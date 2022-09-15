MONTICELLO
The journey through the 2022 cross country campaign for the Anamosa girls’ and boys’ teams has been a carefully calculated plan schemed by head coach Ken Sunseri.
He knew there was going to be bumps in the road and that the year was going to have its fair share of ups and downs.
Saturday, Sept. 10, in Monticello however, was one of the ups, and Sunseri, just a week after leaving a meet in Iowa City extremely frustrated, started to see the full potential of his talented athletes begin to be witnessed.
“Monticello was an absolutely loaded meet, and we showed we belonged right there with the very best in the state. And there was a lot of the very best teams in the state there that morning,” said Sunseri, as his class 2A 11th-ranked boys turned in a scintillating performance placing fifth against the 13-team field scoring an impressive 115 points that not only defeated class 1A fifth-ranked Bellevue, but also topped state-ranked programs from Cascade (1A, 9th), North Linn (1A, 19th) and Maquoketa Valley (1A, 13th).
“The temperature was cooler and everyone went out and attacked the course and did exactly what I wanted them to do. These kids are committed to running a little bit better each and every day and they proved that with what they were able to accomplish in Monticello. It was an absolutely great day, completely across the board. Times were simply outstanding. I couldn’t have asked for more.”
The meet featured nine state-ranked teams out of the 13 competing, and Raider runners more than proved themselves worthy against the extremely talented field as Shea Keister paced the Anamosa boys coming through with a time of 17:22 that scored 13th overall at the meet while teammate Seth Countryman was right on his heels placing 14th after his 17:24 clocking.
“Compared to the Tipton meet four days earlier, times were absolutely amazing,” Sunseri said. “Shea and Seth were over a minute faster than they were on Tuesday and some of our kids took 3-4 minutes off their times, and it was so much fun to watch.
“Kids were running together and rarely did you see one Anamosa runners then two-minutes later see another. For us it was one runner after another, and that’s how you get times to drop. Something changed for this team in Monticello, and hopefully this is just a starting point because we’re all-in working towards Oct. 20, and the state qualifier meet. We want to be running our best by that date, and in Monticello we took a major step in the right direction.”
Led by Keister and Countryman, the Raider boys had two runners in the top-15 and five in the top-40 when Carver Reiss added a solid 18:14 clocking, good enough to place 33rd overall while teammates Caleb Loehr (35th, 18:15) and Jack Troester (39th, 18:19) also added to the Anamosa success.
Jacob Loehr (62nd, 19:41) and Braeden Keister (63rd, 19:43) rounded out the Raider boys’ performances as the meet that was won by class 3A fourth-ranked Western Dubuque who scored 45 points while class 2A top-ranked Tipton was runner-up with 88 points.
2A ninth-ranked Monticello scored 97 points on their home course to secure a third-place showing while 2A eighth-ranked Mid-Prairie was fourth tallying 115 points.
Davenport Assumption (10th, 262 points), Beckman (11th, 268), Calamus-Wheatland (12th, 275) and Camanche (13th, 362) rounded out the team scoring at the meet.
Western Dubuque’s sixth-ranked Isaiah Hammerand cruised to the boys’ individual title crossing the finish line with a blistering time of 15:48 while Tipton’s third-ranked Clay Bohlmann was runner-up with a 16:21 clocking.
The Anamosa girls weren’t without their outstanding efforts as well with freshman Ava Remley, as she has done throughout this early portion of the season, leading the way with a 10th-place finish shaving almost two-minutes off her time in Tipton on Tuesday coming through with a 20:23 effort in Monticello on Saturday.
“I don’t care where we are in the team standings right now, I just want to see improved times from the girls and start surging off the top of the hills,” said Sunseri, as his girls placed ninth against the 10-team field scoring 202 points.
“I think the girls, and the boys too, are starting to believe in themselves and are really becoming a true team. It’s so much fun to watch come together. And, we’re not even close to being done yet.”
Brooke Heying crossed the finish line second on the team and 46th overall after her 22:59 effort while Ashlynne Brown, competing in just her second meet of the season, was third on the team and 47th overall after her 23:01 clocking.
