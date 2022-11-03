jex-11032022-spt-ana-cc-keister2-17a.jpg
Anamosa Shea Keister pushes towards the finish line at the class 2A state cross country meet Friday, Oct. 28, where the talented senior wrapped an outstanding four-year run with a career-best 22nd-place performance on the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge coming through with a time of 17:12.20 effort.

 Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo

FORT DODGE

During his previous two trips to the state cross country meet in Fort Dodge, Shea Keister walked away frustrated on both occasions knowing neither performance was close to what he wanted or had hoped for coming in.

