FORT DODGE
During his previous two trips to the state cross country meet in Fort Dodge, Shea Keister walked away frustrated on both occasions knowing neither performance was close to what he wanted or had hoped for coming in.
Friday, Oct. 28, would be the last time the now Raider senior would get to exact a little revenge on the Lakeside Municipal Golf course and the rest of the class 2A state field.
He took advantage.
“For the most part I was pretty satisfied with the way everything went at the state meet,” said Keister, who closed his career with his best state performance finishing 22nd overall against the 132-runner field coming through with a time of 17:12.20 that just missed one other final goal he had.
A trip to the medal stand.
“It helped that this time I didn’t give up before the race even started. The last two times I was here I didn’t have the right mental approach coming in, and it cost me. I tried to make sure that didn’t happen for a third time.”
It didn’t.
Keister, with the help of a well-placed beginning box assignment, got off to a solid start and just kept things rolling from there on his way to not only a top-25 finish, and a mere 27-seconds away from a state meet medal, but also was among the top seniors competing in the class coming in ninth.
“It was amazing watching Shea kick it in there down the final stretch and passing four guys,” said Anamosa cross country coach Ken Sunseri, who himself put in a lot of miles following his runners all over the course.
“It was an absolute thing of beauty. He is one of the fiercest competitors I have ever coached and watching that run down the final stretch was pure adrenaline on Shea’s part. He gave everything he had there at the end.”
For Keister, a lot of the race was about the start, as he and teammate Seth Countryman got out quickly and were able to maintain that pace for most of their state journey.
“That first mile was really fast,” Keister said. “But we needed to get out fast and stay that way otherwise we were going to fall too far behind. The second mile I felt I slowed down a little more than I should have. If I could go back and change one thing about the race, it would be that second mile.”
But Keister, knowing his cross country career was about to come to a close, turned on the jets over the last 600-meters.
“Seth was right there running with me for a while right before we made our final turn for the home stretch,” Keister said. “That last 1,000 we were running side-by-side, but once we got to that last turn, I decided to take off. Once I crossed the finish line, I think I may have had a little too much left and probably could have gone a little faster throughout the race and maybe make it into the top-15, but overall finishing in 17:12 is a lot better than I had done the last couple of years (18:01.65 in 2021 and 17:46.9 in 2020).”
Keister’s placing on Friday however, equaled what he did as a sophomore in 2020 (his first trip to state) when he also finished 22nd.
“I think I surprised myself a bit with that finish,” Keister said. “I thought I was 27th for some reason, so I was even closer to that top-15 medal.”
Keister concludes his career as one of the very few Anamosa boys in program history to be a three-time state qualifier, but he also hopes for better things down the road for the Raiders.
“I think I’m satisfied with that I was able to accomplish the last four years,” he said. “One thing I do know is Seth is going to break into that 16-minute mark next year and is going to have a great career. He’s going to be really fun to watch, as will everyone else coming back. Anamosa cross country could be one of the best teams in the state next year if everyone trains properly in the off-season. That’s when the work has to be done.”
Keister, who has been a highly sought after recruit by area colleges, doesn’t have any plans on competing for any program next fall, though he still plans for run for fun to keep in shape.
“I also plan to come to as many meets as I can next year and watch and cheer on the girls and boys,” he said. “I wouldn’t mind even helping out if the coaches needed me to or do whatever I can to help. While I’m done running competitively, I still like it and it’ll be a part of my life for a long time.”
Des Moines Christian’s top-ranked Aaron Fynaardt claimed the 2A boys’ individual state championship dominating the field with a time of 15:50.62 while teammate and second-ranked Caleb Ten Pasa was runner-up in 16:06.33. The pair led Des Moines Christian to the team championship as well as the No. 1 Lions scored 75 points and topped No. 4 Okoboji Milford (99 points), No. 3 Tipton (120), No. 6 Waukon (127) and No. 5 Oelwein (138) rounding out the top-5 in the team standings.
“This was a business trip for all three of our athletes (with freshman Ava Remley) competing here in Fort Dodge,” Sunseri said. “And they all made the sale. I couldn’t be more proud of each and every one of them.”