Audrey Fort (54th, 23:53), Ava Scranton (57th, 24:31), Leah Whitson (59th, 24:37) and Maggie Wagner (62nd, 24:48) all turned in drastically improved times against a field that featured more than 10 state-ranked individuals and four state-ranked teams.
Host Monticello, ranked third in class 2A, claimed their own meet title scoring 52 points while 2A second-ranked Mid-Prairie was runner-up with 78 points. 2A seventh-ranked Tipton (80) and 1A seventh-ranked North Linn (123) rounded out the top-4 teams at the meet.
Anamosa defeated last-place Bellevue (281) as Mid-Prairie’s top-ranked Danielle Hostetler cruised to the girls’ individual title crossing the finish line with a time of 18:23.
The Raiders placed sixth against a seven-team JV boys’ field as Kristofer Sundstrom (34th, 21:27), Griffin Embree (35th, 21:31), Gio Lopez (36th, 21:32), Thomas Steinlage (56th, 22:53) and Skylar Hollett (67th, 24:41) paced the team to a 168-point effort while Emma Whitson (19th, 25:07), Caejyn Helgens (20th, 25:11) and Leah Sleep (24th, 25:54) represented Anamosa in the JV girls’ race.
The meet started with some extremely strong performances from Anamosa runners in the both the boys’ and girls’ middle school races.
The Raider girls claimed a team championship as their 56-point performance topped Beckman (71), Tipton (74), Cascade (83), North Linn (91) and Maquoketa Valley (122).
Lauren Oltmann led the Anamosa middle schoolers placing 10th overall posting a time of 13:59 while Regan Cunningham (13th, 14:23), Holly Casey (15th, 14:30), Lauren Heying (18th, 14:34), Audrey Zollar (26th, 15:39), Hadley Embry (30th, 15:57) and Katie Sundstrom (48th, 18:29) all helped the team to the title.
But the championships weren’t just limited to the Raider middle school girls, as Anamosa seventh grader Nolan Weers topped the boys’ field coming through with a time of 11:34 to take the individual title while teammate and eighth grader Parker Lasack was meet runner-up finishing in 12:09. Gus LaDue also competed in the boys’ race and was 26th after a 14:13 effort.
The busy week started in Tipton Tuesday, Sept. 6, where the Raider varsity boys placed fifth against a 13-team field scoring 108 points.
“I wanted everyone to focus on the hills in Tipton and that never happened, and our times showed it,” Sunseri said. “It was also hot and uncomfortable, too, and that didn’t make things any easier either.”
Shea Keister led the way coming through with a time of 18:35 that placed him 13th against the 93-runner field while Countryman (14th, 18:37), Caleb Loehr (24th, 19:14), Reiss (35th, 19:59), Jacob Loehr (36th, 20:00) and Lopez (65th, 22:30) rounded out the Anamosa field.
2A top-ranked Tipton won their own meet team title scoring 42 points though the Raiders did defeat state-ranked programs in Cascade (138) and 2A 17th-ranked Northeast (173).
The Anamosa girls, against a nine-team field that featured three state-ranked programs, placed sixth overall scoring 132 points led by Remley’s 21:57 clocking that placed her ninth against the 72-runner field.
Brown, competing in her first meet of the fall, was second on the team and 28th overall after coming through with a solid time of 24:20 while Brooke Heying (30th, 24:40), Leah Whitson (42nd, 25:28), Fort (46th, 26:05), Scranton (48th, 26:31) and Wagner (54th, 27:14) wrapped the Raider varsity girls’ performances.
Class 3A top-ranked Solon claimed the top spot in the team standings scoring 30 points while 2A seventh-ranked Tipton (56) and 1A 19th-ranked Iowa City Regina (113) rounded out the top-3 teams. Anamosa defeated Central DeWitt (196), Bellevue (223) and Louisa-Muscatine (265).
Lasack paced Raider middle school performances at the meet placing second against the 110-runner boys’ field coming through with a time of 8:59 while the Anamosa girls tied for third in the team standings scoring 108 points led by a 10:35 effort from Lauren Heying, good enough to place 23rd against the 106-runner girls’ middle school field.