CASCADE
As a part of what has been Anamosa cross country coach Ken Sunseri’s master plan for his boys’ and girls’ programs this fall, the Raiders made their way to Cascade Thursday, Sept. 15, and at a course that features some of the most brutal hills on this side of the state, Sunseri got pretty much exactly what wanted out of his group of runners against another extremely talented field.
“I wanted our guys and girls to get up that last long hill that seems to go on forever right before the finish line and do it as fast as they could, and for the most part from what I was able to see, I got what I asked for,” said Sunseri, as the class 2A 12th-ranked Anamosa boys scored a seventh-place finish against the 16-team field scoring 170 points.
“Overall, we didn’t attack the Cascade course like we did the Monticello course a few days earlier, we kind of used the is course as a training session, one where we were able to try and attack the hills, and Cascade has a lot of them. Sometimes our training session meets go well and sometimes they are what they are, training. Overall though I was happy with that everyone was able to give and we’ll learn and get better as we continue towards the state qualifier meet. That is our main focus.”
Seth Countryman led the way for the Anamosa boys finishing 15th overall against the 177-runner field coming through with a time of 18:24.5 while teammate Shea Keister was right on his heels placing 18th after crossing in 18:33.8.
“For Seth to do what he did was absolutely beautiful,” Sunseri said. “I didn’t ask for top-15, I don’t get too wrapped up into the placings, I want to see us win small battles at different races and Seth was able to do that getting up that long last hill and really fighting there at the end. Couldn’t have asked for more out of the kid.”
Caleb Loehr was third on the team and 43rd overall finishing in 19:38.3 while teammates Carver Reiss (46th, 19:42.4) and Jack Troester (48th, 19:44.1) ran in a pack together through a good chunk of the race.
Jacob Loehr (75th, 20:54.7) and Braeden Keister (78th, 20:59.7) did the same running together finishing just three spots apart at the finish while Kristopher Sundstrom (113th, 22:23.2), Griffin Embree (115th, 22:30.6), Gio Lopez (142nd, 23:40.8), Thomas Steinlage (148th, 24:22.3) and Skylar Hollett (162nd, 25:56.5) rounded out the Anamosa boys’ performances at the meet.
The boys’ race featured six state-ranked programs led by a title-winning effort from class 3A third-ranked Marion scoring 48 points overall while 2A top-ranked Tipton was second after scoring 62 points. 1A second-ranked Iowa City Regina (88 points), 2A seventh-ranked Monticello (108), 1A 11th-ranked Cascade (160) and Dubuque Wahlert (166) rounded out the top-6 programs in the boys’ team standings.
Anamosa defeated Jesup (238), 1A 15th-ranked Maquoketa Valley (238), Benton Community (244), Calamus-Wheatland (284), Beckman (337), Clinton Prince of Peace (340), Maquoketa (398), Wilton (400) and Durant (470).
Marion’s Jedidiah Osgood cruised to the boys’ individual title crossing in 16:08.
“I think we may have come out of this meet a little beat up,” Sunseri said. “This was our fifth meet in 19 days and that is a lot of running. We’ve got our goals set and we know what we need to have to do to meet them, and that doesn’t mean get too beaten up too early in the season.”
Ava Remley led the Raider girls placing 21st against the 139-runner field coming through with a time of 22:30.7 as Anamosa placed 10th against the 11-team field scoring 254 points overall.
“Ava continues to run very well, but we have to remember she’s just a freshman and just starting to realize the full potential that she has,” Sunseri said. “She’s been on this course before, but for her it was a lot different in the junior high race. This was her first varsity experience and she attacked it well. You can’t turn down a good learning experience and that’s what this meet was for Ava, a learning experience. She’s a competitor and will only keep getting better.”
Ashlynne Brown was second on the Raider team and 56th overall turning in a 25:13.14 clocking while teammates Audrey Fort (75th, 26:42.3), Ava Scranton (78th, 26:50.1), Mickala Herrick (101st, 28:49.6), Emma Whitson (110th, 30:14.6) and Elise Broghammer (119th, 31:24.60) rounded out the Anamosa girls’ performances.
2A top-ranked Monticello topped the girl’s field scoring 51 points while 2A sixth-ranked Tipton was runner-up (69). 2A eighth-ranked Beckman (107) was third while 1A 14th-ranked Iowa City Regina (8th, 175) and 1A 17th-ranked Cascade (9th, 201) were also in the field. Anamosa defeated last-place Maquoketa Valley (268).
“Overall, I pleased with the athletes and where they all are right now,” Sunseri said. “I just hope we can continue to build off of that great race in Monticello (Sept. 10).”
Sunseri had to be pleased with what he saw out of his middle school programs as well in Cascade, as the Raider boys scored a team championship as Nolan Weers and Parker Lasack keyed a 53-point Anamosa performance in winning the nine-team event.
Weers crossed the finish line with a middle school boys’ meet winning time of 12:57.1 while Lasack was runner-up after crossing in 13:20.8.
The Raiders needed a full team performance to hold off runner-up Clinton Prince of Peace, who was just one point back scoring 54 as Anamosa’s Gus LaDue (23rd, 16:16.8), Colin Boehler (36th, 18:12.2) and Malachi Herrick (57th, 24:59.3) also played key roles in Anamosa’s title-winning middle school effort.
The Raiders also had some outstanding girls’ performances in the Cascade middle school event as Lauren Oltmanns (10th, 16:13.1), Emily Gorman (16th, 17:14.6), Hadley Embry (24th, 18:20.8), Audrey Zollar (29th, 19:19.3) and Katie Sundstrom (46th, 21:07.3) helped the Anamosa team to a fourth-place finish against the seven-team field scoring 70 points.
“It’s very exciting watching our middle school programs have this kind of success,” Sunseri said. “It really leaves us wanting for the future.”