Countryman was absolutely outstanding on a picture-perfect day to run, coming through with a time of 17:19.95, good enough to not only cross the finish line 32nd overall against the loaded 132-runner field, but his clocking was also in the top-10 among all sophomores competing placing 10th.
“For me, the state meet was all about hanging on,” Countryman said. “I was trying to find a certain pace that was pretty fast and then be able to hang on to that pace well enough for me to reach my goals.
“Even though I was able to maintain the fast pace that I wanted during most of the race, I was aiming for a time below 17-minutes and it just wasn’t quite enough to get me there. That’s something I plan on taking care of next season though, and hopefully it won’t be too long into the season when I do it.”
Sunseri couldn’t have scripted the race any better for Countryman, who he felt did what he had to do to compete and show he does indeed belong among the best runner in the class.
“Seth’s form and technique were so good in Fort Dodge, it would be tough for me to ask for a lot more out of him as a mere sophomore,” Sunseri said. “He ran hard all the way through the entire race.”
Countryman, who with teammate Shea Keister, got out to solid starts which helped both Anamosa standouts to high-quality performances.
“It was nice that Seth and I had a really good boxes to start from that helped both of us get off to fast start and not get boxed in, which happened last year,” Countryman said. “It was a straight shot up the hill for both of us and we went out fast, which was big and allowed us to attack the rest of the course and the field.
“The middle portion of the race was the toughest for me. That’s where things kind of dragged with all the back-and-forth loops, but I was able to stay focused through all of that and came out right next to Shea as we worked our way to the final turn and the home stretch.”
Countryman pushed hard to the finish line, and while he may not have felt too fatigued during the course of the race, once crossing the end line, the emotions of the moment and its physicality kicked in.
“It wasn’t by design that Seth and Shea were running with each other at state,” Sunseri said. “Seth sped up and caught him and then Shea took off at the end. This was a business trip for all three of our runners at state (with freshman Ava Remley), and they all made the sale.”
The meet saw Countryman exceed even his own expectations.
“Coming into the state meet I was hoping to finish somewhere in the top-50, so I was very happy to come in 32nd overall,” he said. “I also beat some people I really was hoping to be able to beat, so all-in-all I was happy with the performance. But once it was all over, everything just kind of hit me all at once. I definitely gave everything I had, which was exactly how I wanted to end it. It hurt, but that’s what it takes to try and compete here at state.”
Des Moines Christian’s top-ranked Aaron Fynaardt claimed the 2A boys’ individual state championship dominating the field with a time of 15:50.62 while teammate and second-ranked Caleb Ten Pasa was runner-up in 16:06.33. The pair led Des Moines Christian to the team championship as well as the No. 1 Lions scored 75 points and topped No. 4 Okoboji Milford (99 points), No. 3 Tipton (120), No. 6 Waukon (127) and No. 5 Oelwein (138) rounding o0ut the top-5 in the team standings.
“I can’t wait to get to work in the off-season, because we all want to make sure we can make it all the way to state as a team next season,” Countryman said. “I do not want to have what happened to us at the qualifier this year happen again next year. I want to be a leader for our team and make sure everyone is doing what they need to do in the off-season to get us all to Fort Dodge. That’s the goal.”